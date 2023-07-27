Question of the Week

DAVID VAN BELLE

Benny & Joon. There was another movie filmed here, The Basket, that showcased the beginnings of basketball. Did you know they originally cut the bottom out of apple baskets for the hoops?



















LISA STEVENS

Vision Quest would be my favorite. I remember that part of the movie was filmed at my mother's restaurant.























PATRICK STRIKER

I know it's not a movie, but I loved the show Z Nation. It was filmed in Spokane, and I had fun watching and identifying the places they were filming at.

What genre of music is the best for a zombie movie?

That's a tough one. Probably hard rock or metal music.













ROZALYNN CURBOW

Oh, Benny & Joon obviously, I'm a huge Johnny Depp fan! I'm from Deer Park, and one of our paramedics was in the movie, too.

What's your favorite movie about music?

Grease is such a classic.













DIANA REDLINSKI

I would have to say Sleepless in Seattle. I don't think I know any movies filmed or based in Spokane.

Do you have a favorite underrated musician?

I listen to a lot of jazz, and all of my favorite musicians are retiring. I saw Neil Diamond in concert two weeks before he retired.











INTERVIEWS BY COLTON RASANEN

7/20/23, RIVERFRONT PARK