September 29, 2016 News & Comment » News

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Rematch 

Once again, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Joe Pakootas face off for her seat in Congress. Here are some ways they differ

By
click to enlarge Democrat Joe Pakootas (left) is hoping that a second time will be a charm in unseating U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (right).
  • Democrat Joe Pakootas (left) is hoping that a second time will be a charm in unseating U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (right).

In a house in West Central that's been converted into offices for Joe Pakootas' campaign for Congress, there's a wall that shows just how busy the candidate's summer has been. It's covered with fliers for community events ranging from the Garland Street Fair to Inchelium Days, along with a sign reading, "Here's where you can find Joe."

This is the second attempt by Pakootas, a businessman and tribal leader, to unseat Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, first elected to represent Washington's 5th Congressional District in 2004.

"Boy, I think name recognition is kind of a driver this time," says Pakootas, a Democrat who has recruited 800 volunteers for his second run. "We are going to concentrate a little bit more in the city of Spokane and Spokane County," he says, noting that McMorris Rodgers received only 40 percent of the vote in Spokane County, the district's most populous county, in August's top-two primary election.

Despite McMorris Rodgers finishing the primary election with 42 percent of the vote for the entire district (Pakootas finished second with about 32 percent), she's won her past four re-election campaigns with at least 60 percent of the vote. This time around, she's raised nearly $2.5 million for her campaign to the $166,000 raised by Pakootas.

Over the summer, she spent time in the district while raising money for other Republicans. Recently, she's introduced legislation targeting government spending that hasn't been authorized by Congress.

"On behalf of the people, this is part of our responsibility," says McMorris Rodgers.

Pakootas has expressed concern that the bill is a backhanded way of defunding crucial government programs. With a little more than a month until ballots are due, Pakootas says differences like these are coming into focus.

"The issues are more prevalent in the district now," says Pakootas.

TRIBAL POLITICS

Pakootas wears a ring depicting "End of the Trail," a sculpture by James Earle Fraser of an Indian slumping on a horse that's come to a sudden stop.

For 16 years, Pakootas served on the Colville Tribal Council and later helped reinvigorate its business operations as CEO. After finishing a contract to run business operations for the Nez Perce Tribe, Pakootas took over as CEO of the Spokane Tribe earlier this month. Pakootas takes issue with how McMorris Rodgers, whose district encompasses three federally recognized tribes, has dealt with the Spokanes.

For two decades, the Spokane Tribe has sought a settlement with the federal government over the impacts the Grand Coulee Dam has had on the tribe. The dam, constructed between 1933 and 1942, flooded the tribe's land and blocked salmon runs, which were a significant part of the tribe's diet and culture. Although the Colville Tribe, which was similarly affected, received a $53 million settlement in 1994 and receives an annual payment, the Spokanes still haven't.

Pakootas says that McMorris Rodgers has blocked the settlement with the Spokanes because the tribe has pursued a controversial gaming and retail development that Gov. Jay Inslee gave final approval to in June. McMorris Rodgers says she has opposed the development because of its proximity to Fairchild Air Force Base.

"That's a backwards way of negotiating," says Pakootas. "She should have helped them with both issues because they have legal standing [for the settlement]."

The Spokane Tribal Business Council didn't respond to a request for a comment, but McMorris Rodgers denies Pakootas' assertion.

"I don't know where he got his information," she says. "That's not true. I have worked very closely with the Spokane Tribe to find an approach that would work."

On his website, Pakootas claims endorsements from a number of tribes across the Northwest, including the Colvilles and Spokanes, but not the Kalispels. Recently, the Colville Tribe praised McMorris Rodgers for supporting legislation that would give tribes more control over their land.

The Kalispel Tribe (which worried that the Spokanes' casino would compete with its Northern Quest Resort & Casino) praised McMorris Rodgers in a statement to the Inlander, calling her "responsive to the needs of our community."

