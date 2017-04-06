SHS Kitten Shower 

click to enlarge

The annual event includes cuddles with cats and kittens currently in the shelter's foster care system. Stop by and learn how the program works, bring in a donation for this season's kittens, and learn how to become a foster parent and help save lives. Donation wish list at event link. Sat, April 8 from 5:30-8 pm. Spokane Humane Society, 6607 N. Havana. bit.ly/2o3okFP (467-5235)

Kopanga Benefit Concert

Join Partnering for Progress in celebrating the power of community at this inaugural event, featuring live music by Troubadour and Funky Unkle, a raffle for a Kopanga-inspired painting by local artist Katie Staib, First Friday artwork by Salik Seville, a raffle, food and more. Fri, April 7 at 7 pm. $10 suggested donation. The Observatory, 15 S. Howard. partneringforprogress.org (710-3960)

April Showers Auction & Dinner

The Lands Council's 22nd annual benefit includes a dinner and live/silent auctions to help support the restoration and revitalization of Inland Northwest forests, water, and wildlife. $75/individual; $800/table. Sat, April 8 from 5-9 pm. Davenport Grand Hotel, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. landscouncil.org (209-2407)

Dachshund Rescue NW Open House

The local rescue and club is celebrating the placement of more than 1,500 homeless wiener dogs with a potluck party at its 26th annual open house. Sun, April 9 from noon-5 pm. Free to attend. Dachshund Rescue NW, 9209 N. Brooks Rd. spokanewienerdogs.org (796-2140) ♦

