click to enlarge Spend a week immersed in the magical world of Harry Potter at St. George's School.

Counselor-in-Training |Teens learn skills for responsibly working with children in a day-camp setting. Ages 13-17. April 19-May 24, from 6-7:15 pm. Must attend all sessions; counselor shadowing also required. Spokane Valley Parks & Rec summer day camps run June 19-Aug. 25. At CenterPlace Event Center. $95. spokanevalley.org/recreation

Neverland Adventure Camp |Take an imaginary journey to Neverland with activities like a treasure hunt. Ages 3-5. June 12-16, from 12:30-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org (625-6677)

SGS Lower School Adventure Camp |An outdoor adventure-themed day camp offering rock-climbing, hiking, geocaching, fort building and kayaking. Grades 3-5. June 12-16, 9 am-12:30 pm. $150. sgs.org/summer

Wilderness Survival Day Camp |Campers experience nature and learn skills such as wildlife tracking, obtaining clean water and more. Ages 6-13. June 12-16 and July 10-14 (Sandpoint); June 26-30 and July 3-7 (Spokane); June 19-23 (CdA); sessions meet daily, from 9 am-3 pm. $275 (scholarships available). twineagles.org

Airway Heights Summer Adventure Program |The annual program offers field trips, games, swimming, hiking, movies, crafts and more. Ages 8-13. Weekly sessions June 19-Aug. 25, meets Mon-Fri from 7:30 am-5:30 pm. At the Airway Heights Community Center. $95/week; $25/day. cash.org/adventureprogram

Boys & Girls Club Summer Power Day Camp |Boys & Girls Clubs provide a 10-week summer program with a variety of life-enriching programs including field trips, tech labs, music programs, gardening, cooking, health and fitness and more. Lunch and snacks provided daily. Grades 1-12. June 19-Aug. 25, Mon-Fri from 9 am-6 pm. Starting at $25/week. bgcspokanecounty.org (489-0741)

Camp Ben Burr |An all-encompassing day camp focusing on community service, instruction in numerous sports, swimming, field trips, STEM Education, gardening, science, literacy, and more. Ages 5-12. Weekly sessions June 19-Aug. 18; meets Mon-Fri, 8:30 am-5:30 pm. At East Central Community Center. $65-$125/week; based on income; scholarships available.. ecspokane.org

Camp Dart-Lo |The wooded day camp on the Little Spokane river offers archery, leadership, outdoor activities, swimming in outdoor pools and more. Grades preschool-9. Week-long sessions offered June 19-Aug. 19 (meets Mon-Fri, 8:30 am-4:15 pm). Camp a la Carte days are July 3 and 5-7. $45/day; $225/week. campfireinc.org (747-6191)

Girl Scouts Summer Day Camps |The 11-week program offers themed weeks with activities in the teaching kitchen, crafts, science projects, outdoor activities, art, field trips to the pool and more. Lunch and snacks included. Ages 5-17. (Open to non-Girl Scouts; become a member for $20.) Weekly sessions offered June 19-Sept. 1; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm. Leadership sessions for grades 6-12 are June 26-July 30 (Program Aid-in-Training) and July 3-Sept. 1 (Program Aide). At the Girl Scout Program Center, 1404 N. Ash. $25/day or $125/week. gsewni.org (747-8091 x 240)

Kroc Discovery Camp |Campers swim, rock climb, play games, watch movies and go on field trips during each themed, weekly session. Ages 6-10. Sessions June 19-Aug. 25, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm. Single-day ($32-$40) and extended care until 5:30 pm ($8-$10/day; $32-$40/week). $132-$165/week; scholarships available. kroccda.org

SOLE Nature Detectives |An outdoor science camp letting young kids explore various mini-ecosystems in a fun atmosphere. Ages 4-6. Sessions offered June 19-21, July 10-12 and July 31-Aug. 2, from 9 am-3 pm. In Sandpoint. $45-$85. soleexperiences.org

