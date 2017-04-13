Music Camps 

click to enlarge Get tips on starting your own band at Spark Central's Girls Rock Lab in August.

Accordion for Kids |Kids learn to play their first song in this class led by a certified teacher. Ages 6-12. Sessions offered June 2-July 31; meets once a week. At Able to Play Music Studio. $58/session. spokaneparks.org

Piano for Children |Kids learn how to play using the Australian teaching method. Ages 7-12. Sessions run June 2-Aug. 3; meeting once weekly. At Able to Play Music Studio. $58/session. spokaneparks.org

WSU Horn Camp |Student musicians work with WSU faculty, focusing on group techniques, ensemble, private lessons, chamber music and more. Grades 7-12. June 25-30. $395-$600. libarts.wsu.edu/music/camp

WSU Keyboard Explorations |Middle and high school students work with WSU faculty to study classical piano, jazz piano, improvisation and organ. Grades 7-12. June 25-30; commuter and resident options. $395-$550. libarts.wsu.edu/music/camp

WSU Oboe Camp |Student musicians in oboe and English horn study with WSU faculty, focusing on group techniques, reed making, performance and more. Grades 7-12. June 25-30; commuter and resident options. $395-$600. libarts.wsu.edu/music/camp

Piano Camp |Participants create music, deepen their musical understanding, learn collaborative skills, and more. Grades 3-12 who have completed at least one year of instruction. June 26-30, 8:30 am-3 pm. At Holy Names Music Center. $200. hnmc.org

Cougar String Camp |A chamber music/orchestra camp for intermediate to advanced string players, offering instruction in chamber music, jazz improvisation, music theory and history, conducting and more. Grades 8-12. July 2-7. $315-$485. libarts.wsu.edu/music/camp/csc (509-335-3961)

Sounds of Summer |Spokane Taiko director Aaron and friends return to the museum to share the many ways music enhances and guides our lives. Grades 2-5. July 10-14, 9 am-4 pm. $198-$220. northwestmuseum.org

Ukulele Lessons |Learn how to play this easily portable instrument in a beginner session. July 12-Aug. 8, meets Wed, noon-1 pm. (intermediate lessons July 14-Aug. 4, meets Fri, noon-1 pm.) At Everyone Makes Music Comstock Studio. $60. spokaneparks.org

Ukelele Ensemble |Learn new chords, styles, and techniques with this local ensemble group. Participants only need to know first position major, minor, and seventh chords and be able to strum a steady beat to join the ensemble. Ages 16+. July 13-Aug. 3, meets Thu, noon-1 pm. At Everyone Makes Music Comstock Studio. $60. spokaneparks.org

Singers' Performance Week |A week offering basic training in vocal technique, stage movement, performance etiquette, audition techniques, basic acting and more. For teens to adults. July 17-21, from, 1-7 pm. At Holy Names Music Center. $225-$250. hnmc.org (326-9516)

Alexander Technique Workshop |Learn this simple method to improve ease and freedom of movement while performing. Open to teens and adults. July 27-30, times vary. Call Holy Names Music Center for details. $550. hnmc.org (326-9516)

EWU Jazz Dialogue Camp |A camp for middle and high school instrumentalists: bass, drum set, piano, guitar, trumpet, trombone and saxophone players. July 30-Aug. 5. At EWU Cheney. $450-$600. ewu.edu/music

Girls Rock Lab |Form a band, write a song and play at a concert. This session teaches kids everything they need to know to be a rock star, from guitar and drums to singing and songwriting. Bands then perform the songs they create a concert at The Bartlett. Grades 3-8. Sessions offered Aug. 1-4 and Aug. 8-11, meets from 3-5 pm. Free. spark-central.org

Summer Wind Chamber Camp |Intermediate to advanced woodwind players rehearse and perform chamber music written for the five woodwind quintet instruments: flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn. All-ages. Dates TBA. At Holy Names Music Center. $250. hnmc.org (326-9516)