Question of the Week

What's your favorite Spokane film?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

DAVID VAN BELLE

Benny & Joon. There was another movie filmed here, The Basket, that showcased the beginnings of basketball. Did you know they originally cut the bottom out of apple baskets for the hoops?








click to enlarge Question of the Week (2)

LISA STEVENS

Vision Quest would be my favorite. I remember that part of the movie was filmed at my mother's restaurant.










Question of the Week (3)

PATRICK STRIKER

I know it's not a movie, but I loved the show Z Nation. It was filmed in Spokane, and I had fun watching and identifying the places they were filming at.

What genre of music is the best for a zombie movie?

That's a tough one. Probably hard rock or metal music.





click to enlarge Question of the Week (4)

ROZALYNN CURBOW

Oh, Benny & Joon obviously, I'm a huge Johnny Depp fan! I'm from Deer Park, and one of our paramedics was in the movie, too.

What's your favorite movie about music?

Grease is such a classic.





click to enlarge Question of the Week (5)

DIANA REDLINSKI

I would have to say Sleepless in Seattle. I don't think I know any movies filmed or based in Spokane.

Do you have a favorite underrated musician?

I listen to a lot of jazz, and all of my favorite musicians are retiring. I saw Neil Diamond in concert two weeks before he retired.




INTERVIEWS BY COLTON RASANEN
7/20/23, RIVERFRONT PARK

Tags

Trending

Speaking of Movies

A rundown of Hollywood's prior visits to the Inland Northwest

By Nathan Weinbender

A rundown of Hollywood's prior visits to the Inland Northwest

To prep for Dreamin’ Wild, watch these underrated films about similarly underrated musicians

By Nathan Weinbender

To prep for Dreamin’ Wild, watch these underrated films about similarly underrated musicians

With Barbie poised to be a blockbuster, we help Mattel write other toy movies

By Seth Sommerfeld

With Barbie poised to be a blockbuster, we help Mattel write other toy movies

Pretty Overwhelming in Pink

By Sylvia Davidow

Pretty Overwhelming in Pink
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

The WWI-era Espionage Act is back in the news; its use in the Pacific Northwest marks adark chapter of local history

By Knute Berger

The WWI-era Espionage Act is back in the news; its use in the Pacific Northwest marks adark chapter of local history

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

The plan to pave over a public asset offers lessons in governance that still ring true today

By Robert Herold

The plan to pave over a public asset offers lessons in governance that still ring true today

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

By CMarie Fuhrman

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen &mdash; to feel the connection

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All Comment

Things To Do

Salem Witches Murder Mystery

Salem Witches Murder Mystery @ Crime Scene Entertainment

Sat., July 29, 6-9 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 27- 2, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation