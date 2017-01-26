January 26, 2017 News & Comment » News

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

To The Rescue 

How Spokane Police Officer Tim Schwering yanked a woman from a locked, burning vehicle

By
click to enlarge Tim Schwering ditched the suit for an officer's uniform. - YOUNG KWAK
  • Young Kwak
  • Tim Schwering ditched the suit for an officer's uniform.

The rookie cop with silver sideburns was about a mile away from the flaming vehicle in North Spokane. The woman inside had called 911 just minutes before. Smoke filled the car and flames from the engine lapped against the windshield. The electronic locks did not work, and Kimberly Novak's attempts to kick out the windows were unsuccessful. She was trapped.

Spokane Police Officer Tim Schwering sprinted toward the flaming vehicle, but the door was locked, and the flames danced higher. He bashed the driver's side window with his baton, expecting it to shatter. The laminated glass only cracked. The fire continued to roar, and Schwering continued to crash his baton into the window — more than 30 times total.

"We gotcha," Schwering told the woman.

Flashes of the inevitable explosion raced through their minds.

Finally, Schwering busted through, and with a gloved hand and help from a nearby citizen, he tore the rest of the window apart, just enough for the terrified woman to crawl out. By the time firefighters arrived, the bumper had melted into a flaming pool under the car.

In the days following this rescue, body camera footage, released immediately by Spokane police, gave people in Spokane and around the country a small look into the risks that police officers face. Local news stations interviewed a humble Schwering and a grateful Novak as the footage reached an international audience.

For the 43-year-old, who just graduated from the police academy last June, this was perhaps the strangest situation he's encountered in his short time as a commissioned officer. Schwering says he's tried to research an explanation for why the car burst into flames and locked Novak inside, but has yet been unsuccessful.

Schwering was hired in 2013 to lead SPD's newly formed Strategic Initiatives Division, which included investigating officers for misconduct. He also oversaw the department's new body camera program. But in 2016, he opted to trade a suit and polished leather shoes for a badge, a gun and thick black boots.

The former stockbroker, federal investigator and civilian director in charge of a police department's major reform effort now patrols the streets of Spokane on power shift (from about 4 pm until the early morning hours).

"You've gotta be doing something you enjoy and that you believe in," Schwering says. "Otherwise it's for naught." ♦

Tags:

  • Pin It

More News »

Latest in News

  • Global Outreach

  • Global Outreach

    Washington State University plans to admit more international students to compete with top schools. But will that hurt in-state students?
    • by Wilson Criscione
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • Actions and Accountability

  • Actions and Accountability

    Lawsuit over CIA interrogation tactics moves forward; plus, Idaho video-chat abortion controversy ends up in legislature's lap
    • by Daniel Walters and Mitch Ryals
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • Box Cutter

  • Box Cutter

    How Republican state Sen. Michael Baumgartner came to sponsor a bill making it easier for felons to find jobs
    • by Daniel Walters
    • Jan 26, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Humanities Washington: Jeb Wyman, Coming Home

Humanities Washington: Jeb Wyman, Coming Home @ North Spokane Library

Sat., Jan. 28, 4 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

More by Mitch Ryals

Most Commented On

  • One Free Shave

    Donald Trump might have merited a honeymoon with voters had he managed his transition better
    • by Robert Herold
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • The Landed and the White

    How Americans followed tradition when they voted for Trump
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

Comment

Briefs

marijuana

green zone

Politics

Readers also liked…

  • The <i>Real</i> Rachel Dolezal

  • The Real Rachel Dolezal

    The story goes far beyond just a white woman portraying herself as black
    • by Daniel Walters
    • Jun 17, 2015
  • Shake Down

  • Shake Down

    When an earthquake rocks Western WA, what will happen in the Inland Northwest?
    • by Lael Henterly
    • Jul 22, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation