January 12, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Readers sound off 

Online reactions to news a Spokane County deputy involved in a deadly collision with Ryan Holyk won't face criminal charges

click to enlarge Ryan Holyk's mom, Carrie Thomson
  • Ryan Holyk's mom, Carrie Thomson

Jason Keedy: Another example of prosecutor's office and police having a much too comfy relationship. You see this in all of the police shootings. Needs to be a completely independent investigation.

Karen E Christeson Swanson: This contributes to public animosity... the evidence was there, the boy is dead, why is the perpetrator not being charged?

Michael Joseph Ferrell: Shocked? Nope. Cops aren't held to a higher standard. They get a free ride.

Michele Zapata: He should have been charged and jailed. That's why we don't trust cops and then they wonder why he should go to jail.

Nik Corr: I'm really not the type to glom on, but there really is absolutely no argument for this kind of special treatment.

Jeff Graves: Most the people commenting here don't want justice, they just want to see an innocent person punished. The incident was extensively investigated. The evidence just isn't there to suggest the death was the result of the officer's actions. Just because you feel the officer was wrong, doesn't make it so. ♦

  The Landed and the White

  • The Landed and the White

    How Americans followed tradition when they voted for Trump
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Jan 12, 2017
  Do Something!

  • Do Something!

    Writers Resist, MLK Day activities and more ways to engage with your community
    • by Inlander Staff
    • Jan 12, 2017
  On the Street

  • On the Street

    Will you tip differently because of the minimum wage increase?
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • More »

  • Thanks, Obama

    The legacy of the 44th President goes far beyond the election of the 45th
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • One Free Shave

    Donald Trump might have merited a honeymoon with voters had he managed his transition better
    • by Robert Herold
    • Dec 29, 2016
  • More »

  To Kill the Black Snake

  • To Kill the Black Snake

    Historic all-tribes protest at Standing Rock is meant to stop the destruction of the earth for all
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Sep 8, 2016
  Do The Right Thing

  • Do The Right Thing

    Washington state needs to ban the damaging, destructive pseudoscience of gay conversion therapy
    • by Paul Dillon
    • Jun 3, 2015
