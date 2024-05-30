A new local organization supports the people of Palestine through a film festival and community events

click to enlarge Jonah Candelario photo A scene from the 2021 documentary Boycott.

The current Israeli-Palestinian conflict has ravaged the Gaza strip and displaced as many as 1.7 million Palestinians as of April, according to the Associated Press.

It started on Oct. 7, 2023, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that killed 1,094 civilians, foreign nationals and soldiers, according to the AP; Hamas also took 253 hostages. Then Israel's military moved into Gaza, resulting in the deaths of nearly 35,000 there as of May 1, according to the Gaza health ministry and as reported by Reuters.

Last November, a group of concerned Spokane-area citizens formed the Inland Northwest Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine, hoping to raise awareness of the plight of Palestinians and promote empathy for and solidarity with them.

Member Renee Potter says members have diverse experiences with the conflict. Some are Palestinian themselves and have "direct, lived experience with that long struggle for freedom and self-determination." Others spent time in occupied territories and understand what it's like to live in a place under military occupation.

Some have worked in support of justice for Palestinians for years, while others have become more aware of the ongoing conflict since Israel's military mobilization.

"Irrespective of how and when they came to the issue, INWCLP members have been appalled by our own government's unconditional support of the siege, and quite simply, felt their humanity compelled them to speak out and take action, whatever the consequences," Potter says. INWCLP members, she adds, have tasked themselves with taking a deep dive into the 100-plus-year conflict and are committed to sharing what they have learned.

The organization is sharing some of that knowledge via the Empire Strikes Palestine Film Festival, held Sundays at the Magic Lantern Theatre through June 16. This is the group's second film festival — its Experience Palestine festival ran from late January through mid-February at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Spokane.

"We think that documentaries and other films are more than just informative; well-made films can appeal to our shared humanity and our sense of empathy for others, not just our intellect," says Potter, a member of the film festival committee who also notes that movies are more palatable and accessible than books or long podcasts. "Standard media coverage is woefully lacking in nuance, depth and balance. Documentaries and films can fill that void and engage not just the mind, but the heart and conscience."

The festival committee reviewed 31 documentaries, films and shorts before selecting the final four movies.

"In each festival, we aim to provide some historical context, contemporary sources of understanding of the present situation and some type of 'call to action,' so to speak," Potter says. "At the end, we want viewers to feel empowered to join others in taking meaningful action, informed by a deeper understanding of the issues."

The film festival kicked off on May 26 with The Occupation of the American Mind. The 2016 documentary directed by Loretta Alper and Jeremy Earp is "a mind-opening look at how propaganda has shaped the narrative of key events in the history of Palestine and the State of Israel," Potter says.

The filmmakers are currently streaming a newly abridged, 49-minute version on the movie's website, occupationmovie.org, "to help provide context that's too often been missing in U.S. corporate media since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks," a statement on the film's website says.

The film festival continues Sunday, June 2, with The Settlers, directed by Shimon Dotan. The 2016 documentary explores the past, present and potential future of Israeli settlements along the West Bank and their "impact on prospects for peace in the Middle East," Potter says.

On June 9, the festival is featuring Gaza Fights for Freedom, a 2019 documentary directed by Abby Martin, who will join the festival virtually for a Q&A session after the movie.

Gaza Fights for Freedom features footage of the 2018-19 Gaza border protests known as the Great March of Return, when more than 200 Palestinians were killed. The documentary also features the experiences of first responders and journalists who were on scene.

The final film is Boycott on June 16. The 2021 documentary, directed by Julia Bacha, "poses the question 'Just how free is our freedom of speech?'" Potter says. Boycott follows three U.S. citizens as they fight for their right to exercise free speech under threat from some supporters of Israel in the U.S. government.

Potter says the INWCLP is already planning a third film festival and hopes to include two recently released films in the lineup. The organization doesn't just educate via films, however.

Since forming in November, the Inland Northwest Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine has organized, participated in or supported marches and peaceful protests, and — along with Veterans for Peace, co-led a vigil for Aaron Bushnell, an Air Force service member who died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 25 to protest U.S. support of Israel.

The group has also raised funds for aid for families in Gaza, participated in a "die-in" and hosted a discussion with Palestinian American political analyst Omar Baddar and four EWU professors called "The Massacre in Gaza: Security or Genocide?"

Members of the organization also cheered Bloomsday participants on during the race and hosted a social gathering called Connect Through Palestine featuring speakers as well as Palestinian music and food.

Potter says the organization would like to make that social gathering a regular event and is looking into hosting a comedy fundraising event. Members also hope to share the films in the festival with college students in the fall.

"There are several other local groups with whom we interface on actions and events, including the newly formed Spokane subgroup of Jewish Voice for Peace," she says. "And of course we intend to support students who are exercising their constitutional rights to speak out in favor of justice for Palestine."

With less than a year under its belt, the INWCLP is making its presence in the community and support of the people of Palestine known. Potter says people can support the organization's efforts by signing up for the INWCLP newsletter and visiting its social media pages.

"Knowledge is power," she says. "We welcome anyone to our events who is sincerely interested in deepening their awareness and understanding."

The Empire Strikes Palestine: A Film Festival by INWCLP • Sunday June 2, 9 and 16 at 4 pm • Free • Magic Lantern Theatre • 25 W. Main Ave. • inwclp.com