SOLE Nature Explorers |Campers collect natural clues as they explore the world outdoors and learn about the environment around them. Ages 7-10. Sessions offered June 19-23, July 10-14 and July 31-Aug. 4, from 9 am-3 pm. In Sandpoint. $45-$125. soleexperiences.org

Spokane Valley Summer Day Camp |Weekly, themed camps offer outdoor activities, field trips, games, crafts and more. Breakfast and lunch served each day (except during field trips). Ages 6-11. June 19-Aug. 25, meets Mon-Fri from 8 am-5 pm. Extended hours from 7:15 am-5:45 pm. At CenterPlace Regional Event Center. $118-$127/week. spokanevalley.org/recreation (688-0300)

Spokane Valley Summer Park Program |Parks & Rec staff are onsite at local parks to lead games, arts and crafts and other activities, with free meals provided to children 18 and under. Offered June 19-Aug. 3, meets Mon-Thu, times vary. At Edgecliff, Terrace View and Valley Mission parks. (Note: this program is not a structured drop-off camp program.) Free; no registration needed. spokanevalley.org/recreation (688-0300)

Teen Outdoor Adventure Camps |Weekly team-building activities include challenge courses, bike riding skills, stand-up paddle boarding, canoeing, swimming, day hikes and environmental education. Ages 12-15. Week-long sessions June 29-Aug. 25, meets Mon-Fri, 8:30 am-4:30 pm. At Riverside State Park, Bowl & Pitcher $219/week. spokaneparks.org (625-6200)

West Central Summer Recreation |This program offers structured, supervised activities including weekly field trips, arts and crafts, swimming, sports and more. Meals and snacks provided. Ages 5-12. June 19-Aug. 30, meets Mon-Fri from 7 am-6 pm. Preregistration required on a first-come, first-served basis. At West Central Community Center. Based on income. westcentralcc.org

YMCA Summer Day Camps |Each week, campers embark on new activities, including weekly field trips, age-appropriate activities, including arts and crafts, science and games. Grades K-7. June 19-Aug. 30, Mon-Fri from 6:30 am-6 pm. All four YMCA locations. $179-$189/week; $37-$40/day. ymcaspokane.org

YMCA Triangle Club |Teen campers take day trips to local lakes, make arts and crafts and more. Includes two overnight campouts. Grades 7-8. June 19-Aug. 30, Mon-Fri from 6:30 am-6 pm. All four Spokane YMCA locations. $190-$200/week; $40-$43/day. ymcaspokane.org (777-9622)

Youth Adventure Camp |A five-day camp exploring the great outdoors of North Idaho including rock climbing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, sailing, hiking, whitewater rafting and more. Includes rental fees and transportation. Ages 12-16. Sessions June 19-23, June 26-30, meets from 8 am-4 pm. At North Idaho College. $275/session. workforcetraining.nic.edu (208-769-3214)

Youth Outdoor Adventure Camps |Weekly adventures include stand-up paddleboarding, archery, bike rides, survival skills, team building activities, rock climbing and more. Ages 8-11. Weekly sessions offered June 19-Aug. 25, Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-4:30 pm. At Riverside State, Park Bowl & Pitcher. $219/week. spokaneparks.org (625-6200)

Camp Alottafun |Northeast Youth Center's preschool summer day camp offers exploratory activities to promote learning and recreation, with field trips and park excursions. Includes a breakfast and lunch. Ages 3-5. June 20-Aug. 30, Mon-Fri from 8:30-5 pm. Extended hours from 6 am-6 pm (+$10). $134/week. spokaneneyc.com (482-0708)

Camp Fun in the Sun |A day camp offering recreation, crafts and weekly trips to local parks and pools. Breakfast and lunch included. Ages 5-12. June 20-Aug. 20, 8:30 am-5 pm. Extended hours 6 am-6 pm (+$10/week). At Northeast Youth Center. $128/week. spokaneneyc.com

