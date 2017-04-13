Resident Camps 

click to enlarge The YMCA of Spokane's Camp Reed hosts resident camp sessions for all ages throughout the summer.

Camp Four Echoes: Journey in a Weekend |A chance for troops to earn a Girl Scout Journey and enjoy a weekend of camp at the same time. Sessions offered April 28-20 (Cadette Journey), May 19-21 (Junior Journey) and June 2-4 (Brownie Journey). $50/girl, $30/adult. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

Camp Four Echoes: Family Camp |Bring a camp stove and enough food for your family (meals not included) to kick off the summer and participate in hiking, campfire activities and more. Offered May 26-29 and Sept. 1-4. $60/cabin of six. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

Camp Spalding Leadership Camp |A faith-based leadership program for campers interested in becoming camp counselors or helping out at later summer sessions. Grades 10-12. June 17-21. Application process required; due May 22. $315. campspalding.org 731-4244

Camp Four Echoes (grades 1-3) |Themed camp sessions include "Camp Rocks!," "Best of Both Worlds," "Fun in the Sun" and "Splish Splash," each offering traditional camp activities including hiking, swimming, arts and crafts, campfire songs and more. Girls entering grades 1-3 (open to non-Girl Scouts; join for $20). Sessions June 18-23, June 25-20, July 2-7, July 23-25 or 26-28, and July 30-Aug. 4. $225-$375. gsewni.org

Camp Four Echoes (grades 4-5) |Themed camp sessions include "Art on the Lake," "Camp Outside the Box," Midsummer Madness," "Camper Sampler" and more. Camps offer traditional activities including swimming, arts and crafts, hiking and games. Girls entering grades 4-5 (open to non-Girl Scouts; become a member for $20). Sessions offered weekly from June 18-Aug. 10. $285-$375. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

Camp Four Echoes (grades 6-8) |Themed sessions include "Just Chill," "Flambe & Fricassee," "Nocturnals," "Intro to Sails" and more. Camps include traditional activities such as swimming, boating, hiking, arts and crafts and more. Girls entering grades 6-8 (open to non-Girl Scouts; join for $20). Sessions offered weekly from June 18-Aug. 10. $285-$375. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

Camp Four Echoes (grades 7-9) |Two themed, two-week sessions, "Sails in the Wind" (June 18-30) and "Idaho Adventure" (July 2-13) offer immersive and traditional camp activities including hiking, swimming, games, team building and more. Girls entering grades 7-9 (open to non-Girl Scouts; join for $20). $500-$540. gsewni.org 747-8091

Camp Four Echoes Leadership Programs (CIT) |Teen girls learn skills in leadership, the outdoors and working with children that are necessary to become future camp counselors. Girls entering grades 9-12 (open to non-Girl Scouts; join for $20). June 18-30 (CIT I), July 2-13 (Adventures in Leadership) and July 21-Aug. 10 (CIT II). $500-$590. gsewni.org 800-827-9478

Camp Lady of the Lake |An arts camp on Lake CdA offering dance, music, storytelling and singing workshops alongside traditional camp activities. At Camp N-Sid-Sen facilities. June 18-24, for teens (12-17) and adults (18+). Family camp week is Aug. 13-19 ($150-$660/person). $545-$635. ladyofthelake.org

Camp Lutherhaven |A faith-based resident camp on Lake Coeur d'Alene, offering traditional camp activities including ropes courses, campouts, water sports, Bible study, archery and more. 3- and 6-day sessions for grades 1-12, from June 18-Aug. 13. $98-$519 (payment plans available). lutherhaven.com

Camp MiVoden |Campers experience activities from waterskiing to arts and crafts in a faith-based setting. June 18-25 (ages 8-9); June 25-July 2 (ages 10-12); July 2-9 (ages 12-13); July 9-16 (ages 14-17). $325. mivoden.com

Camp Reed |Experience traditional camp activities including swimming, hiking, mountain biking, canoeing, ropes courses, archery, campfires and more. Boys and girls entering grades 3-9. Weeklong sessions from June 18-Aug. 12. (Horse program/units available July 16-Aug. 5; ages 10+; additional $25-$150.) $485-$495/session. campreed.org 777-9622

