Creative Arts camps 

Painting for Kids |Kids learn simple and basic techniques using acrylic paints, colored pencils, or pastels. Ages 7-15. June 3-24, Saturdays from 1-3:30 pm. NIC Workforce Training Center. $99. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Summer Art Adventures |Learn how to draw still life, people, and even wild animals by using pencils and chalk pastels. Ages 7-15. June 3-24, meets Saturdays from 10 am-12:30 pm. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $99. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Bubbles! |Learn fun bubble facts while making bubble artwork and experimenting with dry ice bubbles. Ages 2-4. June 7, from 10:30-11:15 am. At Mobius Kids. $10-$12. mobiusspokane.org (321-7121)

Jungle Jammin' |Listen to jungle stories, craft animal art projects, make drums and more in this themed class. Ages 3-5. June 12-16, 9-11:30 am. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Father's Day Fun: Dad's Rock |Use paint, rocks and glue to create a "rockin'' piece of art to give your dad. Ages 2-4. June 15, from 10:30-11:15 am. At Mobius Kids. $10-$12. mobiusspokane.org

Artist's Studio |A fine arts camp offering painting, drawing, printmaking and sculpture inspired by the great masters. Ages 6-11. June 19-23, 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org

Barnyard Palooza |A week of art themed around barnyard animals each day. Ages 3-5. June 19-23, from 12:30-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Film Production Camp |Aspiring actors, directors and screenwriters have the opportunity to make a movie, with some down time in between at local beaches. Ages 11-13. June 19-30 (no class June 24-25), meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm. $300-$375. kroccda.org

Lots of LEGOs |A week filled with building and creating LEGO structures from motors, gears, levers, pulleys, beams, and bricks. Older campers are challenged to program robots using LEGO NXT and EV3 Robots. Grades K-6. June 19-23, 9 am-3 pm. $165. riverdayschool.org

Secrets of Wizards Magic Show |Celebrate the magical things that happen when you open a book and read, with magician Jeff Evans. Grades K-4. June 19-23, times and SCLD branch locations vary. Free. scld.org

Sewing Boot Camp |A session designed for students with little or no prior sewing machine experience. Ages 6-11. Offered June 19-23, July 10-14 and Aug. 7-11 (morning and afternoon sessions). At Let's Get Sewing!, 2801 N. Monroe. 100. spokaneparks.org (625-6200)

Space is the Place |Learn about the planets, stars, moons and more while creating some galactic art. Ages 6-11. June 19-23, from 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org

DIY Stamp Making |Design and create your own stamps with guidance from expert Breanna White of Typebee Printshop. Grades 4+. Sessions on June 20, 22 and July 6, 12, 18-20 and 25. Times and SCLD branch locations vary. Free. scld.org

Magical Manicures |This hands-on class focuses on simple steps to manicure, paint, and embellish their own nails. All required materials supplied. Ages 8-14. June 21, from 1-3:30 pm. $49. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Castles, Princesses, Knights & Dragons |Campers make armor, shields, crowns, wands and more in an creativity-focused camp. Ages 3-5. Offered June 26-30, 9-11:30 am and July 31-Aug. 4, 12:30-4 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org (625-6677)

Let's Go, Van Gogh |Create art in a variety of media during this class inspired by the famous artist's bold paintings and drawings. Ages 6-11. June 26-30, from 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org (625-6200)

Shark Attack |Future oceanographers and marine biologists learn about sharks, jellyfish and whales, and the importance of ocean conservation. Ages 6-11. June 26-30, from 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org

Surf & Sea Safari |A week of arts and crafts inspired by fish, pirates, mermaids and more. Ages 3-5. June 26-30, from 12:30-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Origin Stories: Superhero Creation Camp |Write and illustrate your own comic with characters and stories built around the idea of superpowers. Grades 3-7. June 28-30, 9-11 am. At Spark Central. Free. spark-central.org

Make a Mini LEGO Movie |Use your imagination to make a 3-5 minute stop-motion film with the LEGO Movie Maker app. Grades 4+. Sessions offered June 29, July 5, 11, 18, 31, Aug. 1-3 and 8. Times and SCLD branch locations vary. Free. scld.org

