Theater Camps 

click to enlarge Get into Shakespeare at the Lion's Den.

Adventures in Storytelling |Through singing, dancing and acting, students learn different techniques of storytelling. June 20-24, 10 am-noon (ages 4-5) and 1-3 pm (ages 6-8). At Expressions School of Performing Arts. $100. cdasummertheatre.com

Munchkin Camp: Broadway Summer Adventure |A camp focusing on all aspects of stage performance, ending with a performance for family/friends. Ages 5-7. June 19-23, 9 am-noon. $120. cytspokane.com

RTOP Summer Camps |Kids' performance camps culminate with a live performance. Ages 8+. Weekly, themed sessions cover performance basics and more, from June 19-July 21, meets Mon-Fri, 9 am-noon or 1-4 pm. At Regional Theatre of the Palouse, Pullman. $105/session. rtoptheatre.org (335-0750)

Shakes-Alive! Shakespeare Drama Camp |Teen actors spend two weeks on scenes from Shakespeare, Moliere and other classical playwrights as they learning paraphrasing, scansion, imagery, scene work and more. Camp concludes with a performance. Grades 7-12. June 19-30; Mon-Fri, 9 am-noon. $205. spokanecivictheatre.com

Spokane Children's Theatre Camps |Kids of all ages can gain confidence while learning stage-acting skills during a camp that culminates with a performance. June 19-23 (ages 5-7, "Robin Hood"); June 26-30 (ages 8-12, "Snow White"); July 10-14 (ages 8-12, "Treasure Island"); July 24-28 (ages 10-13, "St. George & the Dragon"); July 31-Aug. 4 (ages 10-13, "Super Heroes"). Meets Mon-Fri, 9 am-3 pm. $175. spokanechildrenstheatre.org (328-4886)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe |Young actors learn basic performance skills by rehearsing and performing a play in a week. Grades 4-7. June 19-23, morning (9-11 am) or afternoon (1-3 pm) sessions offered, also set making ($60), from 11 am-12:30 pm. $120. spokanecivictheatre.com

Harry Potter in Diagon Alley |Young actors learn basic performance skills by rehearsing and performing a play in a week, set in the magical world of Harry Potter. Grades 4-7. June 26-30, morning (9-11 am) or afternoon (1-3 pm) sessions offered, with set making ($60) from 11 am-12:30 pm. $120. spokanecivictheatre.com (325-2507)

Main Stage Performance Camp |Young actors (ages 13-18) can audition for the main stage camp (June 12-14, 6:30 pm) and pre-season musical "Wanda's World." Selected actors can then enroll to practice and perform in a rehearsal camp, July 2-30, Mon-Fri, from 9 am-5 pm. Public performances July 21-30 (Thu-Sat, 7:30 pm; Sun, 2 pm). $400. spokanecivictheatre.com

International Arts Camp: Musical Theater Intensive |A camp providing instruction in the theatre arts including: dance, music, acting and more. July 9-14, meets daily from 9 am-4 pm (ages 8-13) and 5:30-8 pm (ages 13-18). At Whitworth University. $150-$240. nbccamps.com/spokane-musical-theatre

Alice in Wonderland |Young actors learn basic performance skills by rehearsing and performing a play in a week. Grades 2-4. July 10-14, morning (9-11 am) or afternoon (1-3 pm) sessions offered, with set ($60) making session from 11 am-12:30 pm. $120. spokanecivictheatre.com (325-2507)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang |Students explore themes of adventure, friendship and family in this classic madcap musical comedy. Ages 9-18. July 10-14, from 10 am-3 pm. At Expressions School of Performing Arts, Post Falls. $180. cdasummertheatre.com

CYT Junior Camps |Activities through the week include games, competitions and rehearsal for a Friday musical showcase. Camps offered for ages 5-12, with sessions offered July 10-14 ("Camp Aloha") and July 31-Aug. 4 ("Wicked"). At Northern Dance Studios, Hayden. $110-$175. cytni.org (208-762-9373)

Fairytale Theatre Camp |Children are introduced to the world of drama through fairytale stories, learning basic performance and how to create fun costumes. Ages 3-5. July 10-14, from 12:30-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $62. spokaneparks.org (625-6677)

