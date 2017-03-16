Talking (Non-) Hoops | Nigel Williams-Goss 

click to enlarge Austin Ilg

Nigel Williams-Goss is a college player of the year candidate.

Favorite pregame tunes?

A Boogie. Every game.

What's your favorite class?

Honestly, I really like my leadership classes. Getting my masters in Organizational Leadership, and my first two classes are really cool.

Do you think you're the best leader on the team?

I wouldn't say that.

What do you want to do after basketball?>

I haven't decided yet, but I would love to do something with fashion.

What's in?

Embroidery is really big. The extra-sized, oversized fits are really in right now.