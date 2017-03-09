POETRY | Funds for Fitz 

click to enlarge Tay Sanders photo

Fitz Fitzpatrick needs a little help from friends.

Fitz Fitzpatrick, an emerging poet in Spokane's writing scene, is heading to the Women of the World Poetry Slam in Dallas later this month. But first, she's hosting a fundraiser this Thursday, alongside Charlie Milo and Jaclyn Archer, to help offset travel and related costs. Fitzpatrick hosts a weekly poetry open mic at Spokane's Neato Burrito and may be familiar to regular Inlander readers; her writing was selected among hundreds of submissions for our Poetry Issue in December.

Fitz Fitzpatrick at the Queer Poetry Fundraiser • Thu, March 9 at 8 pm • $5 • The Bartlett • 228 W. Sprague • thebartlettspokane.com • 747-2174