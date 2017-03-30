March 30, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Walk MS Spokane 

Do Something: How to get involved with your community this week

click to enlarge Raise awareness of multiple sclerosis on April 2.
  • Raise awareness of multiple sclerosis on April 2.

Team up with friends and family to raise research funds for the National MS Society, and raise awareness of multiple sclerosis. No entry fee; donations accepted. Sun, April 2; registration at 9 am, walk at 10 am. Riverfront Park, near the butterfly shelter on the north bank. walkms.org (855-372-1331)

Unfiltered: A Woman's Voice

A community conversation hosted by Greater Spokane Progress and Spokane Women/Art/Media. Moderator Marina Treichel, from Berlin, visits with a panel of special guests about the current political climate for women in the U.S. The discussion is to be later screened as a short film in Spokane and Berlin. $25; limited tickets. Sun, April 2 at 3 pm. Community-Minded Television Spokane, 104 W. Third. bit.ly/2oa1NUt

A Job Seeker's Toolkit

A class to help determine your professional education goals, whether you are preparing for the workplace or exploring more long-term options for continuing your education. Free. Tue, April 4 from 1-12:30 pm. Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Rd., CdA. (208-667-1865)

Global Gender Equality: Bridging the Gap

A symposium focused on global gender equality, hosted by the Gonzaga Journal of International Law, and featuring Fawzia Koofi, Afghanistan's first female parliamentarian, as well as many other prominent speakers. CLE credits are available for Washington and Idaho practitioners. $10/public; $100/CLE credits. Fri, April 7 from 8:30 am-4:45 pm. Gonzaga University School of Law, 721 N. Cincinnati. law.gonzaga.edu/gjil/symposium (747-3304)

Tell us about your event or other opportunities to get involved. Submit events at Inlander.com/getlisted or email [email protected].
