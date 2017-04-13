Education camps 

click to enlarge LEGOs offer myriad educational opportunitiies during camps at St. George's School.

Let's Science It: Super Hero Powers |Using problem solving and engineering, look at the super powers of our heroes and then create your own superhero identity. Ages 7+; girls only. June 12-16, 12:30-3 pm. $85-$90. gizmo-cda.org

Cities & Circuits |Design a neighborhood of the future, then use the laser cutter and other tools to create your city and then set up circuits to light it up. Ages 8+. June 12-16, 9:30-11:45 am. $85-$90. gizmo-cda.org (208-651-6200)

Make Your First Video Game |Kids learn basic skills to design a 2D platformer game, including coding, graphics, sounds and many other technical elements. Ages 8-11. June 12-15, from 1-4 pm. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $199. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Minecraft Designers |Learn to create 3D models, skins and more, and then import them into your game. Ages 8-12. Sessions offered June 12-15 and July 24-27. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $199. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Artistic Math |Get creative with laptops and specialized software to construct LEGO designs. Grades 1-3. June 19-21, 12:30-3:30 pm. $90. sgs.org/summer

Blast Off Into Space |Learn about the planets, stars, moons and more while creating galactic art. Ages 3-5. June 19-23, from 9-11:30 am. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Camp Invention |A camp offering hands-on activities in the STEM fields, combining learning and fun. Grades K-6. June 26-30, at East Farms STEAM Magnet School and Windsor Elementary; June 19-23 at Moran Prairie Elementary. $225-$230. campinvention.org (800-968-4332)

Culinary Camp |Kids practice essential kitchen skills and the fundamentals of cooking. Ages 8 to 12. Sessions offered June 19-23, July 17-21, Aug. 14-18; meets Mon-Fri, 9 am-noon. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $299. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Gonzaga Chinese Language Camp |An immersion in Chinese language and culture, with skits, songs, crafts, games and more. Grades 2-12. June 19-July 7, weekdays from 9 am-2 pm. At Gonzaga University. Free. gonzaga.edu/startalk

Make Your First 3D Video Game |This class allows kids to develop a game concept in an immersive 3D world. Ages 8-12. June 19-23, 9 am-noon. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $199. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Minecraft Modders |Learn the foundations of programming and basic coding as you create a custom modification of Minecraft. Ages 8-12. Sessions offered June 19-23 and July 17-20. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $199. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Science Safari |The 28th annual camp is this year themed around an exploration of the Australian continent, with study of its ecology and wildlife through experiments, games, art and more. Grades 2-8. Sessions offered June 19-23 and June 26-30. $110. gprep.com

SGS Robotics Camp |Work with the SGS Robotics team to build skillsets for future projects. Grades 7-10. June 19-23, 9 am-3 pm. At St. George's School. Registration deadline of May 26. $300. sgs.org/summer (464-8815)

Underwater Vehicles |Design robotic arms to gather samples and learn about buoyancy, propulsion, sensors, photography and underwater experiments. Ages 11+. June 19-23, from 9:30 am-3 pm. $170-$180. gizmo-cda.org

Girls in Science: Bio Chem |This session gets microscopic in the world of biology and explosive chemical reactions. Ages 12-14. June 20, 10:30 am-3:30 pm. At Mobius Science Center. $50-$60. mobiusspokane.org (321-7133)

KEA Nature Education Camp |Learn about all that Mother Nature has to offer with experienced biologist Beth Paragamian. June 20-23 (ages 8-11); June 26-28 (ages 6-9), July 11-12 (ages 4-6), July 25-28 (ages 8-11) and Aug. 3-4 (ages 4-6). Family camps July 11 (ages 7-11) and Aug. 8 (ages 3-6); $17/person. $59-$129. keaalliance.org

Girls in Science: Fundamental Foundations |Girls use hands-on engineering and physics principles to design their own wacky machines. Ages 12-14. June 21, from 10:30 am-3:30 pm. At Mobius Science Center. $50-$60. mobiusspokane.org 321-7133

Spokane Virtual Learning Summer School |Spokane Virtual Learning (SVL), is a Washington state-approved program that provides instructor-led online courses to middle and high school students. Courses offered June 21-Aug 2. $185. spokanevirtual.com

