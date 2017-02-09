Sweet Partnership 

click to enlarge Rocket Bakery

Rocket Bakery and STCU have teamed up in a new downtown space in Spokane.

Adventure can be scary, but it's always easier when you're embarking with a longtime partner. That's why Rocket Bakery and the Spokane Teachers Credit Union are sharing their new River Park Square location — 50 percent Rocket Bakery, 50 percent STCU — which opened January 24.

"We've never done anything like this before," bakery co-owner Julia Postlewait says of the collaboration, in the works since STCU reached out a year ago. The STCU branch was relocating from Crescent Court, and wanted a community-oriented business to partner with; plus, it didn't hurt that the two businesses have a long history together.

"We're in very different fields," Postlewait says, laughing, "but we're complementary."

You'll still see classics like deep-dish potato bacon quiche and triple berry scones, along with drinks and lunch options, served upstairs and downstairs in the two-story building. It's the unconventional décor that reflects the unique partnership — downstairs, cheery oranges and golds are paired with exposed metal and Edison light bulbs, while the upstairs has dimmer lighting and a serpentine couch for customers to lounge on.

"We're amazed at the energy so far," says Dan Hansen, STCU communications manager. "People love Rocket Bakery, and they'll be coming in for that and then discover us, and vice versa."

The orange security mesh that hangs down occasionally may look like it's part of the artsy, industrial décor, but it actually sections off STCU when it's closed. That's one of the perks of the partnership — STCU closes around 5 on weekdays, but its new partner opens earlier and closes later, so customers are always coming in and out.

Postlewait says they're working together on potential promotions and member deals, but for now, STCU's monthly cookie and coffee event will have new guests — snickerdoodle and chocolate chip cookies from Rocket Bakery. ♦

Rocket Bakery • 207 N. Wall • Open Mon-Fri, 6 am-8 pm; Sat, 7 am-8 pm; Sun, 7 am-6 pm • rocketspokane.com • 368-9682