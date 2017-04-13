Dance/Cheer camps 

Ballet Continuation/Intensive |Two-week sessions are offered for ballet students of all ages and levels. July and August sessions are led by guest teacher Lauren Bray. Ages 6+. Sessions offered June 5-15, June 19-29, July 17-27 and Aug. 14-24; see website for list of appropriate age/level for each session. $52-$120. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com

Princess/Prince Dance Camp |Young dancers get an introduction to the world of ballet in this imaginative class. Ages 3-5. Sessions offered June 5-7, June 12-14, July 10-12 and Aug. 8-10. $38/session. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com (838-7464)

Children's Ballet Workshops |Beginning workshops for young children include instruction in ballet, modern, jazz, pointe and more, based on age. June 20-30, Mon-Thu. At Ballet Arts Academy. $65/day, $200/week, $350/both. balletartsacademy.com

Dance Center of Spokane |One-week, themed sessions are offered for beginning and advanced levels, with the option of daytime or evening classes. Styles include: classical ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop and musical theater. Includes instruction from guest teachers Dave Massey and Kaisa Mikale-Hance. Sessions offered June 19-Aug. 17; meets Mon-Thu, 1-9 pm. $110-$300. dancecenterofspokane.com (448-2464)

Skyhawks Cheerleading |Kids learn essential skills to lead crowds, including proper hand and body movements, jumping and choreographed performance skills. Ages 5-11. Held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. June-August. $69-$155. skyhawks.com

Spokane Ballet Studio Summer Programs |Sessions are offered for beginning to advanced dancers: Level 1-4, June 19-29 (ages 8-14); Intermediate/advanced, July 6-21 (min. 1 year of pointe); Beginning Ballet: "Through the Looking Glass", July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4 (coed, ages 5-9). $125-$175/week. spokaneballetstudio.com

Academy of Dance: Workshop 3 |Students learn classical ballet technique, pointe, variations, contemporary technique, improvisation and more, including a studio performance at the end of the workshop. Min. 4 years of ballet training/1 year of pointe required; or current level D & E. Ages 13+. July 5-28, meets Mon-Fri, 10:45 am-4 pm. $13/class; $170-$575/session. spokaneacademyofdance.com (922-3023)

Ballet Arts Summer Intensive |Open classes for intermediate/advanced dancers are offered in June and August ($15/class; or $85/all six in advance). The 2017 summer intensive workshop is July 6-28, meets Mon-Sat. Also offered is a special ballet classes for level 3, 3B, 3A, from Aug. 21-25 ($75). At Ballet Arts Academy. Prices vary. balletartsacademy.com (838-5705)

Academy of Dance: Workshop 1 |Students learn classical ballet techniques, Pilates-based conditioning, jazz, lectures on dance-related topics and rehearsal for an end-of-week performance. Min. of 1 year of ballet training required. Ages 8-11. July 10-14, 11 am-3:15 pm $13/class; $175-$239/session. spokaneacademyofdance.com

Cheer Camp |Campers learn tumbling, stunts, dances and cheers. Coaches group students by age; each group performs a routine on the last day of camp. Ages 3-14, open to all skill levels. Offered July 10-14 and Aug. 7-15, from 8:15 am-12:15 pm or 12:30-4:30 pm. $139. spokanegymnastics.com (533-9646)

Irish Dance Camp |Sessions in traditional Irish dancing are open to beginning and advanced dancers, and children and adults. Sessions offered July 17-20 and Aug. 14-17 (beginners, 9-10 am; advanced/adults, 10 am-noon). At 1007 W. Carlisle, Spokane. [email protected] (475-2918)

Teen Dance Camp |Dancers learn six-plus routines during the week which also includes trampoline jumping, swimming field trips and games. Ages 13+. July 10-14, from 2:30-9 pm. $150. blekerschoolofdance.com (892-7977)

Fantasy Dance Camp |An imaginative dance camp; each day is based on storybook themes and characters. Campers play games, make crafts, learn proper stretching and more. Ages 3-10. July 13, 19, 25, and 31 from 10 am-noon. At Isabelle's Dance Time. $35-$40/day or $120/all. isabellesdancetime.com

UCA Cheer Camp |A three-day, elite high school cheerleading camp with options for resident or day enrollment. July 16-19, at Washington State University, Pullman. Aug. 15-18, at Spokane Convention Center. $221-$521. uca.varsity.com (253-241-3822)

Academy of Dance: Workshop 2 |Covers classical ballet techniques, pre-pointe/pointe, conditioning, modern dance and more, including a studio performance at the end of the camp. Min. 1 year of ballet training required; or current level B & C. Ages 10-13. July 17-28, meets Mon-Fri from 11 am-3:15 pm $13/class; $175-$345/session. spokaneacademyofdance.com (922-3023)

Youth Dance Camp |Dancers learn five-plus routines, jump on the trampolines, go on swimming field trips and play games. Ages 7-12. July 17-21, from 8:30 am-3 pm. $150. blekerschoolofdance.com )892-7977)

Junior Dance Camp |Dancers learn three routines, jump on the trampoline and perform for their family and friends at the conclusion. Ages 4.5-6. July 18, from 5:30-7:30 pm. $30. blekerschoolofdance.com (892-7977)

Gonzaga University Dance Intensive |A week of dance instruction for intermediate and advanced levels, including techniques for hip-hop, modern, contemporary, ballet, jazz and musical theatre. Taught by GU Dance program faculty. Ages 13-22. July 24-29, 9 am-4 pm. $290-$350. gonzaga.edu/summerdance (313-6508)