LEGO Robotics: WeDo 2.0 |Build and program your first robot using LEGO WeDo 2.0. This two-day camp offers a play-based intro to robotics and computer programming. Grades 2-4. June 22-23, 9-11 am. Free. spark-central.org

SpokAnimal K-9 Camp |Shelter staff share how to successfully interact with pets through activities, crafts, games and more. Grades K-6. One-day sessions offered June 23, July 28 and 29. At SpokAnimal. $15/session. spokaneparks.org

3-D Sculpture |Make 3-dimensional art using clay, papier mache, cardboard, and more. Grades 3-6. June 26-30, 9 am-noon. At St. George's School. $150. sgs.org/summer (464-8815)

Animals & Their Habitats |Meet the animals of the West Valley Outdoor Learning Center. Grades K-4. June 26-30, times and SCLD branch locations vary. Free. scld.org

App Attack! |Using a specialized app and game development tool, students explore the world of web-based (HTML5) mobile apps. Ages 8-12. June 26-29, from 9 am-noon. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $199. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Bodies & Brains in Motion |Students study STEM subjects through coding, engineering and LEGO robotics projects. Grades 3-6. June 26-29, 9 am-3 pm. $200/session; $500/three sessions. northwallschools.com

Digital Storytellers |Start with a concept, design the storyboard, add dialogue, and watch as the characters come to life in your first graphic novel. Ages 8-12. June 26-29, from 1-4 pm. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $199. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Discovery Robots Summer Lego Camp |Sessions led by local FIRST LEGO League coaches, with groups for grades 1-3 (builders) and 4-6 (engineers). "Mayan Adventure" week is June 26-30, and "LEGO Challenge//FLL Challenge" is from July 10-14. Meets Mon-Fri, 9 am-2:30 pm. $130. discoveryrobots.org (448-2291)

GizMotion Vehicle Building |Come to Gizmo to start working on your human-powered vehicle for the 2016 Kinetic Fest (GizMotion), working with the tools at the shop. Ages 10+. June 26-30, 9:30 am-3 pm. $170-$180. gizmo-cda.org

It's a Mystery |Join the ranks of detectives by looking deeper into art at the museum and conducting experiments to find hidden meanings. Sessions for grades 2-3 and 4-5. June 26-30, 9 am-4 pm. $180-$200. northwestmuseum.org

Jr. Counselor in Training (MAC) |Teens can assist with weekly summer camps at the museum and develop skills such as team building, mentorship, communication, and leadership. See schedule for details. Grades 6-7. Sessions June 26-Aug. 10; weekdays from 9 am-4 pm. $180-$200. northwestmuseum.org

Stop-Motion Animation Camp |Learn how stop-motion animations are made, and how to create cool special effects to make your own stop-motion movie. Grades 3-6. June 26-30, 1-4 pm. At St. George's School. $150. sgs.org/summer (464-8815)

Cooking Challenge |Show off your culinary skills in a cooking challenge: Teams have 45 minutes using secret ingredients to show us their food know-how. Grades 4+. Sessions offered June 27-29, July 6, 11, 24-27. Times and SCLD branch locations vary. Free. scld.org

Hands-on Building |Build your imagination with KEVA planks, straws and connectors, architecture blocks, and other construction materials. Grades K-4. July 3-7, times and SCLD branch locations vary. Free. scld.org

Transform Your Transportation |Bring your bike to Gizmo and spend a morning or afternoon letting your creativity flow, with staff assistance available. All ages. Half-day sessions from July 3-7. $8-$10. gizmo-cda.org

3D Design and Printing |Take your ideas from imagination to electronic art and finally, into a physical 3D object. Week-long sessions July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps (354-4648)

Advanced Robotics: Solving 21st Century Problems |Kids who have experience with block programming and/or LEGO Robotics create, build, and program robots. Grades 4-8. Sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry & Sacajawea middle schools, Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Arduino: Microcontrollers |Campers build interactive objects that control motors, lights, and produce outputs. Grades 5-8. Sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $170/two-week session. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps (354-4648)

Art Around the World |Students take a virtual trip around the world to learn about new art processes and techniques as they sculpt, paint, draw, make jewelry and more. Grades K-3. July 10-13, 9 am-3 pm. $200/session; $500/three sessions. northwallschools.com