Kroc Mini Camps |Weekly, two-hour-a-day mini camps let kids explore their interests and build new skills in areas such as theater, art, music, robotics, dance and more. Weekly sessions offered June 26-Aug. 25, with options for ages 6-9 and ages 10-13. Camp meeting times vary per session. $40-$50. kroccda.org

Kroc Pee Wee Camp |A half-day camp with weekly themes, offering swimming (including lessons), cooking, arts and crafts and more. Ages 4-5. Weekly sessions offered June 26-Aug. 25, Mon-Fri, from 8:30 am-12:30 pm. $96-$120/week. kroccda.org (208-763-0618)

Mixed Bag of Fun |A week filled with arts and crafts, swimming, water park visits, LEGO play and more. Campers help choose and set up the activities for the week. Grades K-6. June 26-30, from 9 am-3 pm. $165. riverdayschool.org

Nature Adventurers Day Camp |A day camp teaching outdoor awareness and stewardship through games, crafts, storytelling, songs and exploration. Ages 6-13. June 26-30 (Sandpoint) and July 10-14 (Spokane), from 9 am-3 pm. $275 (scholarships available). twineagles.org

Schweitzer Adventure Camp |Each week, campers can climb the rock wall, take chairlift rides, hike, play games, swim and more. Includes transportation from the bottom of the mountain. Ages 6-11. Sessions offered June 26-30 and July 10-Aug. 18, meets Mon-Fri from 8 am-4 pm. $175/week. schweitzer.com

Skyhawks Day Camp |Weekly sessions are offered all summer; with options to attend one or all weeks, each themed around various sports, and include field trips to local sites, such as parks, movie theaters and pools, along with other creative activities. Ages 5-12. June 26-Aug. 25; meets Mon-Fri, 9 am-3 pm (extended hours to 5 pm). Offered at Browne Elementary, Spokane, Liberty Lake Elementary and Woodland Middle School, CdA. $155-$1195/session. skyhawks.com

Treasure Hunt |Children participate in a different treasure hunt each day in the park, at the school and other locations, making treasure maps and hand-painted chests. Ages 3-8. June 26-30, from 9 am-1 pm. $140. plumtreeschool.com

Nature Ninjas Day Camp |A day camp teaching outdoor skills including natural camouflage, stealth, wild animal tracking, and more through games and activities. Ages 6-13. July 3-7 (Sandpoint) and June 19-23 and Aug. 14-18 (Spokane), all sessions meet daily, from 9 am-3 pm. $255-$275 (scholarships available). twineagles.org

Fashionista |Campers create wearable works of art with dyes, ribbons and lace, as well as jewelry and hair accessories. Ages 6-11. July 5-7, from 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $79. spokaneparks.org (625-6200)

Princesses, Pirates, Pokemon & Pools |Bring your Pokémon cards for trading and playing, have fun with outside water activities and more. Grades K-6. July 5-7, 9 am-3 pm. $165. riverdayschool.org (326-6595)

YMCA North Adventure Club |Each week, campers embark on new activities, including field trips, and age-appropriate activities, including arts & crafts, science and games. Grades 3-7. July 5-Aug. 18, Mon-Fri from 6:30 am-6 pm. North YMCA only. $190-$200/week; $40-$43/day. ymcaspokane.org

Fun Fridays in July |Each Friday in July, Spokane Valley Parks & Rec staff head to two city parks to offer recreational activities and fun. See website for locations and dates. All-ages. Offered July 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 11 am-12:15 pm and 1-2:15 pm. Free. spokanevalley.org/recreation (688-0300)

Animal Explorers |A week-long exploration into the life and learning of animals, including field trips, hands-on experiences, and other activities. Ages 6-12. July 10-14, 8:30 am-5 pm. Extended hours 6 am-6 pm. At Northeast Youth Center. $139. spokaneneyc.com

