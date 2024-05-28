A growing local artisan market's take on community brings creative people together

click to enlarge Madi Oswalt photo Move, groove and shop.

With creativity and individuality flowing in every direction, the Wavy Bunch Night Market stands out. Crystals glisten in the early evening sun, passing pups stare down gourmet dog treats, and the owner of a funky photo bus showcases a crocodile mask prop.

These scenes and more were all part of the 2024 season kickoff on June 14 of the night market and street fair organized by a group of creatives who call themselves the Wavy Bunch. The music-festival-inspired market began in Coeur d'Alene in 2021, and was originally held at Runge Furniture. This year, however, organizers moved the event to Spokane's University District, where it occupies a parking lot next to Eastern Washington University's zero-carbon, zero-energy building, the Catalyst.

Wavy Bunch founder Alena Horowitz is optimistic that this location will allow the market to thrive.

"It's kind of a trendier side of town," Horowitz says. "The [Catalyst Building] parking lot is new and really incredible, also right next to the University District and that amazing architectural Gateway Bridge ... Honestly, I couldn't think of a better place right now."

Horowitz began as a vendor at markets and events mostly around Coeur d'Alene and at music festivals at the Gorge Amphitheatre. These outings inspired her to start her own market with items not commonly seen at other vendor events, such as handmade jewelry, colorful crystals and vintage clothing, accompanied by a drink bar. Adding to the market's creative flair, each monthly event has a theme; in June it was "Galactic Shenanigans," and in July it's "Undersea Fantasy."

"This is what we're missing," she says. "Really cool vendors, more activities, live music, beer and cocktails — a place for people to hang out."

Moving the market from Coeur d'Alene was nerve-wracking for Horowitz, but its first night in Spokane drew approximately 1,000 attendees.

"The city of Spokane was really awesome and welcoming," she says.

Horowitz describes an older couple she spotted sitting in the grass and listening to music together as an example of the market's diverse demographics, an aspect that vendor Robin Peltier appreciates as well.

"The Wavy Bunch has a great reputation for having more fun and different types of people around," Peltier says.

Peltier was part of an "intuitive reading" booth, not to be confused with tarot readings. The purpose of an intuitive reading is for the reader to tap into the customer's energy and lay out their past, present and future, using different techniques for each person. Peltier mainly conducts her intuitive skills through the form of oracle readings, occasionally employing a pendulum.

With numerous weekly markets happening around the region, Peltier says the Wavy Bunch event is geared toward a slightly different demographic than, say, the average farmers market.

The market's July event poster, for example, promotes "immersive art," "mysterious things" and "apothecaries."

"To the person outside, it's very different as far as vendors, and it's fun and lighthearted; it has that great mixture of local people sharing their gifts," Peltier says.

Whether you're an avid craft fair attendee, in need of some new music festival gear, or a regular at farmers markets, the Wavy Bunch has a bit of it all, from face painting to customizable trucker hats and more. By reenvisioning what it means to attend an artisan market, Horowitz hopes to create a space for anyone to feel welcome.

"I pour my heart into marketing the event because I want to see it do well, it's super inspiring for me," she says. "It feels more artistic than a lot of things I've done... We couldn't stop smiling, our cheeks were hurting at the last event." ♦

The Wavy Bunch Night Market • Second Fridays from 5-9 pm through Oct. • Free • All ages • 508 E. Riverside Ave. • thewavybunch.com