Augmented Reality (AR) |Using the latest AR software, campers make 3D models come to life on screen. Grades 5-8. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Blender 3D Modeling Software |Whether you are into 3D modeling, game creation, animation, or simulation, Blender is the tool for you. Get started with this open-source tool this summer. Ages 12+. July 10-14, 9:30 am-3 pm. $170-$180. gizmo-cda.org

Camp Crime Scene |Immerse yourself in challenging puzzles with crime scene investigation. Sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. Only at Sacajawea Middle School. $170/two-week session. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Camp Metamorphosis |A program for highly capable children who choose three areas of focus for the week, with options in science, drama, art and more. Entering grades 4-6. July 10-14, 9 am-4:30 pm. Options for junior counselors (grades 7 and up) also available. $250. whitworth.edu/campmetamorphosis

Code Breakers |Learn the basics of coding languages like HTML, JavaScript, and CSS through a series of web projects and design challenges. Ages 8-12. July 10-13, from 9 am-noon. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $199. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Coding |A Campers learn and practice Java and Python programming languages to create advanced apps or games. Grades 3-8. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry & Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Cyber Camp: Cyber Security |Learn cyber principles and how to defend against cyber attacks. Grades 5-8. Two-week sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $170/two-week session. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps (354-4648)

DIY Virtual Reality |Using the latest VR apps, campers explore making VR videos and construct their own viewer. Grades 5-8. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Exploring Chemistry with Mobius |Potions fizz and beakers bubble as you explore the world of molecular interactions. Grades K-4. July 10-14, times and SCLD branch locations vary. Free. scld.org

Flashy, Sassy Science |Campers use Arduino microcontrollers to transform LED lights into flashy light-up accessories. Grades 4-8. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps (354-4648)

Gadget Galaxy: STEM & Arts MakerSpace |Gadget Galaxy lets students create and test new ideas like inventors. Grades 6-8. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps (354-4648)

German Language Camp |Open to all ages, a camp teaching an introduction to the language. July 10-13 (preschool/elem.) and July 24-27 (high school). $140-$170. spolang.com

Girls Love Legos |A camp specially designed with girls in mind, that ensures they love to build, engineer and code with LEGOs. Grades K-6. Week-long sessions offered July 10-3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps (354-4648)

Kids Love Physics |Students use Hot Wheels cars and roller coasters to explore physics concepts. Grades K-6. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps (354-4648)

Lego Robotics 1: Force & Motion |A camp for kids who have little or no experience with building and/or programming LEGO Robotics. Grades K-3. Week-long sessions July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-noon. At Garry and Sacajawea Middle Schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Lego Robotics 2: Motors, Sensors, & Programming |Kids who have experience with Simple Machines and WeDo kits use motors and sensors to design and program a robot. Grades K-3. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry & Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Lego Robotics 3: Mindstorms |A camp for kids who have experience building/programming simple robots and want to learn more about LEGO EV3 Mindstorms. Grades 3-8. Week-long sessions July 10-Aug. 3. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Make My Game |Kids use Scratch and MIT App Inventor to learn basic block programming. Grades K-8. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry & Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps (354-4648)

Make Your First 3D Video Game |Students learn the physics behind 3D games, explore event scripting, level design, and more. Ages 8-13. Offered July 10-13 and Aug. 7-10 $189. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

Minecraft Designers |Learn the basics of creating 3D models to design your very own objects and create skins for characters. Ages 8-13. Sessions offered July 10-13 (1-5 pm) and July 17-20 (8 am-noon). $189. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

Raspberry Pi: Capable Little Computers |Campers learn about the software and hardware capabilities of these machines. Two-week sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry & Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $170/session. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps (354-4648)

Science is Fun |Campers explore engineering, "mad science," natural resources, and physics through experiments that are combined with other summer activities. Grades K-6. July 10-14, from 9 am-3 pm. $180. riverdayschool.org (326-6595)

Spokane Schools Preschool STEM Camps |Camps offer hands-on problem solving, critical thinking, communications and teamwork. Themed sessions are each offered twice, and include programs on dinosaurs, cooking, chemistry, insects and more. Ages 4-5. Sessions offered July 10-14, July 17-20, July 24-27 and July 31-Aug. 3; meets Mon/Wed or Tue/Thu from 8 am-1 pm. At Sacajawea Middle School and Spokane Public Montessori. $40/session; $80/week. spokaneschools.org/preschoolSTEMcamps

