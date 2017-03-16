Talking (Non-)Hoops | Silas Melson 

click to enlarge Rajah Bose

Silas Melson is a key player in the Gonzaga backcourt.

What do you listen to before a game?

I listen to a lot of hip-hop, a lot of rap. Drake, Future, Kodak Black.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how much does Zach Collins like Logic?

I would probably say about 12? He loves him a little too much. He's a good rapper, just not my guy.

Favorite place to eat off campus?

Churchill's. I only go there twice a year, but when I do go there, I feast.

Guy with the best fashion sense?

I would say Nigel [Williams-Goss] or Jeremy [Jones]. I think those two take it very serious.

Funniest dude on the team?

I would have to go with Rem [Bakamus].