Teen Camp: Broadway Takeover |A week-long camp focusing on all aspects of stage performance including dance, drama, and voice, ending with a performance for family and friends. Ages 13-18. July 10-14, from 9 am-5 pm. $200. cytspokane.com (487-6540)

Disney Theater Camp |Using the vast library of Disney songs, students learn musical theatre techniques influenced by some of the most popular shows ever written. Ages 9-18. July 17-21, from 10 am-2 pm. At Expressions School of Performing Arts, Post Falls. $165. cdasummertheatre.com

Junior Camp: Broadway Here & Now |A week-long camp focusing on all aspects of stage performance, including dance, drama, and voice, ending with a performance for family and friends. Ages 7-12. July 17-21 (Holy Cross Lutheran) and July 24-28, meets from 9 am-4 pm (CYT Theater). $200. cytspokane.com (487-6540)

Newsies Tween Camp |Travel back to the streets of New York circa 1900 as you act, sing and dance to songs from the 1992 Tony-Award winning Broadway musical. Ages 10-14. July 17-21, 9 am-3 pm; Friday showcase at 3 pm. At Northern Dance Studios, Hayden. $155-$175. cytni.org (208-762-9373)

Shakespeare in Performance |Students learn basic drama and prop-making skills and how to understand and deliver Shakespeare. Camp concludes with a public performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," on July 29-30 at 7:30 pm. Ages 11-18. July 17-29, meets Mon-Fri, 9 am-12:30 pm. At the Lion's Share Theatre, 1627 N. Atlantic. $195/student, discounts available. [email protected] (879-0302)

Treasure Island |Young actors learn basic performance skills by rehearsing and performing a play in a week. Grades 4-7. July 17-21, morning (9-11 am) or afternoon (1-3 pm) sessions offered, with set making from 11 am-12:30 pm ($60). $120. spokanecivictheatre.com

Play Time! Performing Arts Camp |Learn lines, songs, and choreography, and make props, scenery, and plan costumes for a play performed for family and friends. Grades 2-5. July 24-28, 9 am-3 pm. At St. George's School.' $350. sgs.org/summer (464-8815)

Sing it On |Get tips, tricks, and advice from professional local vocal coaches during the week of camp and then get ready for the Sing-Off in front of a panel of judges on the last day. Ages 13-18. July 24-28, 10 am-4 pm; showcase Friday at 5 pm. At Northern Dance Studios, Hayden. $175. cytni.org

The Dragon Rock |Young actors learn basic performance skills by rehearsing and performing a play in a week. Grades 2-4. July 24-28, morning (9-11 am) or afternoon (1-3 pm) sessions offered with set making ($60) from 11 am-12:30 pm. $120. spokanecivictheatre.com (325-2507)

Beauty and the Beast |Young actors learn basic performance skills by rehearsing and performing a play in a week. Grades 4-7. July 31-Aug. 4, morning (9-11 am) or afternoon (1-3 pm) sessions offered and set making ($60) session from 11 am-12:30 pm. $120. spokanecivictheatre.com (325-2507)

Summer Stage Drama Camp |Students team up for acting and improv games and a final day performance for family and friends. Ages 6-11. July 31-Aug. 4, 9 am-3 pm. At Corbin Art Center. $125. spokaneparks.org

Million Dollar Quartet |For the first time, CST hosts a camp for musicians; students put together a live performance of a musical theatre instrumental selection. Ages 13-18. Aug. 7-11, from 10 am-2 pm. At Expressions School of Performing Arts, Post Falls. $180. cdasummertheatre.com

Spokane Children's Theatre Teen Camp |A theater camp for teens, in which they'll rehearse and perform the show "Tarzan." Aug. 7-18; meets Mon-Fri, 9 am-3 pm. $265. spokanechildrenstheatre.org (328-4886)

Summer Intensive: Night of the Living Dead |Students can audition (July 28-29) to rehearse and perform in a two-week intensive theater camp to perform "Night of the Living Dead" for a live audience. Ages 10-17. Rehearsals from Aug. 7-17; camp concludes with performances from Aug. 18-20. $150. spokanecivictheatre.com

Take the Stage: Actors in Action |Students collaboratively write and perform a one-act play, drawing creative material from their own life experiences. Ages 11-18. Meets Aug. 14-18 and 21-25, from 10 am-2 pm. At Expressions School of Performing Arts, Post Falls. $250. cdasummertheatre.com