Squishy Circuits |Campers learn to control and modify LED lights by creating squishy circuit animals, magic wands, paper masks, and arm bands. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps (354-4648)

STEM Leadership Camp |Students gain skills to help them excel in high school and beyond by probing deeper into their STEM interest area. Grades 8-10. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. Only at Sacajawea Middle School. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Stop-Motion Animation: Beginner & Advanced |Kids learn animation techniques using storyboards, props, backdrops, and cameras. Grades K-8. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Video Construction: Beginner & Advanced |Kids plan and produce their own short movie as they learn to use graphics, music, voice-over, and more. Grades 5-8. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Video Game Animation |Start with a name, develop a character's personality, signature moves, powers, and a storyline. Ages 8-12. July 10-13, from 1-4 pm. A NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $199. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Wearable Tech |Campers use Arduino microcontrollers to transform LED lights into useful accessories that light-up. Grades 4-8. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Frogs! |Learn what frogs eat and hop like a frog while making a frog craft. Ages 2-4. July 12, from 10:30-11:15 am. At Mobius Children's Museum. $10-$12. mobiusspokane.org 321-7121

Slime, Putty & Goo! |Campers make slime, putty, oobleck and other creative concoctions. Ages 4-8. July 13, from 10 am-noon. At Mobius Children's Museum. $20-$25. mobiusspokane.org 321-7121

Take the Cake |Kids learn to bake cakes and the art of buttercream icing, borders, and fondant flowers. Ages 8-13. July 14, 9 am-noon. $59. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

Animals at Night |Learn about the different animal species that only come out at night. Ages 3-5. July 17-21, from 12:30-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org 625-6677

Camp Opportunity |A week-long, project-based camp to engage gifted youths' creativity through science, technology, engineering, art and math. For students entering grades 6-9. July 17-21, 9 am-4:30 pm. At Whitworth University. $250. whitworth.edu/campopportunity

Kids Love Chemistry |Learn the basics about the elements that make up our world while exploring how chemicals react with one another. Grades K-6. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry and Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

LEGO Mars Mission |Campers explore the Martian landscape by building an EV3 robot and programming it to perform missions. Grades 3-6. July 17-20, 9 am-3 pm. $200/session; $500/three sessions. northwallschools.com

Minecraft Animators |Bring your favorite Minecraft characters to life by creating an animated short film. Ages 8-12. July 17-20, from 1-4 pm. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $199. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Minecraft Modders |Use this favorite game to learn the basics of modding and foundations of programming. Ages 8-13. Offered July 17-20 and July 31-Aug. 3, from 1-5 pm. $189. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

Spanish Crafts, Comida & Conversation |"Travel" to five Spanish-speaking countries and experience some of the phrases, foods, and crafts that make them unique. Grades 3-7. July 17-21, 12:30-4 pm. At St. George's School. $150. sgs.org/summer

Spanish Language Camp |A camp teaching an introduction to the Spanish language. Open to students in preschool through middle school. July 17-20. $140-$170. spolang.com

Camp CSI: Off with their Head! |Help solve a crime using forensic science methods in chemistry, broken glass analysis, and more Ages 10-12. July 18, from 10:30 am-3:30 pm. At Mobius Science Center. $50-$60. mobiusspokane.org

Jurassic Journalism |An imaginative broadcasting camp for kids, hosted by local reporters. Grades 3-6. July 19-20, from 9-11 am. Free. spark-central.org

Camp CSI: Case of the Stolen Lab Coat |Help find a missing lab coat using fingerprinting, chromatography, microscopes, and more. Ages 7-9. July 20, from 10:30 am-3:30 pm. At Mobius Science Center. $50-$60. mobiusspokane.org

Taco Showdown! |Staff at the Inland Northwest Culinary Academy teach students how to make their own street-style tacos. Ages 8-13. July 21, 9 am-noon. $69. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps (533-8483)

Satori Camp |A "pre-college" camp for gifted and intellectual middle and high school students, offering two dozen courses in subjects such as math, brain science, journalism, sculpture, archeology and more. Ages 12-18. July 23-29, commuter & residential options. At EWU Cheney. $800 (scholarships available). satoricamp.org