VETERANS

Both candidates have made veterans' health care a key issue. For years, the Veterans Health Administration has struggled with long wait times (in some cases months) for veterans to get doctor's appointments.

McMorris Rodgers has introduced a "discussion draft" of a bill that would put health care facilities run by the Department of Veterans Affairs under the management of a nonprofit organization, while also allowing veterans to pursue private health care options.

"The VA does some things really well," says McMorris Rodgers. But, she says, veterans should be allowed more choice and a nonprofit would provide more oversight and accountability.

Pakootas says McMorris Rodgers' bill is a move to privatize veterans' health care.

"[The VA] just needs to be brought back up to the right funding level," says Pakootas.

While McMorris Rodgers' reforms are supported by the conservative group Concerned Veterans for America, they're opposed by other groups, such as the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion, which worry that they would shift veterans' care to the private sector, which they argue won't provide specialized care.

TRADE

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is a proposed trade agreement between 12 Pacific Rim countries. Proponents say it'll help trade-dependent Washington state export its goods. But detractors say it was written in secret, gives corporations too much power and will squeeze labor.

"I think it needs to be renegotiated," says Pakootas, who worries it'll hurt businesses and workers in the state. "I think it needs to be looked at in a different light."

Although McMorris Rodgers voted to give President Obama fast-track authority to negotiate the deal, she's been noncommittal about supporting it. She expects it'll be up to the next president.

"There have been enough concerns raised over the the TPP that I don't believe it's going to move forward," she says. "They are going to have to go back to the table and negotiate with the new administration." ♦

Tags: ,

  • Pin It
  |  

More News »

Speaking of ELECTION 2016

  • Debate Decorum

  • Debate Decorum

    Trail Mix: Trump's weighty attacks and Inslee/Bryant showdown
    • by Daniel Walters and Jake Thomas
    • Sep 29, 2016
  • OK, Hold Your Nose

  • OK, Hold Your Nose

    Everything you need to know before Election Day
    • by Daniel Walters, Mitch Ryals and Jake Thomas
    • Sep 22, 2016
  • Base of Support

  • Base of Support

    Polling local leaders and opinion-makers about presidential politics
    • by Wilson Criscione, Mitch Ryals, Jake Thomas and Daniel Walters
    • Sep 22, 2016
  • More »

Latest in News

  • Bridging &#10;the Gap

  • Bridging the Gap

    Bridge Avenue stands as the dividing line between Spokane's swanky Kendall Yards development and the impoverished West Central neighborhood. Is that about to change?
    • by Daniel Walters
    • Sep 29, 2016
  • Hail to the Chief (Again)

  • Hail to the Chief (Again)

    Craig Meidl again gets the nod from Mayor Condon; plus, a WSU football player in Domino's brawl won't be charged
    • by Mitch Ryals and Wilson Criscione
    • Sep 29, 2016
  • Judgment Day

  • Judgment Day

    It isn't easy to judge a judge, but this might help
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Sep 29, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Spokane Chiefs Home Opener

Spokane Chiefs Home Opener @ Spokane Arena

Sat., Oct. 1, 7:05 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Jake Thomas

Most Commented On

  • To Kill the Black Snake

    Historic all-tribes protest at Standing Rock is meant to stop the destruction of the earth for all
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Sep 8, 2016

  • Murrow's Nightmare

    Debate moderators need to be much more than an onstage prop to make our democracy work
    • by Robert Herold
    • Sep 15, 2016
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

election 2016

Briefs

trail mix

green zone

marijuana

Readers also liked…

  • 'I Do Not Trust Muzlims'

  • 'I Do Not Trust Muzlims'

    Comments by the wife of Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell have raised questions about his office's impartiality
    • by Deanna Pan
    • Feb 25, 2015
  • Behind Locked Doors

  • Behind Locked Doors

    A suicide inside Eastern State Hospital raises questions about care and transparency
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jul 28, 2016
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Pinterest
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation