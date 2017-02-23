February 23, 2017 Culture & Food » Arts & Culture

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

THE 2017 OSCARS 

Your personal ballot for this year's Academy Awards

By
click to enlarge artsculture2-1-5baccf24ae7726d8.jpg

Will "La La Land vs. Moonlight" be the "Adele vs. Beyonce" of the Oscars? Maybe! Will the acceptance speeches veer into political diatribes about the president's policies, Streep-style? Probably! Will Hollywood look past Mel Gibson's drunken anti-Semetic rants and award him the Best Director trophy again? Doubtful!

No matter what happens at this year's Academy Awards, airing Sunday on ABC at 5:30 pm, the event remains a must-watch for movie geeks and celeb-obsessed fans around the globe. Here's a breakdown of the nominees in the major categories, to help you follow along during your Oscar party.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

DIRECTOR

▢ Denis Villeneuve | Arrival

▢ Mel Gibson | Hacksaw Ridge

▢ Damien Chazelle | La La Land

▢ Kenneth Lonergan | Manchester by the Sea

▢ Barry Jenkins | Moonlight

ACTOR

▢ Casey Affleck | Manchester by the Sea

▢ Andrew Garfield | Hacksaw Ridge

▢ Ryan Gosling | La La Land

▢ Viggo Mortensen | Captain Fantastic

▢ Denzel Washington | Fences

ACTRESS

▢ Isabelle Huppert | Elle

▢ Ruth Negga | Loving

▢ Natalie Portman | Jackie

▢ Emma Stone | La La Land

▢ Meryl Streep | Florence Foster Jenkins

SUPPORTING ACTOR

▢ Mahershala Ali | Moonlight

▢ Jeff Bridges | Hell or High Water

▢ Lucas Hedges | Manchester by the Sea

▢ Dev Patel | Lion

▢ Michael Shannon | Nocturnal Animals

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

▢ Viola Davis | Fences

▢ Naomie Harris | Moonlight

▢ Nicole Kidman | Lion

▢ Octavia Spencer | Hidden Figures

▢ Michelle Williams | Manchester by the Sea

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water | Taylor Sheridan

La La Land | Damien Chazelle

The Lobster | Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea | Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women | Mike Mills

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival | Eric Heisserer

Fences | August Wilson

Hidden Figures | Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion | Luke Davies

Moonlight | Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine | Denmark

A Man Called Ove | Sweden

The Salesman | Iran

Tanna | Australia

Toni Erdmann | Germany

ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ennemis intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

ORIGINAL SONG

▢ "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" | La La Land

▢ "Can't Stop the Feeling!" | Trolls

▢ "City of Stars" | La La Land

▢ "The Empty Chair" | Jim: The James Foley Story

▢ "How Far I'll Go" | Moana

Tags: ,

  • Pin It

More Arts & Culture »

Speaking of Last Word

  • The Hardening of the 'Special Snowflake'

  • The Hardening of the 'Special Snowflake'

    Why the depiction of millennial liberals as fragile and sensitive seems more off target than ever
    • by Daniel Walters
    • Feb 16, 2017
  • Cheer On

  • Cheer On

    In these weird and rapidly changing times, we might need sports more than ever
    • by Mike Bookey
    • Feb 9, 2017
  • Partisan Pagans

  • Partisan Pagans

    The political divide is even splintering Spokane's witches
    • by Jordy Byrd
    • Feb 2, 2017
  • More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

  • A Sort of Homecoming

  • A Sort of Homecoming

    Julia Keefe's path to this year's Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival headlining stage started as a Spokane middle-schooler
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Feb 23, 2017
  • Paving the Way

  • Paving the Way

    Women weren't admitted at Gonzaga until 1948; a new on-campus exhibit shows how they shaped its culture for modern times
    • by Chey Scott
    • Feb 23, 2017
  • Fierce Footwear

  • Fierce Footwear

    Kinky Boots arrives in Spokane with a new lead, award-winning music and a story of cross-dressing salvation
    • by E.J. Iannelli
    • Feb 23, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Comments

Comments are closed.

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Campus Pioneers: The First 25 Years of Women at Gonzaga

Campus Pioneers: The First 25 Years of Women at Gonzaga @ Gonzaga University

Every other day

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

More by Dan Nailen

Most Commented On

  • Partisan Pagans

    The political divide is even splintering Spokane's witches
    • by Jordy Byrd
    • Feb 2, 2017

  • Finding the Words

    The sounds of 8,000 people taking to the streets of Spokane
    • by Raven Haynes
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
Culture & Food

for your consideration

last word

Culture

bach festival

Coffee

Readers also liked…

  • Small Towns 2015: A Gem in the Grain

  • Small Towns 2015: A Gem in the Grain

    Talking coffee, German heritage and civic pride among golden fields in Odessa
    • by Jake Thomas
    • Aug 12, 2015
  • Answering the Call

  • Answering the Call

    An unlikely romance leads to an inspired Spokane-Rwanda connection
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Aug 26, 2015
  • The Longest Walk

  • The Longest Walk

    A graphic look at one of Spokane's most remarkable and least known stories
    • by Simeon Mills and Mike Bookey
    • Dec 17, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation