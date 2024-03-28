click to enlarge Leslie Douglas photo illustration

No one has been talked about more in the past year than Taylor Swift.



She's a musical powerhouse, having released four re-recorded albums and one brand-new album in the past three years with another set to release in April. Oh and, not to mention, she's been on a 152-stop world tour for over a year.

Whether you like it or not, Swift is dominating just about every facet of life on Earth and the internet at the moment — including our Best of Reader's Poll!

For fun, we asked Inlander readers what Taylor Swift would title a song about Spokane, and boy did y'all deliver some clever ideas.

First place goes to "Lilac Haze" a play on the singer's popular song "Lavender Haze" from her 10th studio album, Midnights. We're proud to be the Lilac City here in Spokane, and "Lilac Haze" sounds like a perfect tribute to the fluffy, purple blooms that we know "All Too Well." (Get it?)

Other submissions include "Crying in the Davenport," "Evergreen," "Big Red Wagon" and a host of Garbage Goat-themed titles including "Garbage Goat Blues," "Be My Trash Goat (Taylor's Version)," "Don't Let the Garbage Goat Bite," "Feeding Your Love Letters to the Garbage Goat," "I Wish I Could Feed You to the Garbage Goat" and this instant classic, "I Am the GOAT, You are the Garbage."

Of course, Swift's love life has always been scrutinized by the public and media alike, so her new beau Travis Kelce appeared in reader responses quite a bit, too. "Karma is the Guy on the Spokane Chiefs" takes the cake for most clever. And thank you to the singular reader who submitted what we think would be a piercing, emotional ballad: "Travis Kelce Left Me for a Marmot." Given his past tweets about feeding bread to a "squirle," it doesn't seem too far-fetched.

A recurring theme among submissions was — you guessed it — potholes. "Teardrops Keep Fallin' in the Potholes" is pretty similar to one of Swift's biggest hits, "Teardrops on My Guitar" and really reflects how a lot of Spokanites feel about road infrastructure.

Shout-out to the reader who used the title of an existing TSwift song, "Sparks Fly," but renamed it "Spark's Fly (Pothole Version)" — it's almost too perfect.

Did you know Swift has actually been to Spokane? In May 2009 her Fearless Tour made a stop at the Spokane Arena. So, if we see one of these song titles pop up on her next album, we can only assume that the Lilac City made an impression on her.