Camp Dart-Lo Leadership Camp |Program Aides in Learning (PALs) are older campers who build leadership skills through outdoor play, service learning and team building. Grades 6-9. Two, 2-week sessions offered July 10-21, and July 24-Aug 4. Camper Buddies are also needed to assist special needs campers, and can attend camp for free. Application process/prerequisites needed. $225. campfireinc.org 747-6191

Dragon Tales |Spend a week building forts, chasing dragons, constructing moats in the sand box, and making magic wands as you explore one of childhood's favorite themes. Ages 3-8. July 10-14, from 9 am-1 pm. $140. plumtreeschool.com (747-1040)

Jedi Camp |Build a toy lightsaber, practice using it and go on Jedi-themed missions as you learn the ways of the Force. Grades K-4. Offered July 10-14 and July 31-Aug. 4, 12:30-4 pm. At St. George's School. $200. sgs.org/summer

Kroc Adventure Camp |Weekly sessions offer outdoor rock climbing, field trips and overnight camping at area parks and more. Ages 11-13. Sessions offered July 10-Aug. 18, meets Mon-Fri, from 8:30 am-3:30 pm. $136-$185/session. kroccda.org 208-763-0618

Little Pirates Adventure Camp |Track down lost treasure hidden in the Little Spokane River Valley and learn what it takes to be a true pirate. Lessons include: boat building, map making, proper treasure storage, tattooing, and waylaying passing ships. Grades K-2. Offered July 10-14 and July 31-Aug. 4, 9 am-noon. At St. George's School. $175. sgs.org/summer (464-8815)

Things that Go! |Kids who love things that move will make and test paper tube cars, cork boats, gyrocopters and more. Ages 3-5. July 10-14, from 9-11:30 am. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Youth Sailing Camp |Learn the basics of sailing on the water, including proper use of equipment, safety, terminology and more. Ages 12-16. July 10-14, from 9 am-1 pm. At North Idaho College. $225. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Bike Camp |Campers learn bike safety and general bike maintenance. Then they'll bike to locations to enjoy the day with treasure hunts and geocaching at local parks and places around town. Grades 1-6. July 17-21, from 9 am-3 pm. $165. riverdayschool.org (326-6595)

Camp Dart-Lo: You Bet I Can! |The wooded camp on the Little Spokane River offers outdoor activities, swimming in outdoor pools and more. Camper Buddies assist campers with disabilities. Bus transportation from four Spokane locations included. Ages 6-21. Sessions from July 17-21 and July 31-Aug. 4, from 8:30 am-4:15 pm. $225. campfireinc.org (747-6191)

Camp Sweyolakan: Outbacker Day Camp |A traditional, rustic camp on Lake CdA accessible only by boat, and offering swimming, archery, outdoor activities, ropes courses, arts and crafts, and more. Grades 1-6. Three sessions offered from July 17-21, July 31-Aug 4, Aug 7-11. Transportation from three CdA locations included. $225. campfireinc.org (747-6191)

Harry Potter Camp |A week of activities and games inspired by the popular book series, including house sorting, scavenger hunts and playing Quidditch. Grades 2-5. July 17-21, 9 am-noon. At St. George's School. $200. sgs.org/summer (464-8815)

Ladybugs & Slugs |Students learn all about insects through stories, nature walks, art projects and seed planting for a bug-friendly garden. Ages 3-5. July 17-21, from 9-11:30 a. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Leadership Camp |A high-intensity week to challenge and inspire youth as they meet community leaders, tour businesses and organizations and partake in outdoor activities and leadership courses. Ages 9-15. July 17-21, 8:30 am-5 pm; extended care from 6 am-6 pm. At Northeast Youth Center. $149. spokaneneyc.com (482-0708)

Middle School Adventure Camp |Experience the outdoors every day with a new activity: Hike a 3-mile loop, rock climb, build forts and trails, learn to fly-fish, learn to use a GPS, and canoe down to Painted Rocks on the Little Spokane River. Grades 6-8. July 31-Aug. 4, from 9 am-1 pm. At St. George's School. $150. sgs.org/summer