Crazy Clay & DIY Dough |Learn how to mix up your own modeling clays, do-it-yourself salt dough, and to cook up a batch of perfect play dough. Ages 6-11. July 7-5, from 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $79. spokaneparks.org

Preschool Picassos |Young artists explore the world of art through color, textures and more. Ages 3-5. July 5-7, from 12:30-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $45. spokaneparks.org

Wearable, Edible Art |Kids make masks, headbands, costumes, jewelry and more from cereal and other edible materials. Ages 3-5. July 5-7, from 9-11:30 am. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Magical Unicorns |Make a cute unicorn that you can ride, and learn some fun unicorn "facts." Ages 2-4. July 6, from 10:30-11:15 am. At Mobius Children's Museum. $10-$12. mobiusspokane.org

Animal Art Antics |Explore the creative artwork of David Klein, Joan Miro, Laurel Burch, Leo Lionni and more while using a variety of art supplies to create your own masterpieces. Ages 6-11. July 10-14, from 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org

Environmental Superheroes |Learn about the environment, how humans impact it, and what we can do to protect it. Also make some recycled art projects. Ages 6-11. July 10-14, from am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org (625-6200)

The Art Experience |Explore how several artists use the natural world in their art, from images of animals and plants, to actually using things from nature like rock, plants, and shells. Ages 10+. July 10-14, from 9:30 am-3 pm. $170-$180. gizmo-cda.org

Film Boot Camp |Participants learn the basics of scripting, planning, shooting, editing, and uploading their own video. Registration required. July 13-15 (grades 9-12) and Aug. 10-12 (grades 4+). At the Spokane Valley Library. Free. scld.org

Art of Nature |Local artists and biologists join campers throughout the week as they paint, draw, create masks, eat, play in the water, plant, hike, explore, engage in community service, and make friends. Grades 2-6. July 17-21, from 9 am-3:30 pm. $200. kealliance.org

As I See It |This week, explore a variety of art media, including painting, mono-prints and shaping clay. 3-8. July 17-21, 9 am-1 pm. $140. plumtreeschool.com

Color Crazy! |Learn to paint and draw with new techniques, and how to mix colors properly to get a desired effect. Ages 6-11. July 17-21, 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org

Cool Tunes |Eric Herman and friends return, bursting with comedy, creativity, audience participation, and outrageously amusing songs. Bring the whole family. Grades K-4. July 17-21, times and SCLD branch locations vary. Free. scld.org

Get Messy |A museum teaching artist visits this summer to help campers get messy with a new clay activity. Grades 2-5. July 17-21, 9 am-4 pm. $180-$200. northwestmuseum.org

Kids Who Weld |Learn to weld, cut, bend and shape metal. In-depth demos are given on safe and effective operation of welding equipment. Ages 13+. July 17-21, from 9:30 am-3 pm. $171-$180. gizmo-cda.org (208-651-6200)

Lego Comics |Pick your favorite LEGO genre or create an alternate universe to create a digital illustrated story or graphic novel. Ages 8-13. Offered July 17-20 and July 31-Aug. 3, 8 am-noon. $189. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps (533-8483)

Science "Art"splosions |Spend a week at this hands-on science lab camp and make homemade goos, chemistry experiments and volcanoes. Ages 6-11. July 17-21, 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org

Shadow Boxes, Lanterns & Zoetropes |Learn to use the laser and Cricut cutters as you make shadow boxes, cut-out lanterns, and then through an illusion of motion with your own Zoetrope. Ages 7+. July 17-21, 9:30 am-3 pm. $170-$180. gizmo-cda.org (208-651-6200)

Star Wars Stop Animation |Bring in your favorite action figures from Star Wars and create a short film with your friends. Ages 8-13. Offered July 17-20 (1-5 pm) and July 24-27 (8 am-noon). $189. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps (533-8483)

Mystery Puzzle Room Escape |A time-traveling thief is wreaking havoc on our historical timeline by stealing valuable artifacts. Can you find the clues to stop him and escape, or will you be forever trapped in time? (Space limited to 15 participants per session. Tickets available 30 min. prior to each.) Grades 4+. July 18 and 20. Times and SCLD branch locations vary. Free. scld.org

