Films, Monroe Street hearing and more 

click to enlarge

Moody Bible Institute hosts a screening of the award-winning documentary, Poverty, Inc.

From TOMS Shoes to international adoptions, solar panels to U.S. agricultural subsidies, the film challenges each of us to ask the tough question: Could I be part of the problem? Mon, Jan. 30, 7-10 pm. Free. Moody Bible Institute, 611 W. Indiana. 570-5900

Monroe Street Project Open House

The city of Spokane hosts an open house to gather additional input on its plans to reconstruct a section of Monroe Street between Kiernan and Indiana Avenues. Thu, Jan. 26, 4-7 pm. Free and open to the public. Knox Presbyterian Church, 806 W. Knox. bit.ly/2jVSh4k

Water and Your Property Rights

Get the latest on the biggest environmental court decision of 2016. Tim Trohimovich, legal and planning director for the growth management organization Futurewise, explains the landmark state Supreme Court victory protecting groundwater from overdevelopment, current proposed legislation to hold it intact and proper implementation. Thu, Jan. 26, 5 pm. Free. Community Building, 35 W. Main. community-building.org

Food Summit 2017

"The Value of Local Food: Community, Culture and Commerce" highlights local food businesses, connects participants with foods that are available locally, discusses gaps in the food system and how to increase local food access for underserved populations, and provides time for action-oriented planning and networking. Presentations are interspersed with art and entertainment. Fri, Jan. 27, 8:30 am-5 pm. $15+. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. 208-669-2249

Fourth Legislative District Town Hall

Join Senator Mike Padden and Representatives Matt Shea and Bob McCaslin Jr. for a Town Hall hosted by Spokane GOP District Leader Donna O'Leary. 10920 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Sat, Jan. 28, 3 pm. Free. ♦