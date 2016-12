click to enlarge

When I saw the baby cotton tailrunning fast along the sidewalk streetlightsreflected in his eyesa single wild heartbeat in the cityI remembered that night we madefrantic loveon the metal roof of your vanunprotected in the summer heatWith me on my backdid you see the falling starsreflected in my eyesfeel the wild heartbeat in my chestWe talked until sunriseanxious, wondering if we createda mistakemaking promises andchoosing namesI’d forgotten all of ituntil I saw the bunnypassing through shadows and lightno grass, just concretehis frantic movementhis wide and fearful eyesand oh how I ached to loveso small a thing