Camp Reed CIT Program |The counselor-in-training program teaches group dynamics, leadership, stewardship and more to train future camp counselors. Each session includes two weeks of camp, one work week and a 200-mile bike trip week. Grades 10+. Sessions offered June 18-Aug. 12. $600-$610. campreed.org

Camp Reed Mini Camp |Young campers experience traditional camp activities like swimming, boating, arts and crafts, hiking and more. Boys and girls entering grades 1-2. Three-day sessions from June 18-Aug. 8. $235-$245. campreed.org

Idaho Mission Project |A camp experience designed for area youth groups working on a servant mission project. Project assignments with local organizations are based off of goals and information provided by each group. Sessions offered June 18-Aug. 18. $280/camper. twinlowcamp.org (208-352-2671)

MiVoden Challenge Camp |A faith-based camp featuring a high and low challenge course, with field trips and more. Ages 13-16. June 18-25. $370. mivoden.com (242-0506)

Ross Point Baptist Camp |A faith-based camp on the Spokane River offering traditional activities, worship, bible studies, games, singing, prayer and more. Grades K-12. Sessions offered June 18-23 (grades 6-9) June 25-28 (grades 2-4), June 25-30 (grades 4-6), July 9-14 (grades 9-12), and a family camp, July 23-29. $190-$277 ($260-$348/family camp) $190-$277. rosspoint.org (208-773-1655)

Camp Spalding |Campers ride horses, swim, boat, zip-line, play team sports and more at a faith-based camp. Discovery Camp (grades 2-4) is June 21-24 and Aug. 13-16; Junior Camp (grades 5-6) is June 25-July 1 and July 24-26; Jr. High Camp (grades 7-8) is July 9-15, Aug. 6-12; Senior Camp (grades 9-12) is July 2-8, July 30-Aug. 5. $225-$465. campspalding.org

Camp Four Echoes: Outdoor Discovery |Area Girl Scout Troops are invited to come to camp together for swim time, arts and crafts, hiking and more. Meals and T-shirt included. Sessions offered June 23-25, July 7-9 and July 21-23. $110/person. gsewni.org

Camp Cross |A faith-based camp on Lake CdA offering team-building exercises, arts and crafts, swimming, hiking, campfires, worship and more. June 25-30 (grades 4-6), July 2-7 (grades 7-9), July 16-22 (grades 8-10) and Aug. 6-13 (grades 10-12). Mini-camp July 24-26 (grades 2-3) and arts camp July 31-Aug. 4. $130-$420. campcross.org

Camp N-Sid-Sen |A faith-based (United Church of Christ) resident camp on Lake CdA offering traditional activities such as crafts, songs, water activities and more. June 25-July 1 (grades 10-12), July 9-12 (grades 2-4), July 30-Aug. 5 (grades 5-9). Family sessions offered July 23-29 and Aug. 6-12. $210-$500. n-sid-sen.org

Camp Sanders |A non-denominational Christian camp exploring outdoors the nature, with swimming, hiking, sports, crafts, music and more. Grades 3-7. June 25-28. Family camp session is June 28-July 2 (all-ages). $170. campsanders.net

MiVoden Cowboy Camp |A faith-based camp focusing on horsemanship, trail riding, barn care and more. June 18-25 (ages 14-17), June 25-July 2 (ages 12-14), July 2-9 (ages 10-12); July 9-16 (ages 10-12). Cowboy Pack Trip July 16-23 (ages 14-17). $355. mivoden.com 242-0506

MiVoden Extreme Teen Camps |A camp for teens who want to push themselves, offering tough climbs, whitewater rafting and survival techniques. Ages 13-17. Week-long sessions offered June 25-July 16. $370. mivoden.com 242-0506

MiVoden Wakeboard Camps |Catch some air and learn how to wakeboard at a faith-based camp using the camp's special wakeboarding boat. June 25-July 2 (ages 12-14) and July 2-9 and July 9-16 (ages 13-17). Also offered is a whitewater rafting trip, July 16-23 (ages 14-17). $370-$390. mivoden.com 242-0506

Shoshone Creek Ranch |Faith-based horseback trail riding programs teach horsemanship, leadership skills and more. Six-day sessions (grades 5-12) offered weekly from June 25-July 28 (girls only) and July 30-Aug. 11 (co-ed). Junior staff ($100/week) needed for all sessions. At Shoshone Mountain Retreat. $384-$484. lutherhaven.com