Art Exploration |Young artists express their creativity through various media including water colors, paint, clay, chalk more. Ages 4-8. July 19, sessions from 10 am-noon and 2-4 pm. At Mobius Children's Museum. $20-$25. mobiusspokane.org (321-7121)

American Girl Sewing |Bring your doll and use pre-cut outfits to sew and embellish with a myriad of fashion fabric scraps to create your own designs. Ages 6-11. July 24-28 (morning & afternoon sessions). At St. Gregorios Church, 1725 E. Bridgeport. $100. spokaneparks.org

Electric Guitars |Rock out with the CNC router as you create a personalized electric guitar during. Ages 12+. July 24-28, from 9:30 am-3 pm. $171-$180. gizmo-cda.org

I <3 Art |Learn about watercolor painting, acrylic painting, mixed media art and cartooning. Grades K-6. July 24-28, from 9 am-3 pm. $175. riverdayschool.org

Time Travel |Campers travel through different time periods each day as they explore the past with a guest artist. Grades 2-5. July 24-28, 9 am-4 pm. $198-$220. northwestmuseum.org (456-3931)

Art Heroes! |Draw your arch nemesis, paint and craft a disguise and create a story using your new identity. Ages 6-11. July 31-Aug. 4, from 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org

Messy Summer Art |Young artists have fun while squishing and splattering to create works of art. Ages 2-4. Aug. 3, from 10:30-11:15 am. At Mobius Children's Museum. $10-$12. mobiusspokane.org

Acrylic Painting for Comic Book Landscapes |Kids learn basic techniques of acrylic painting and gain an understanding of how to mix colors, control their brush, and more. Ages 8-13. Aug. 4, 9 am-noon. $89. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

Advanced Sewing |This open "lab" style class for experienced seamstresses allows students to bring their own projects, or choose from instructor suggested projects to grow your sewing skills. Supply list provided at registration. Ages 6-11. Aug. 7-11, from 1-5 pm. At St. Gregorios Church, 1725 E. Bridgeport. $125. spokaneparks.org (625-6200)

Fun in the Mud |Students make cups, saucers and spoons to decorate a table for the Mad Hatter's tea party. Ages 6+. Aug. 11-17, 12:30-3 pm. $85-$90. gizmo-cda.org (208-651-6200)

Monet's Garden |Use the great outdoors as inspiration for art and learn about famous impressionist masters like Degas, Monet, Morisot and Renoir. Ages 6-11. Aug. 7-11, from 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org

Prehistoric Camp |Kids learn about paleontology and prehistoric animals through hands-on activities and crafts. Ages 6-11. Aug. 7-11, 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org

Recycled Art Week |Create your own fashion design using junk mail, cereal boxes, tin foil and more. Grades K-6. Aug. 7-11, 9 am-3 pm. $165. riverdayschool.org

The Light Side & the Dark Side |Students examine the contrast between black and white by drawing a still life object using white charcoal pencils on a black background. Ages 8-13. Aug. 11, 9 am-noon. $49. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps (533-8483)

Best of Summer Camp |Spend a week enjoying the most popular activities and projects offered during this summer's creative arts camp sessions at the Corbin Art Center. Ages 6-11. Aug. 14-18, from 9 am-3 pm. $129. spokaneparks.org (625-6200)

Globe Trotting Artists |Campers learn about cultures and locations of the world through art projects with paint, clay, papier-mâché and other materials. Ages 6-11. Aug. 14-18, from 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org (625-6200)

Twirly Skirts |Sew a circle skirt with a pattern make just for you, and personalize it with embellishments. Ages 6-11. Aug. 21-25 (morning and afternoon sessions). At St. Gregorios Church, 1725 E. Bridgeport. $100. spokaneparks.org (625-6200)

Cosmic Creations |Travel beyond galaxies to discover sights and sounds that are out of this world, including your own extraterrestrial creature and spaceships. Ages 4-8. Aug. 24, from 2-4 pm. At Mobius Children's Museum. $20-$25. mobiusspokane.org

Mighty Dragons |Learn all about dragons and make a dragon costume to wear home. Ages 2-4. Sept. 7, from 10:30-11:15 am. At Mobius Children's Museum. $10-$12. mobiusspokane.org