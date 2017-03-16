Talking (Non-) Hoops | Nigel Williams-Goss 

America's best read urban weekly | Learn More »
Favorite pregame tunes?
A Boogie. Every game.
What's your favorite class?
Honestly, I really like my leadership classes. Getting my masters in Organizational Leadership, and my first two classes are really cool.
Do you think you're the best leader on the team?
I wouldn't say that.
What do you want to do after basketball?>
I haven't decided yet, but I would love to do something with fashion.
What's in?
Embroidery is really big. The extra-sized, oversized fits are really in right now.
