February 09, 2017 Culture & Food » Food & Drink

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Sweet Partnership 

Two locally grown businesses serve up sweets and community in their shared location

By
click to enlarge Rocket Bakery and STCU have teamed up in a new downtown space in Spokane. - ROCKET BAKERY
  • Rocket Bakery
  • Rocket Bakery and STCU have teamed up in a new downtown space in Spokane.

Adventure can be scary, but it's always easier when you're embarking with a longtime partner. That's why Rocket Bakery and the Spokane Teachers Credit Union are sharing their new River Park Square location — 50 percent Rocket Bakery, 50 percent STCU — which opened January 24.

"We've never done anything like this before," bakery co-owner Julia Postlewait says of the collaboration, in the works since STCU reached out a year ago. The STCU branch was relocating from Crescent Court, and wanted a community-oriented business to partner with; plus, it didn't hurt that the two businesses have a long history together.

"We're in very different fields," Postlewait says, laughing, "but we're complementary."

You'll still see classics like deep-dish potato bacon quiche and triple berry scones, along with drinks and lunch options, served upstairs and downstairs in the two-story building. It's the unconventional décor that reflects the unique partnership — downstairs, cheery oranges and golds are paired with exposed metal and Edison light bulbs, while the upstairs has dimmer lighting and a serpentine couch for customers to lounge on.

"We're amazed at the energy so far," says Dan Hansen, STCU communications manager. "People love Rocket Bakery, and they'll be coming in for that and then discover us, and vice versa."

The orange security mesh that hangs down occasionally may look like it's part of the artsy, industrial décor, but it actually sections off STCU when it's closed. That's one of the perks of the partnership — STCU closes around 5 on weekdays, but its new partner opens earlier and closes later, so customers are always coming in and out.

Postlewait says they're working together on potential promotions and member deals, but for now, STCU's monthly cookie and coffee event will have new guests — snickerdoodle and chocolate chip cookies from Rocket Bakery. ♦

Rocket Bakery • 207 N. Wall • Open Mon-Fri, 6 am-8 pm; Sat, 7 am-8 pm; Sun, 7 am-6 pm • rocketspokane.com • 368-9682

Tags:

  • Pin It

More Food & Drink »

Latest in Food & Drink

  • Rethinking Pink

  • Rethinking Pink

    It's not your mother's rosé anymore
    • by Cara Strickland
    • Feb 9, 2017
  • Smoking Nights

  • Smoking Nights

    Texas True Barbecue is serving up the meat, whenever you want it
    • by Mike Bookey
    • Feb 9, 2017
  • Finger-Lickin' Friends

  • Finger-Lickin' Friends

    Chef Adam Hegsted gives beer-pairing dinners a new twist, and a side of gravy
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Feb 2, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Valenwine Weekend

Valenwine Weekend @ Downtown Spokane

Sat., Feb. 11, 12-5 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 12, 12-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

More by Raven Haynes

Most Commented On

  • Partisan Pagans

    The political divide is even splintering Spokane's witches
    • by Jordy Byrd
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Finding the Words

    The sounds of 8,000 people taking to the streets of Spokane
    • by Raven Haynes
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
Culture & Food

for your consideration

last word

beer

Culture

Exhibit

Readers also liked…

  • Second Helping

  • Second Helping

    The folks from Manito Tap House go refined with Spokane's Blackbird Tavern & Kitchen
    • by Hilary Korabik
    • Jul 1, 2015
  • Tasty Connections

  • Tasty Connections

    Growing community through the Inland Northwest Food Network
    • by Carrie Scozzaro
    • Jul 1, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation