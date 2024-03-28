click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Spike unites Zag Nation.

In 1985, after years of live bulldog mascots, Spike officially stepped onto the court in a mail-order costume and became the lovable character Gonzaga University and all of Spokane knows today.



His name was chosen via a student survey, but what he exudes is far from a spiky personality, despite the bared teeth. Rather, Spike is friendly, welcoming and loyal, and can be found high-fiving the smallest of Zag fans and hyping up one of the best student sections in the nation, the Kennel Club.

According to Devon Thomas, Gonzaga's Senior Associate Athletic Director, Spike is an embodiment of what Gonzaga represents.

"Spike's the physical manifestation of the Gonzaga spirit, or at least the Gonzaga athletic spirit," Thomas says. "The mascot goes hand in hand with our spirit squad, with our band — it's another element to bring that excitement, that joy."

Spike is so popular that when he isn't prowling the field, court or stands, he might be seen at a local event or even a birthday party.

That's right, Spike can come to your birthday, too. Unless he's busy shooting another TV commercial.

In 2022 Spike appeared in Nissan's "Road 2 Final Four" ad along with Duke's Blue Devil and Arizona State's Sparky the Sun Devil. In 2015, Spike ran around with other March Madness team mascots in one of Nike's "Welcome to Bracketville" commercials.

Apart from national TV, Spike gets plenty of screen time at home athletic events, appearing on the McCarthey Athletic Center's Jumbotron and in fan photos. Thomas says families often approach him asking for Spike to head their direction for photos.

"You don't necessarily get an opportunity to see your favorite Zags — you know, Yvonne Ejim or Graham Ike — out and are able to take pictures all the time with them, so Spike is next," Thomas says. "He's the way that a lot of people can connect with Gonzaga athletics."

This connection through Spike serves to bring people into Zag Nation and rally behind Gonzaga athletics. Without him, something would be missing.

2nd PLACE: Ribby the Redband Trout, Spokane Indians Baseball

3rd PLACE: Boomer the Bear, Spokane Chiefs Hockey

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Joe Vandal, University of Idaho