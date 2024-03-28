click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Frugals fills you up without emptying your wallet.

It was June 1988. Walt Disney Pictures and Steven Spielberg were releasing Who Framed Roger Rabbit? The UEFA Euro football tournament was being hosted in West Germany. James Hansen, a NASA scientist, warned Congress about this new idea called human-caused climate change. The average cost of a hamburger was under $1. And people were flocking to drive-thrus.

When Port Angeles, Washington-based entrepreneurs Peter and Sheila Stewart analyzed the burger industry, they took note of the drive-thru craze. So they opened the first Frugals, a small fast-food joint with a double drive-thru. The design would cut down on overhead costs and keep food prices down, even though they focused on high-quality ingredients and never-frozen beef.

The concept was a winner, and Frugals expanded to Tacoma in 1990, Auburn in 2000, and Kalispell, Montana, in 2001, with other locations popping up in Montana over the years until Spokane's own Frugals opened in March 2022.

Jessa Morris started as a supervisor when the joint first opened two years ago in the old Wolffy's Hamburgers location on North Hamilton. Now she's the general manager overseeing the whole tiny establishment, from the 11 barstools that line the counter to the open kitchen and the still-popular drive-thru window. Line cooks at the grill and dressing station have to stand back-to-back to fit in the little kitchen, but it's always good vibes, Morris says.

"Everyone likes the 1950s look," she says. "Everyone's in a good mood. When Zag students walk in, we know them all by name and get their food going before they even order."

It's no secret that dining out costs are skyrocketing, and groceries aren't far behind. But at Frugals, you can still get a chicken sandwich or a quarter-pound hamburger with an all beef patty for $4.95, or a cheeseburger for under $6. There's not many places where you can get a full meal with fries and a drink for just a sawbuck. But at Frugals, it's their mission to keep their original low-cost, low-price mission alive.

"It helps those that are struggling in the world," Morris says.

Frugals is a throwback to simpler times, like 1950s optimism and small, local chains. But one thing has changed since the first Frugals more than 35 years ago — a lot of people want to stop in, say hi, or hang out. In fact, more people walk into the tiny diner than go through the drive-thru, Morris says.