SOLE Teen Trek Experiences |Explore the backcountry of Northwestern Montana and Northern Idaho while learning about outdoor leadership, living and environmental awareness. Ages 13-18. Boys' sessions June 25-July 1 and Aug. 6-12; girls' sessions July 10-16 and Aug. 6-12. $650-$800. soleexperiences.org

Spalding Pioneer Camp |A faith-based camp focusing on outdoor adventures and activities, including camping in teepees, outdoor cooking and more. June 25-July 1 (grades 7-8), July 5-8 (grades 2-4), July 9-15 (grades 5-6) and July 16-22 (grades 9-12). $225-$440. campspalding.org (731-4244)

Twinlow Elementary Camp |Young campers get a week of traditional camp activities, including Bible study, team activities, games and more. Grades 3-6. Lake Camp (June 25-30), General Camp (July 9-14), Explorers (July 30-Aug. 4) and Fish 'n' Sail (Aug. 6-11). $325-$350/session. twinlowcamp.org

Twinlow High School Camps |Sessions include high school crossfire (July 9-14) and watersports (July 30-Aug. 4), each offering traditional camp activities in a faith-based setting. Grades 9-12. Counselors in Training (grades 10+) is June 25-July 5. $325-$425/session. twinlowcamp.org (208-352-2671)

Twinlow Middle School Camps |Faith-based camp offering traditional camp activities including archery, crafts, canoeing and more. Grades 6-9. General sessions June 25-30, July 3-Aug. 4; watersports session July 9-14 and Aug. 6-11. $325-$375. twinlowcamp.org

Camp Gifford |Experience traditional camp activities including canoeing, swimming, hiking, crafts and more in a faith-based setting at the Salvation Army-operated camp serving low income children. Ages 7-12. Weekly sessions for teen and youth offered June 26-Aug. 4. Cost varies based on income/eligibility. campgifford.org (233-2511)

Twinlow Family Camp |Families of all sizes are invited to camp for a semi-structured, faith-based program of activities around the camp with lots of time on the lake. July 2-5. $75/person. twinlowcamp.org (208-352-2671)

Twinlow Primary Camp |A shorter camp stay for younger kids, offering crafts, games, swimming and faith-based learning opportunities. Grades 1-3. Sessions offered July 2-5 and Aug. 6-9. $150. twinlowcamp.org (208-352-2671)

Riverview Sports Camp |Athletes of all types converge for a week of sports camps in volleyball, football, wrestling and karate. The camp also offers traditional activities like zip lining, archery, paintball, water activities and more. July 3-7. Prices TBA. riverviewsportscamp.com

Cub Country Family Camp |Join the fun at Cowles Scout Reservation for the 2017 Knights of the Roundtable adventure. Activities for the whole family include swimming, boating, fishing, archery, BB gun shooting, arts and crafts, and more. For Cub Scouts ages 6-11 and their families. Sessions offered July 6-8, 10-12 and 14-16. At Diamond Lake, Newport. $145/scout; $125/adult, sibling. nwscouts.org/cubcountry (325-4562)

Camp Sweyolakan |Camp Fire's traditional rustic sleep-away camp on Lake CdA is accessible only by boat. Campers experience swimming, archery, outdoor activities, ropes courses, arts and crafts and more. Choose from six, week-long sessions (Sun-Fri) from July 9-Aug. 18. Mini-Camp Experiences, (3 days, 2 nights) on July 5-7. Sessions for grades 1-12. $240-$475/session. campfireinc.org

Camp Sweyolakan Leadership Programs |High school juniors and seniors who wish to become future camp counselors learn leadership skills and more at this session. Open to boys and girls entering grades 11-12. Senior CIT session from July 9-28; Junior CIT session from July 31-Aug 18. Camper Buddies are also needed to assist special needs campers, and can attend camp for free. Application process/prerequisites required. $850. campfireinc.org

Lutherhaven Family Camp |Families can experience a traditional sleep-away camp together in a faith-based setting. Cabin, yurt, tent and RV camping options. July 14-16. Prices vary based on camping options. lutherhaven.com (866-729-8372)

Clearwater Arts Camp |Campers focus on a chosen art form or experiment in multiple areas such as music, visual arts, drama and dance, in a faith-based setting. Grades 7-12. July 16-22. $475. campspalding.org (731-4244)

