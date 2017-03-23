March 23, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Spokane Sustainable Local Food Colloquium 

Do something: How to get involved with your community this week

The current globalized food network is unraveling. Learn how we can move away from an industrialized, fossil-fuel-based network and develop sustainable, local food systems. Includes speakers, panels, vendors/info booths and breakout sessions/workshops. Sat, March 25 from 1-4 pm. Free. Unitarian Universalist Church, 4340 W. Fort George Wright Dr. tinyurl.com/spokane-local-food

Go For Orbit with Dr. Rhea Seddon

Discover how Dr. Rhea Seddon navigated a man's world to accomplish her dream of conducting medical experiments in space, and what it took to become a health care leader at the Vanderbilt Medical Group for more than a decade. Book sale and signing after the event. Mon, March 27 at 7 pm. Free. Gonzaga University Hemmingson Center, 702 E. Desmet. gonzaga.edu/seddon (313-3572)

Trump Resistance Meeting

Fuse Washington invites interested community members to come build relationships, brainstorm local actions and plan next steps to resist the policies and attitude of the current administration. Tue, March 28 from 6-8 pm. Free. Unitarian Universalist Church, 4340 W. Fort George Wright Dr. act.fusewashington.org/signup/Spokane_March_Meeting

The Hunger Run

The Union Gospel Mission and Second Harvest collaborate for a timed, family-friendly run/walk offering 5K/10K course options. A portion of all fees/runner sponsorships support meal programs at UGM and Second Harvest. Sat, April 1 at 9 am. $35-$50. Plante's Ferry Sports Complex, 12308 E. Upriver Dr. thehungerrun.org (532-3810)

Tell us about your event or other opportunities to get involved. Submit events at Inlander.com/getlisted or email [email protected].
