Special Needs camps 

Champ Camp |Youth with special needs can experience traditional sleep-away camp activities including swimming, hikes, arts and crafts and more in a faith-based setting. Ages 8+. June 18-23 and July 19-14. $284-$384. lutherhaven.com

Funshine Day Camp |A day camp designed for children and adults living with developmental and/or physical disabilities, offering recreational activities such as swimming, sports, games, field trips and more. Ages 6-21. Weekly sessions offered June 19-Aug. 4, meets Mon-Fri, 10 am-3:30 pm. Adult session (ages 18+) offered July 17-21. At Shadle Park. $159/week. spokaneparks.org

Camp STIX |Children and teens with diabetes enjoy a week of traditional camp activities including rock climbing, archery, zip-lining, swimming, campfires and more. Ages 9-18. July 9-15, at Riverview Bible Camp facilities. $900 (scholarships available). campstix.org

Camp Sweyolakan: You Bet I Can! |A traditional, rustic resident camp on Lake CdA, accessible only by boat. Camper Buddies assist campers with disabilities in swimming, outdoor activities, ropes courses, arts and crafts, and more. Ages 6-21. Two week-long (Sun-Fri) sessions offered July 9-14 and July 23-28. $475. campfireinc.org 747-6191

Camp Goodtimes |A traditional camp experience for children with cancer or who have survived a diagnosis. Activities include archery, sports, swimming, boating, crafts and more. Ages 7-17. July 10-14; day and resident options. At YMCA Camp Reed. Free. campreed.org (720-5630)

Camp No Limits |A traditional summer camp designed especially for children who have experienced limb loss, hosted at the Camp Cross facilities on Lake CdA. July 13-16. Ages vary. $500 (assistance available). nolimitsfoundation.org

Camp Chmepa |A traditional sleep-away camp for children who are grieving the death of someone close to them, offering a safe place for openness, friendship and understanding. Hosted by Hospice of Spokane, at Camp Lutherhaven facilities. Ages 7-15. July 21-23. Free, space is limited; families must apply to attend. hospiceofspokane.org (456-0438)

Camp Journey |A sleep-away camp experience catering to children diagnosed with cancer (other criteria also applies; see website), and offering traditional camp activities such as swimming, arts and crafts, archery, boating and more in a medically-supervised environment. Ages 7-17. July 30-Aug. 5. Resident and day (July 31-Aug. 3; 9:15 am-4 pm; ages 5-7) options available. No cost. rosspoint.org

Camp TWIGS |This new day camp is specially designed for kids with diabetes, during which they'll learn about their type 1 diabetes, participate in activities, and meet other kids their age, as well as adults who have diabetes. Ages 6-8. Aug. 4-6. Meets in Spokane. TBA (scholarships available). campstix.org

Beats & Rhythms Cardiac Camp |A medically-supervised resident camp where children with heart disease or other heart defects can enjoy traditional camp activities, including outdoor activities, crafts, team building exercises and more. Ages 9-15. Aug. 10-13. No cost. beatsandrhythms.org (474-6725)