This Epic Season Is Only Half Over 

The concept of living epically is unique to all of us, whether it's enjoying a 100-day ski season, skiing a deep powder day or skinning up your first backcountry experience. That's the beautiful thing about winter; there are endless options to experience it the way you want to. I've seen such diverse postings this season, from friends out fat-tire biking, snowshoeing, skiing, snowboarding and cross country skiing.

The first of the Toyota Ski Free Days took place last weekend at Schweitzer Mountain Resort. This promotion continues at four other local resorts every Friday in February — 49 Degrees North (Feb. 3), Lookout Pass (Feb. 10), Mt. Spokane (Feb. 17) and Silver Mountain (Feb. 24).

This time of year is always a little bittersweet. We've had some of the most early-season powder days in recent history, the holidays are behind us, there's a lull in the storm cycles and the traditional January thaw is upon us. The good news for skiers and snowboarders? We're only halfway through the season, with just over two more months to go. The days are getting longer, and the temperatures aren't as frigid. We're in full swing for event season, with area resorts hosting events every weekend. It's also a great time to hit the road and visit some of those mountain resorts on your bucket list. Want to stay local with a little staycation? There are great stay-and-play packages and deals on lift tickets to get you on the mountain inexpensively.

This is the time to take advantage of all the winter season has to offer.