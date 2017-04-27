Spokane Artist Happy Hour 

click to enlarge Young Kwak

Toss one back at Black Label Brewing.

Join Artist Trust staff for a happy hour event kicking off a weekend of programs in Spokane. Connect with staff and other artists, and hear about upcoming Artist Trust programs and happenings. Free and open to the public. Fri, April 28 from 5:30-6:30 pm. Black Label Brewing Co., 19 W. Main. artisttrust.org

Cleaning from the Corridor

Volunteers descend on the North Monroe business district for this year's event to clean, paint, build, garden and more, as part of a massive one-day effort to spruce up the corridor and a two-block area to either side. Sign up for shifts/projects at volunteerspokane.org. Sat, April 29. More info at emersongarfield.org.

Arbor Day Celebration

Celebrate Spokane's 14th year as a Tree City USA with activities for children and adults, and tree care and environmental education for all. Free. Sat, April 29 from 11 am-2 pm. Finch Arboretum, 3404 W. Woodland Blvd. my.spokanecity.org/urbanforestry

People's Climate Rally Spokane

Come learn about local problems and solutions at a community rally for jobs, justice and the climate. Show your support for clean air, clean water, good jobs and renewable energy. Free. Sat, April 29 from noon-2 pm. Spokane Tribal Gathering Place, 347 N. Post. bit.ly/2php7Uh ♦

Tell us about your event or other opportunities to get involved. Submit events at Inlander.com/getlisted or email [email protected].