App Adventures |Students choose from a selection of different web-based (HTML5) mobile apps and explore more in-depth programming concepts. Ages 8-12. July 24-27, from 9 am-noon. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $199. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Art, Music & Arduinos |Create interactive art, add music, and code to create a public art piece. Ages 13+, girls only. July 24-Aug. 4, weekdays from 9:30 am-3 pm. Free. gizmo-cda.org

Culture & Cuisine Around the World |Students explore world cultures through cooking projects from regions around the globe. Grades 2-6. July 24-27, 9 am-3 pm. $200/session; $500/three sessions. northwallschools.com

Cursive Writing Camp |Kids hone their longhand writing skills, learning proper technique to write in cursive. Ages 7+. July 24-27. $80. spolang.com

Drone Camp |A camp to learn basics of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), aviation, and robotics. For middle and high school students. July 24-27, from 9 am-noon. At NIC Workforce Training Center, Post Falls. $275. workforcetraining.nic.edu

Game Labs |Students develop games using a game engine and learning advanced level editing, 3D modeling, event scripting and the impact of game play on user experience. Ages 8-13. July 24-27, 1-5 pm. $189. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

Harry's Laboratory |Immerse yourself in potions and magic with your professor as you study dragons, magical creatures and wizardry. Ages 6-11. July 24-28, from 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $129. spokaneparks.org

Journalism & Media |Learn the fundamental principles of journalism and create your own news through different formats. Grades 9-12. July 24-28, 9 am-noon. At St. George's School. $150. sgs.org/summer (464-8815)

Kids Love Biology |Get familiar with microscopes and explore the shapes, sizes, and roles of many different microorganisms. Grades K-6. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry & Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

LEGO Video Games |Students create their own LEGO characters and adventures in an interactive 2D video game. Ages 8-13. Offered July 24-27 (8 am-noon) and July 31-Aug. 3 (1-5 pm). $189. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

Minecraft Animators |Bring your favorite Minecraft characters to life in an animated short film. Ages 8-13. Offered July 24-27 and and Aug. 7-10, from 1-5 pm. $189. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

Re-Build-It Town |A monster has stormed through town, leaving a mess of recycled materials behind. The citizens must now band together and rebuild it. Kelly, of KCPuppetree, joins with her unique hand-made puppets as they sing, dance, and share their adventures. Grades K-4. July 24-28, times and SCLD branch locations vary. Free. scld.org

Extreme Builders |Can you design a bridge out of toothpicks and gumdrops? A catapult out of craft sticks? An aquifer out of a cookies and pudding? Try your hand during this session. Ages 4-8. July 26, from 10 am-noon. At Mobius Children's Museum. $20-$25. (321-7121)

LEGO Robotics: Mindstorm EV3 |Team up with friends to build and program a LEGO robot. Grades 4-6. July 26-28, from 9-11 am. At Spark Central. Free. spark-central.org

SGS Overnight Campout |Campers learn how to belay and climb, set up tents, cook dinner, make s'mores on a campfire and more. Grades 6-8. July 27-28, 10 am-noon. At St. George's School. $25. sgs.org/summer (464-8815)

Artisan Pizzas |Participants learn to make and shape the dough, and then select their own toppings fresh from local farmer's markets. Ages 8-13. July 28, 9 am-noon. $69. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

Tech Trek |The third annual, week-long camp for girls offers hands-on science and technology classes, field trips and more. Must be entering grade 8 in the fall. (girls must be nominated by a teacher). July 30-Aug. 5. At EWU Cheney. Volunteers are also needed for camp staff positions. techtrek-wa.aauw.net

Feature Creature |Dive into the world of animals through creative exploration and meet feathered friends and their handlers from the Idaho Dept. of Fish & Wildlife. Sessions for grades 2-3 and 4-5. July 31-Aug. 4, 9 am-4 pm. $198-$220. northwestmuseum.org 456-3931

Gaming Jam |Learn a variety of rapid prototyping tools, pitch original game ideas, playtest and iterate a polished product. All-ages. July 31-Aug. 4, from 9:30 am-3 pm. $171-$180. gizmo-cda.org

Kids Love BioMed |Learn what makes our complex human bodies work, and dive into topics like diabetes and why a healthy diet and lifestyle are important. Grades K-6. Week-long sessions offered July 10-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu, 8 am-1 pm. At Garry/Sacajawea middle schools, and Spokane Public Montessori. $85/week. spokaneschools.org/summerSTEMcamps

