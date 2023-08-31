2023 College Football Team Previews

click to enlarge WSU Athletics photo Cameron Ward

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS HEAD COACH: Jake Dickert

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-6 (4-5 Pac-12) Jake Dickert While conference realignment drama is certainly the story for the Cougars this season, one almost forgets they're still actually going to play games this season. Picked to finish 7th in the conference in the preseason Pac-12 poll, WSU has the pieces in place to potentially overachieve. That conversation starts with the two guys who line up behind center — quarterback Cameron Ward and running back Nakia Watson, both of whom have garnered some early award buzz. The defensive cupboard isn't bare either with terrorizing edge rusher Brennan Jackson and DB Chau Smith-Wade leading the charge. Also, the Cougs are rarely gonna lose the special teams battle thanks to the top-flight combo of kicker Dean Janikowski and punter Nick Haberer. If the Pac-12 ship is going down, Wazzu might as well end it with a bang. KEY GAME: Is Nov. 25 going to see the final edition of the Apple Cup (at least for a while)? While Huskies might be abandoning the Cougars, a pretty good way for WSU to get a measure of revenge on their cross-state rivals would be to proudly claim ownership of the Apple Cup for the foreseeable future. (SETH SOMMERFELD) SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 at Colorado State

Sept. 9 vs. Wisconsin

Sept. 16 vs. N. Colorado

Sept. 23 vs. Oregon State

Oct. 7 at UCLA

Oct. 14 vs. Arizona

Oct. 21 at Oregon

Oct. 28 at Arizona State

Nov. 4 vs. Stanford

Nov. 11 at Cal

Nov. 17 vs. Colorado

Nov. 25 at Washington

IDAHO VANDALS HEAD COACH: Jason Eck

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-5 (6-2 Big Sky) Jason Eck If it wasn't for TCU going from a losing record to the FBS National Championship Game, there'd be a strong argument that Idaho had the biggest turnaround season in college football last year. After five straight losing seasons, the Vandals became a force under new head coach Jason Eck, putting up an impressive 6-2 record in the fierce Big Sky Conference and earning an FCS playoff berth. Now it's time to prove 2022 wasn't a fluke. The Vandal's high-powered offense is led by wideout Hayden Hatten (the best WR in FCS) and quarterback Gevani McCoy, both of whom made the Walter Payton Award Watch List. If the defense — led by defensive back Marcus Harris — can hold up (the D gave up 31+ points in every FCS loss last year), Idaho has a chance to rise even higher than their No. 13 rank in the preseason Coaches' Poll. KEY GAME: To be the best, you gotta beat the best. And for the past few years in the Big Sky, the big dog in the yard... err rather... the big cat calls Bozeman home. So when the Montana State Bobcats travel to Moscow for a showdown on Oct. 28, it's really the Vandals' chance to announce themselves as a new FCS force. (SS) SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 at Lamar

Sept. 9 at Nevada

Sept. 16 at Cal

Sept. 23 vs. Sacramento State

Sept. 30 at Eastern Washington

Oct. 7 at Cal Poly

Oct. 14 vs. Montana

Oct. 28 vs. Montana State

Nov. 4 at N. Colorado

Nov. 11 at Weber State

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

HEAD COACH: Aaron Best

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 3-8 (2-6 Big Sky) Before the 2022 campaign, Eastern Washington hadn't suffered through a losing season in 15 years. But nothing went right last year, as the Eagles defense was atrocious (giving up the third-most points in FCS) while the squad's normally high-flying offense was mediocre (ranking 67th in points among 123 FCS teams). Coach Aaron Best has some skilled players in his arsenal — including Preseason All-Big Sky pass catchers in wideout Efton Chism III and tight end Blake Gobel — but redshirt sophomore quarterback Kekoa Visperas still has to prove he belongs in EWU's illustrious QB lineage. Both sides of the ball need to have a rebound season if the Eagles want to soar past their No. 7 ranking in the Big Sky's preseason polls. KEY GAME: Tides can turn quickly. Last year saw Idaho ascend while Eastern Washington cratered. The last thing the Eagles want is to suddenly be seen as only the second-best Inland Northwest Big Sky program. In order to regain their lofty perch, EWU needs to protect their home turf when the Vandals visit "The Inferno" on Sept. 30. (SETH SOMMERFELD) SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 at North Dakota State

Sept. 9 at Fresno State

Sept. 16 vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 23 at UC Davis

Sept. 30 vs. Idaho

Oct. 14 at Idaho State

Oct. 21 vs. Weber State

Oct. 28 at Portland State

Nov. 4 vs. Cal Poly

Nov. 11 at Montana State

WHITWORTH PIRATES

6-4 (4-3 NWC)

Rod Sandberg

Whitworth scraping together a winning record last season was no small feat considering their quarterback turmoil. Due to injuries, the Pirates had to play five different QBs and even had to dip into the Wildcat formation in emergency situations. The 2023 campaign should be better, as coach Rod Sandberg has four viable QBs battling for the starting job: Ryan Blair, Austin Ewing, Noah Stifle and Renat Mamikonyan Jr. But the Pirates depth doesn't end at the guys taking the snaps. The roster boasts 25 seniors including standouts like captain safety Atticus Templeton, linebacker Dylan Ventress (who led the NWC in tackles in 2022), tight end Isaac Fields and wideout Dillon Kuk. If the secondary and O-line — which only features one returning starter in center Patton Miller — can hold up, there's wins to be plundered for the Pirates.

KEY GAME: While playing in front of the home crowd is always tops for Coach Sandberg, the team is really looking forward to taking a Cali trip to close out non-conference play against Chapman. Considering how much the team sticks around the Northwest typically, it should both be a test for the team and a chance to further bond before NWC play. (SS)

SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 vs. Pacific Northwest Christian (Exhibition)

Sept. 9 at Eastern Oregon

Sept. 16 at Chapman

Sept. 30 vs. Pacific Luthern

Oct. 7 at Willamette

Oct. 14 vs. Puget Sound

Oct. 21 vs. Pacific (Oregon)

Oct. 28 at Lewis & Clark

Nov. 4 vs. George Fox

Nov. 11 at Linfield