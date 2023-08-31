2023 College Football Team Previews

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARSHEAD COACH: Jake Dickert
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-6 (4-5 Pac-12)
While conference realignment drama is certainly the story for the Cougars this season, one almost forgets they're still actually going to play games this season. Picked to finish 7th in the conference in the preseason Pac-12 poll, WSU has the pieces in place to potentially overachieve. That conversation starts with the two guys who line up behind center — quarterback Cameron Ward and running back Nakia Watson, both of whom have garnered some early award buzz. The defensive cupboard isn't bare either with terrorizing edge rusher Brennan Jackson and DB Chau Smith-Wade leading the charge. Also, the Cougs are rarely gonna lose the special teams battle thanks to the top-flight combo of kicker Dean Janikowski and punter Nick Haberer. If the Pac-12 ship is going down, Wazzu might as well end it with a bang.
KEY GAME: Is Nov. 25 going to see the final edition of the Apple Cup (at least for a while)? While Huskies might be abandoning the Cougars, a pretty good way for WSU to get a measure of revenge on their cross-state rivals would be to proudly claim ownership of the Apple Cup for the foreseeable future. (SETH SOMMERFELD)
SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 at Colorado State
Sept. 9 vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 16 vs. N. Colorado
Sept. 23 vs. Oregon State
Oct. 7 at UCLA
Oct. 14 vs. Arizona
Oct. 21 at Oregon
Oct. 28 at Arizona State
Nov. 4 vs. Stanford
Nov. 11 at Cal
Nov. 17 vs. Colorado
Nov. 25 at Washington
IDAHO VANDALSHEAD COACH: Jason Eck
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-5 (6-2 Big Sky)
If it wasn't for TCU going from a losing record to the FBS National Championship Game, there'd be a strong argument that Idaho had the biggest turnaround season in college football last year. After five straight losing seasons, the Vandals became a force under new head coach Jason Eck, putting up an impressive 6-2 record in the fierce Big Sky Conference and earning an FCS playoff berth. Now it's time to prove 2022 wasn't a fluke. The Vandal's high-powered offense is led by wideout Hayden Hatten (the best WR in FCS) and quarterback Gevani McCoy, both of whom made the Walter Payton Award Watch List. If the defense — led by defensive back Marcus Harris — can hold up (the D gave up 31+ points in every FCS loss last year), Idaho has a chance to rise even higher than their No. 13 rank in the preseason Coaches' Poll.
KEY GAME: To be the best, you gotta beat the best. And for the past few years in the Big Sky, the big dog in the yard... err rather... the big cat calls Bozeman home. So when the Montana State Bobcats travel to Moscow for a showdown on Oct. 28, it's really the Vandals' chance to announce themselves as a new FCS force. (SS)
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at Lamar
Sept. 9 at Nevada
Sept. 16 at Cal
Sept. 23 vs. Sacramento State
Sept. 30 at Eastern Washington
Oct. 7 at Cal Poly
Oct. 14 vs. Montana
Oct. 28 vs. Montana State
Nov. 4 at N. Colorado
Nov. 11 at Weber State
Nov. 18 vs. Idaho State
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
HEAD COACH: Aaron Best
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 3-8 (2-6 Big Sky)
Before the 2022 campaign, Eastern Washington hadn't suffered through a losing season in 15 years. But nothing went right last year, as the Eagles defense was atrocious (giving up the third-most points in FCS) while the squad's normally high-flying offense was mediocre (ranking 67th in points among 123 FCS teams). Coach Aaron Best has some skilled players in his arsenal — including Preseason All-Big Sky pass catchers in wideout Efton Chism III and tight end Blake Gobel — but redshirt sophomore quarterback Kekoa Visperas still has to prove he belongs in EWU's illustrious QB lineage. Both sides of the ball need to have a rebound season if the Eagles want to soar past their No. 7 ranking in the Big Sky's preseason polls.
KEY GAME: Tides can turn quickly. Last year saw Idaho ascend while Eastern Washington cratered. The last thing the Eagles want is to suddenly be seen as only the second-best Inland Northwest Big Sky program. In order to regain their lofty perch, EWU needs to protect their home turf when the Vandals visit "The Inferno" on Sept. 30. (SETH SOMMERFELD)
SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 at North Dakota State
Sept. 9 at Fresno State
Sept. 16 vs. Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 23 at UC Davis
Sept. 30 vs. Idaho
Oct. 14 at Idaho State
Oct. 21 vs. Weber State
Oct. 28 at Portland State
Nov. 4 vs. Cal Poly
Nov. 11 at Montana State
Nov. 18 vs. Northern Arizona
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 6-4 (4-3 NWC)
Whitworth scraping together a winning record last season was no small feat considering their quarterback turmoil. Due to injuries, the Pirates had to play five different QBs and even had to dip into the Wildcat formation in emergency situations. The 2023 campaign should be better, as coach Rod Sandberg has four viable QBs battling for the starting job: Ryan Blair, Austin Ewing, Noah Stifle and Renat Mamikonyan Jr. But the Pirates depth doesn't end at the guys taking the snaps. The roster boasts 25 seniors including standouts like captain safety Atticus Templeton, linebacker Dylan Ventress (who led the NWC in tackles in 2022), tight end Isaac Fields and wideout Dillon Kuk. If the secondary and O-line — which only features one returning starter in center Patton Miller — can hold up, there's wins to be plundered for the Pirates.
KEY GAME: While playing in front of the home crowd is always tops for Coach Sandberg, the team is really looking forward to taking a Cali trip to close out non-conference play against Chapman. Considering how much the team sticks around the Northwest typically, it should both be a test for the team and a chance to further bond before NWC play. (SS)
SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 vs. Pacific Northwest Christian (Exhibition)
Sept. 9 at Eastern Oregon
Sept. 16 at Chapman
Sept. 30 vs. Pacific Luthern
Oct. 7 at Willamette
Oct. 14 vs. Puget Sound
Oct. 21 vs. Pacific (Oregon)
Oct. 28 at Lewis & Clark
Nov. 4 vs. George Fox
Nov. 11 at Linfield