Maker Lab: Make Your First 3D Creation |Create your first action figure, design custom jewelry, or make a new toy as you learn how to prepare a model for 3D printing. Ages 8-13. Offered July 31-Aug. 3 and Aug. 7-10, from 8 am-noon. $189. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

Astronomy for Fun |While exploring the solar system, kids learn about the stars, planets, and the stories behind their discoveries. Ages 8-13. Offered on Aug. 4 and Aug. 11, from 9 am-noon. $45. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

App Adventures: The Next Level! | Students choose from a selection of different web-based (HTML5) mobile apps and explore more in-depth programming concepts. Ages 8-13. Aug. 7-10, 8 am-noon. $189. bit.ly/CCSyouthcamps

Build a Drone |Learn about computer aided design, lasers, radio control, electric motors, and aerodynamics. Ages 11+. Aug. 7-11, from 9:30 am-3 pm. $171-$180. gizmo-cda.org (208-651-6200)

Dragon Chess Camp |Participants improve all aspects of their chess game. Grades 2-9. Aug. 7-11, 9 am-noon. At St. George's School. $150. sgs.org/summer

LEGOs and Programming |Get creative with laptops and specialized software to construct LEGO designs. Grades 1-3. Aug. 7-11, 12:30-3:30 pm. At St. George's School. $150. sgs.org/summer

Milky Way Expedition |Discover the wonders of space and earth with experiments and artwork. Campers also take a field trip to SFCC Planetarium. Grades 2-5. Aug. 7-11, 9 am-4 pm. $220-$240. northwestmuseum.org 456-3931

Science & Nature Camp |Discover the world around you by building a volcano and with other nature/science activities. Ages 3-5. Aug. 7-11, from 12:30-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org

Scratch & Scratch Jr. |Kids make games, animate stories, and make interactive art while learning to understand coding principles. Sessions for ages 5-7, and ages 7+. Aug. 7-11, from 9:30-11:45 am. $85-$90. gizmo-cda.org

Trilobites, Dinos & Mammals, Oh My! |Explore the deep oceans of the Paleozoic, witness the rise of the dinosaurs in the Mesozoic, and finish in the Pleistocene where mammoths trudged through the frozen tundra. Ages 7-9. Aug. 8-10, from 10:30 am-3:30 pm. At Mobius Science Center. $100-$115. mobiusspokane.org

Build Your Own Pinball Machine |Design and build a small working pinball machine, incorporating electronics, magnetics, sensing, Arduinos, and wiring. Ages 12+. Aug. 14-18, from 9:30 am-3 pm. $171-$180. gizmo-cda.org

Middle School Study Skills |A session focusing on test prep, assignment planning and how to maximize learning for the upcoming school year. Grades 6-8. Aug. 14-18, 9 am-noon. At St. George's School. $150. sgs.org/summer

Minecraft |Build incredible things out of virtual blocks. Also spend time learning about the laser cutter to make Minecraft accessories. Ages 8+. Aug. 14-18, 9:30 am-3 pm. $171-$180. gizmo-cda.org

Dissection Camp |Campers dissect an owl pellet and learn about the parts of a squid. Ages 4-8. Aug. 16, 2-4 pm. At Mobius Children's Museum. $20-$25. mobiusspokane.org

Why is it so Hot? |Learn all about why the sun is so hot while making sunshine-themed crafts. Ages 2-4. Aug. 17, 10:30-11:15 am. At Mobius Children's Museum. $10-$12. mobiusspokane.org

Robotic: Arduino Robots |Explore the world of robotics, motors, controllers, and mechanics while building a robot to compete on an obstacle course. Ages 10+. Aug. 21-25, from 9:30 am-3 pm. $171-$180. gizmo-cda.org

Let's Science It: Space & Water |Learn about the hostile environments of space and deep underwater. Ages 6-8. Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 9:30-11:45 am. $85-$90. gizmo-cda.org

Near Space Balloon Launch |Help design and build small spacecraft to ride under a weather balloon and bring back data and pictures from 100,000 feet up. Ages 12+. Aug. 28-Sept 1, from 9:30 am-3 pm. $171-$180. gizmo-cda.org (208-651-6200)