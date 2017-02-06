Warming the Heart 

click to enlarge

Police officers clearly have dangerous jobs. But did you know that the most violent job in the state is being a nurse's aide? That's according to a 2011 investigation by KUOW public radio in Seattle, which also noted that jobs involved with providing care at one of the state's two psychiatric hospitals, Eastern State and Western State, were especially dangerous. In this issue, reporter Mitch Ryals considers the thorny problem of how caregivers' rights to safe working conditions coexist with patients' rights to receive the care they need.

We also have special sections on soup and heart health; sections that may not appear at first to be related. I think they are, and here's why: One of my favorite evenings recently was going to the home of good friends to enjoy a big pot of delicious clam chowder. A cozy fire in the fireplace, crunchy bread, a crisp, cold salad and lots of laughter combined to work a little magic on my spirits. See the connection? Soup can deliver not only a delicious bounty of nutrition, just what your physical heart needs, but also offers up the chance to do a little something wonderful for your emotional heart. So gather your ingredients, put the pot on to simmer and invite someone who needs a boost to share in the goodness.

To your health!