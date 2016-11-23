Village Reunion 

click to enlarge Jay Blakesberg

The Shook sisters bring their entire band home with them this weekend.

For the past four years, Shook Twins have hosted a Thanksgiving show in their hometown of Sandpoint, but it's usually only identical twins Laurie and Katelyn Shook and bandmate Niko Daoussis who can make it. This time the quirky folk group's bassist and drummer complete the set, along with a slew of local musician friends. But before they play this ceremonious concert at the Panida Theater, the crew must hit a few other stops on their Northwest tour.

Just last week, the Shook Twins rolled into Spokane for a sold-out show at the Bartlett. Taking a break from unloading gear, Laurie says that this year, even with all of the unrest in the world, she is grateful.

The sisters — who started playing together in high school before moving to Portland in 2009 — grew up in Sandpoint with a handful of kids they consider family. This Thanksgiving, after years apart, all of these people will converge for one celebration. As in many families, one of the Shook traditions is for everyone to say what they're thankful for. The process brings tears and laughter — the twins' dad's answer is the same every year: hot water and Goldie Hawn. Laurie knows what she'll say already.

"There are 30 people I love so much in one room, and then another 30 people who I consider family who aren't even there," Laurie says. "That's an amazing gift."

Friendship is important to the sisters, which is why their new single "Call Me Out," a true-life story about asking a friend to change his rude ways, isn't that unusual a subject for them. The song itself is a change, as it wades into electronic pop territory.

"Pop is normally about being hot or going to a club, so we wanted to bring a meaningful message to the genre," Laurie says. "We want to encourage others to be their best."

The new album, which is still being recorded, also ventures into new genres like folk-disco and funk, and they're excited to branch out.

Coming home this weekend, the musicians, who have a song called "#FeeltheBern," expect to be as politically motivated as ever.

"We're feeling overwhelmed by politics, but we'll bear that weight and do our part because music is so important in these times," Laurie says.

They've come a long way since their formative years, when Sandpoint crowds didn't pay as much attention to them.

"A while ago, people weren't as attentive," Laurie says. "So it feels wonderful the audience is now here for us. Lots of people come home for the holidays, and when we all come home, it feels like a village reunion." ♦

Shook Twins Giving Thanks • Sat, Nov. 26, at 7:30 pm • $15.75/$20 day of • All-ages • Panida Theater • 300 North 1st Ave., Sandpoint • panida.org • 208-255-7801