THE 2017 OSCARS 

Will "La La Land vs. Moonlight" be the "Adele vs. Beyonce" of the Oscars? Maybe! Will the acceptance speeches veer into political diatribes about the president's policies, Streep-style? Probably! Will Hollywood look past Mel Gibson's drunken anti-Semetic rants and award him the Best Director trophy again? Doubtful!
No matter what happens at this year's Academy Awards, airing Sunday on ABC at 5:30 pm, the event remains a must-watch for movie geeks and celeb-obsessed fans around the globe. Here's a breakdown of the nominees in the major categories, to help you follow along during your Oscar party.
BEST PICTURE
▢ Arrival
▢ Fences
▢ Hacksaw Ridge
▢ Hell or High Water
▢ Hidden Figures
▢ La La Land
▢ Lion
▢ Manchester by the Sea
▢ Moonlight
DIRECTOR
▢ Denis Villeneuve | Arrival
▢ Mel Gibson | Hacksaw Ridge
▢ Damien Chazelle | La La Land
▢ Kenneth Lonergan | Manchester by the Sea
▢ Barry Jenkins | Moonlight
ACTOR
▢ Casey Affleck | Manchester by the Sea
▢ Andrew Garfield | Hacksaw Ridge
▢ Ryan Gosling | La La Land
▢ Viggo Mortensen | Captain Fantastic
▢ Denzel Washington | Fences
ACTRESS
▢ Isabelle Huppert | Elle
▢ Ruth Negga | Loving
▢ Natalie Portman | Jackie
▢ Emma Stone | La La Land
▢ Meryl Streep | Florence Foster Jenkins
SUPPORTING ACTOR
▢ Mahershala Ali | Moonlight
▢ Jeff Bridges | Hell or High Water
▢ Lucas Hedges | Manchester by the Sea
▢ Dev Patel | Lion
▢ Michael Shannon | Nocturnal Animals
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
▢ Viola Davis | Fences
▢ Naomie Harris | Moonlight
▢ Nicole Kidman | Lion
▢ Octavia Spencer | Hidden Figures
▢ Michelle Williams | Manchester by the Sea
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
▢ Hell or High Water | Taylor Sheridan
▢ La La Land | Damien Chazelle
▢ The Lobster | Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou
▢ Manchester by the Sea | Kenneth Lonergan
▢ 20th Century Women | Mike Mills
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
▢ Arrival | Eric Heisserer
▢ Fences | August Wilson
▢ Hidden Figures | Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
▢ Lion | Luke Davies
▢ Moonlight | Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney
CINEMATOGRAPHY
▢ Arrival
▢ La La Land
▢ Lion
▢ Moonlight
▢ Silence
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
▢ Land of Mine | Denmark
▢ A Man Called Ove | Sweden
▢ The Salesman | Iran
▢ Tanna | Australia
▢ Toni Erdmann | Germany
ANIMATED FEATURE
▢ Kubo and the Two Strings
▢ Moana
▢ My Life as a Zucchini
▢ The Red Turtle
▢ Zootopia
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
▢ Blind Vaysha
▢ Borrowed Time
▢ Pear Cider and Cigarettes
▢ Pearl
▢ Piper
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
▢ Ennemis intérieurs
▢ La Femme et le TGV
▢ Silent Nights
▢ Sing
▢ Timecode
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
▢ Fire at Sea
▢ I Am Not Your Negro
▢ Life, Animated
▢ O.J.: Made in America
▢ 13th
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
▢ Extremis
▢ 4.1 Miles
▢ Joe's Violin
▢ Watani: My Homeland
▢ The White Helmets
ORIGINAL SCORE
▢ Jackie
▢ La La Land
▢ Lion
▢ Moonlight
▢ Passengers
ORIGINAL SONG
▢ "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" | La La Land
▢ "Can't Stop the Feeling!" | Trolls
▢ "City of Stars" | La La Land
▢ "The Empty Chair" | Jim: The James Foley Story
▢ "How Far I'll Go" | Moana
