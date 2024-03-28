click to enlarge Young Kwak photos Dandles Candles owner Dana Haynes sells her hand-poured candles at Lucky Vintage & Pretty Things, along with many other local shops.

The Inland Northwest is, for about three months each year, a pretty dark place. Literally. Like, for a short stretch in December, the sun goes down before 4 pm. But on the plus side, that means there's more time for enjoying the golden ambiance and beguiling scents of candles. And Inlander readers say Dandles Candles are the best, not just in those dark winter months, but all year round.



Now celebrating 25 years, it's easy to see why the local company started by former news anchor and reporter Dana Haynes is so popular. There is a Dandles Candle suitable for virtually any occasion, style, and scent preference. The candles — tens of thousands of them — are still poured by Haynes in small batches using clean-burning soy wax with dozens of scents, including regulars like "library" as well as an assortment of seasonal offerings.

"My rule of thumb is I don't pour a scent I don't like!" she says. "My nose has worked pretty well for me." She has one employee to bounce ideas off. "We are always looking for new scents, but we have a very tried-and-true scent list... We are very strategic about scent selection."

The Tuscan Lemon Grove candle was inspired by a couples' trip to Italy. "I created that scent as a gift for each of them as a travel candle, but I liked it so much I decided to include it in our line," Haynes says.

Then there's the seemingly endless variety of containers that make Dandles Candles stand out. Best sellers include a cement bowl candle with two wicks and a jar wrapped in wire. Elegantly simple clear glass candles are suitable for any decor style, while hobnail jars evoke a delicate nostalgia.

Dandles Candles are available at local boutiques including Ferrante's Marketplace Cafe and Lucky Vintage & Pretty Things, the latter of which also offers candle refills. Keep an eye on social media for the annual — and very popular — holiday open house at the Dandles Candles studio.

As for the busy company's future, Haynes says, she's looking to expand into the Seattle and Puget Sound area, as well as Montana. "We're just trying to provide even more choices for our customers... My personal sweet spot is the whole research and development process — researching new candles, can we make it for this price — but I also still enjoy a long day pouring."