Cocolalla Lake Bible Camp |A faith-based camp program within the context of the great outdoors, offering traditional camp activities, Bible study and more. July 9-14 (ages 13-18), July 16-20 (ages 11-12); July 23-27 (ages 9-10); July 30-Aug. 3 (ages 7-8) $135-$185. clbcamp.org (208-263-3912)

Cub Country Webelos Camp |Activities focused on Webelos adventures include swimming, boating, fishing, archery, BB gun shooting, arts and crafts, campfire programs and more. For Cub Scouts ages 10-11 and their families. July 20-23. At Diamond Lake, Newport. $175/scout; $130/adult, sibling. nwscouts.org/cubcountry

MiVoden Family Camp |The whole family can attend this faith-based camp together, participating in classes, evening campfire sessions and more. Sessions offered July 23-30 and Aug. 6-13. $295-$345/person. mivoden.com

Twin Eagles Nature Overnight Camp |Campers learn wilderness skills such as making fire by friction, finding edible/medicinal plants, tracking animals, building natural shelters and more. July 23-28 (ages 10-13) and July 31-Aug 6 (ages 13-18), near Priest River, Idaho. $645-$745 (scholarships available). twineagles.org (208-265-3685)

Camp Sweyolakan Family Camp |The "You and Me, Kid!" session lets children experience a weekend of camp activities (swimming, archery, ropes courses and more) with a parent, guardian, or older sibling. All ages. July 28-30. $45/ages 4-18, $80/adult, free/ages 3 and under. campfireinc.org

Cowles High Adventure Camp |NW Scouts offers this new co-ed program, open to ages 14 and up, in Troops, Teams, and Venturing Crews. Activities include high and low ropes challenge courses, team building, shooting sports and more. July 31-Aug. 5. At Diamond Lake, Newport. $340/scout; $165/adults. nwscouts.org/CowlesHighAdventure (325-4562)

Lutherhaven Kindercamp |Children are invited to experience sleep-away camp with a family member or adult. Kids ages 4-5 with an adult 18+. Aug. 4-6. $125/adult-child pair; $25 each add'l. child. lutherhaven.com

Peak7 Backpacking Trip |Hike and camp by mountain lakes, trek through the woods, sleep under the stars, summit a mountain peak, and participate in Bible conversations during a five-day backpacking trip in the North Cascades. Separate girls and boys trips for ages 13-17. Aug. 7-11. $305, scholarships available. peak7.org

Cocolalla Backpacking Camp |A four-day, three-night backpacking trip in the Selkirk Crest of North Idaho, offering Bible studies, swimming, fishing, survival skills and fellowship. Ages 13-18. Aug. 9-12 and Aug. 24-27 (intermediate hiking). $160. clbcamp.org

Camp Cross Family Sessions |A faith-based family camping retreat on Lake CdA, offering traditional camp activities, kid-free time for parents and more. Offered Aug. 15-17 and Sept. 1-4. $50-$150/person, based on age. campcross.org (624-3191)

Spalding Family Camp |The whole family can go to summer camp together and enjoy boating, barbecuing, swimming and other traditional camp activities in a faith-based setting. Aug. 16-20. Mom, Dad & Me sessions (for kids entering grades K-2; $138-$199) also offered June 16-17. $60-$360/person. campspalding.org (731-4244)

Camp Four Echoes: Just the 2 of Us |A weekend at camp that allows campers to bring their favorite adult guy or gal. Activities include swim time, arts and crafts, and hiking. Meals included. Aug. 18-20. $75/person. gsewni.org (800-827-9478)

Cocolalla Family Camp |Families can enjoy a faith-based summer camp together, with swimming, canoeing, programmed activities and more. Aug. 18-20. $85/couple, $10/child to a max of $125, or $65/person. clbcamp.org

Camp Four Echoes: Solar Eclipse Celebration |Spend "Eclipse Eve" at camp, and participate in activities to learn about the solar system. At 9:13 am, use safe eclipse glasses to see this natural wonder. (Open to troops and individual Girl Scouts accompanied by an adult with current membership and background check) Aug. 20-21. $25/person. gsewni.org

Camp Reed Family Camp |Experience the activities and scenery of camp as a family, in your own cabin and on your own schedule. Offering waterfront activities, archery, arts and crafts, campfires and more. Aug. 24-27. $82-$165/person. campreed.org