Fairies and Elves |Explore the natural world by making fairy houses and elven crowns. Through stories, songs, games and adventure kids learn about the mysterious and sometimes mischievous fae. Ages 3-8. July 24-28, from 9 am-1 pm. $140. plumtreeschool.com

Minion Mayhem & More |Make costumes, puppets and maybe even learn how to talk like a Minion. Ages 3-5. July 24-28, from 12:30-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Passport to Fun |Explore far away lands and stamp your passport as you learn about a new country each day and make art projects for each. Ages 3-5. July 24-28, 9:30-11 am. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Ultimate Adventure |A day camp offering outdoor adventures, field trips, crafts, games and activities like rock climbing, a challenge course and river adventure. Lunch included. Ages 8-15. July 24-28, 8:30 am-5 pm. Extended hours 6 am-6 pm. At Northeast Youth Center. $169. spokaneneyc.com

Beach in the Backyard |Campers pool their imaginations and ideas to create a beach atmosphere in the backyard. Grades K-6. July 31- Aug. 4, from 9 am-3 pm. $165. riverdayschool.org

Little Superheroes |Make capes, masks, puppets and become a superhero for the week. Ages 3-5. July 31-Aug. 4, from 9-11:30 am. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Taste of India |Explore the rich culture of India through music, movement, folktales, food, and art. Ages 3-8. July 31-Aug. 4, from 9 am-1 pm. $140. plumtreeschool.com (747-1040)

A Bug's World |Learn about the lives of bugs through literature, art projects and by becoming a garden detective. Ages 3-5. Aug. 7-11, from 9:30-11 am. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Science Explorers |A week of science experiments, nature outings, field trips to Mobius, the National Weather Service Office, the SFCC Planetarium, and more. Ages 7-12. Aug. 7-11, 8:30 am-5 pm. Extended hours 6 am-6 pm. At Northeast Youth Center. $149. spokaneneyc.com

Vamos a Mexico! |A themed week of camp all about Mexican songs, stories, food and crafts. Ages 3-8. Aug. 7-11, from 9 am-1 pm. $140. plumtreeschool.com

Best of Summer, Preschool Style |An art-filled week offering some of the most popular art projects and activities from Spokane Parks' 2017 summer day camps for preschool-aged children. Ages 3-5. Aug. 14-18, from 9-11:30 am. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Dinos, Reptiles, Birds, Oh My! |Campers learn about prehistoric dinosaurs, reptiles, fish, amphibians, birds and plant life through art projects. Ages 3-5. Aug. 14-18, from 12:30-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Pokémon Play |Learn and share the intricacies of the popular game. Kids can bring cards to play and trade under the guidance of knowledgeable staff who share a love of Pokémon. This camp is for all level players. Also includes scavenger hunts and geocaching activities. Grades K-6. Aug. 14-18, from 9 am-3 pm. $165. riverdayschool.org (326-6595)

Ready, Set, Go! |Spend a week focusing on writing and reading strategies, drama, and science through children's literature as you prep for another year of learning. Recommended for new SGS students. Grades K-2. Aug. 14-18, 9 am-3 pm. $350. sgs.org/summer (464-8815)

Camp Four Echoes: Outdoor Clinics |Spend a day at the lake during day sessions each focused on honing campers' skills in various areas. Bring a sack lunch, sunscreen and a sense of adventure. Sessions Aug. 15 (paddling, grades 4+), Aug. 16 (sailing, grades 6+), Aug. 17 (archery, grades 4+), Aug. 18 (outdoor skills, grades 2+). All sessions from 10 am-3 pm. $25/person. gsewni.org

End of Summer Fun |Enjoy the last week of summer with a picnic lunch prepared together, then spend an afternoon at area parks and splash pads. Grades K-6. Aug. 21-25, from 9 am-3 pm. $180. riverdayschool.org (326-6595)