March 16, 2017

Talking (Non-) Hoops | Nigel Williams-Goss 

The Oregon junior is already working on a master's degree

Nigel Williams-Goss is a college player of the year candidate. - AUSTIN ILG
  • Austin Ilg
  • Nigel Williams-Goss is a college player of the year candidate.

Favorite pregame tunes?

A Boogie. Every game.

What's your favorite class?

Honestly, I really like my leadership classes. Getting my masters in Organizational Leadership, and my first two classes are really cool.

Do you think you're the best leader on the team?

I wouldn't say that.

What do you want to do after basketball?>

I haven't decided yet, but I would love to do something with fashion.

What's in?

Embroidery is really big. The extra-sized, oversized fits are really in right now.

