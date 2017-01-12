Readers sound off 

click to enlarge Ryan Holyk's mom, Carrie Thomson

Jason Keedy: Another example of prosecutor's office and police having a much too comfy relationship. You see this in all of the police shootings. Needs to be a completely independent investigation.

Karen E Christeson Swanson: This contributes to public animosity... the evidence was there, the boy is dead, why is the perpetrator not being charged?

Michael Joseph Ferrell: Shocked? Nope. Cops aren't held to a higher standard. They get a free ride.

Michele Zapata: He should have been charged and jailed. That's why we don't trust cops and then they wonder why he should go to jail.

Nik Corr: I'm really not the type to glom on, but there really is absolutely no argument for this kind of special treatment.

Jeff Graves: Most the people commenting here don't want justice, they just want to see an innocent person punished. The incident was extensively investigated. The evidence just isn't there to suggest the death was the result of the officer's actions. Just because you feel the officer was wrong, doesn't make it so. ♦