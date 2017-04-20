UPDATE | GRILLE FROM IPANEMA 

click to enlarge The Brazilian eatery offers much more than grilled meats.

Adriano de Souza has big plans for Grille from Ipanema, which recently relocated from downtown Coeur d'Alene to the Riverstone complex just off Northwest Boulevard. He has nearly double the space — around 6,200 square feet — in the new location, with a larger bar area and much more visibility to the abundance of Riverstone foot traffic. Summers now will mean outdoor seating, live music and the irresistible smell of grilling meat wafting through open windows and doorways.

Grilled beef, pork and poultry — Brazilians call this style churrasco and serve it on a skewer — is just one part of the menu; Grille from Ipanema also offers a large buffet of salads and side dishes, desserts and cocktails featuring tropical fruits like mango and passion fruit. The plan, says de Souza, is to offer some alternatives to the all-you-can-eat style of typical Brazilian steakhouses, which he says are more common in larger, more urban areas.

"We know this is not what people are used to," he says.

2380 N. Old Mill Loop, Coeur d'Alene | 208-676-1122