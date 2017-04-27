Bloglander

Thursday, April 27, 2017

News

Trump's tax plan, fish cook's beef with homeless people and morning headlines

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 9:30 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: Idaho miners are standing a few thousand feet above where they would normally be working. They've been on strike for more than a month, and they're in it for the long haul.

MUSIC: Festival season is upon us. Your guide to the best music gatherings in the Pacific Northwest this spring and summer.

KIDS: What happens to kids in Washington state who no one else wants? One boy's three-day journey through three states tells part of the story.

SEAHAWKS: The NFL draft starts today, and the Hawks have several holes to fill.


IN OTHER NEWS:

click to enlarge Chef Chad White: not happy with some of his neighbors.
  • Chef Chad White: not happy with some of his neighbors.
Do you even ceviche, bro?
Man opens restaurant near homeless shelter, complains about homeless people. (KREM)

Bungled bluff road at the center of lawsuit
The forested land along High Drive Bluff that was errantly dug and scraped into a road is now the center of a lawsuit. The landowner is suing the contractor. (Spokesman-Review)

Taxman
The winners and losers in President Donald Trump's proposed tax plan (New York Times) and a more comprehensive guide to the proposal. (The Atlantic)

At death's door
Arkansas is scheduled to execute Kenneth Williams tonight; he will be the fourth man the state kills within eight days. Arkansas had originally scheduled eight executions in the span of a month in order to use up the state's supply of the controversial
sedative drug midazolam before it expires. (The Marshall Project)

A letter written by the 38-year-old Williams, who has killed three people, including a college student and a retired prison warden. He's also reportedly responsible for the death of a fourth person in a vehicle accident.
