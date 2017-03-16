Talking (Non-) Hoops: Rem Bakamus 

America's best read urban weekly | Learn More »
What do you like to listen to before a game?
Country music mainly. Anything Florida-Georgia Line or Sam Hunt; those two I listen to a lot.
Do you guys take turns playing locker-room DJ?
No, Silas is usually the DJ, playing Kodak or anything like that. I don't really listen to his music too often.
Funniest guy on the team?
I gotta go with Dustin Triano. He's not always intentionally funny, but his personality is just a funny one. I live with him, so I get a heavy dose.
Favorite place to eat off campus?
I really like Clinkerdagger, and Churchill's. But Clinkerdagger is probably my favorite. The prime rib is the best, the rock-salted prime rib.
Comments are closed.