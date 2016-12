Sunrise at Spokane Falls, Wa. Née The Center of the Universe 

click to enlarge

Geese in the north channelFeet rinsed by federally ordered aesthetic flowsRise into the orange light spillingAbove the downtown bridges.City of basalt and brick and steelStill shadowed, the geese suddenly aloftThe homeless woman sleeps, blanket and shopping cartAtop Sherman Alexie's spiral poem"Where the Ghosts of Salmon Jump."Near the falls. Whatthepanties atop leopard-print sweatpantsShe sleeps, not that I look.I’m careful to avoid seeing her vulnerable,While stepping quietly in the dawn.Which makes it awkward to read the fine and angry words“But look at the falls now and tell me what you see..."Riding the poem to itsdammed centerDam death for salmon and IndiansTighter spirals, softly stepping, hushed.“... Where I stand now … alone and angry."Once the ocean, the vast holder of thingsSurged this far in spring chinook bright silverA gift for the Center of the Universe.But look at the falls now.The river slides against rumpled basaltIn the whirlpool below the damWhere the bodies of jumpers collectA flip-flop, a bucket, a basketballBob and spiral in the froth.No salmon or ghosts of salmon.