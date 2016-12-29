The World, Underfoot 

click to enlarge

off-balance

air

“Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.”—Henry David Thoreau,So this is what it must have felt like,you say as you sink lithely,not as in mud,and sliding,but in decades of leaves, decomposed,the scent of stirred spores, white mildewwafting throughMusty, undisturbedsince Dad’s death, the ground feels so richly new.Aging, Mother let the land gowild as she by-passedthis stand of trees to fetch her morning mailfrom the roadside box.Now you stand in Eden’s dappled light,lawn rake in hand, helpingher with the land, this earth sothick under canopiesof magnolia, crepe myrtle,long-leaf pine. You wonderat the cushion of spongy ground,this reality loamof tortoise, armadillo, skunk, possum, jay.These found Mother’s yard—a forest path—where Choctaw once stoodwith heaven underfoot.