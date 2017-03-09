POETRY | Funds for Fitz 

America's best read urban weekly | Learn More »
Fitz Fitzpatrick, an emerging poet in Spokane's writing scene, is heading to the Women of the World Poetry Slam in Dallas later this month. But first, she's hosting a fundraiser this Thursday, alongside Charlie Milo and Jaclyn Archer, to help offset travel and related costs. Fitzpatrick hosts a weekly poetry open mic at Spokane's Neato Burrito and may be familiar to regular Inlander readers; her writing was selected among hundreds of submissions for our Poetry Issue in December.
Fitz Fitzpatrick at the Queer Poetry Fundraiser • Thu, March 9 at 8 pm • $5 • The Bartlett • 228 W. Sprague • thebartlettspokane.com • 747-2174
