Upper Thompson River in Late Summer 

I.There is a gash in the sky.Westward, a weather systemmoving in. The wind has picked up:rain or a dry thunderstorm. The sunset lilacfrom fires in Idaho. A chopper cutsthe silence, a lazy sprinkler too.On the highway, a cow moose patrolsher just-slain calf. Driving 70, I can still seetheis all legs. The mother false-skittersat my passing, but stays.II.I have moved into the pioneer cabin by the river. Banging screen door,the place smells of dust and tobacco. Cattle inspect then lean againstmy car. Atabby shoots from under the porch. On the steps, thesun-bleached skull of an animal. Last night the coyotes got to yippingacross the valley in stereo.III.My bones have memorized the rattle of gate-crossing.If I caved, I didn’t know. Saddled and resigned. Heldmy breath the night a mountain lion took downa doe before me. Amplified sounds of ripping,no wailing. Silhouettes of ponderosa pines skirtingthe pasture. Vanilla coming off the bark, still warm.