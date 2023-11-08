Annual YWCA Spokane program helps brighten the holiday season for local families in need

E

with families in need through its Hope for the Holidays program.

“Since its inception in 2016, YWCA Spokane’s Hope for the Holidays campaign is an annual adopt-a-family wishlist program that spreads love and holiday cheer throughout the community,” the organization says in a press release.

There are two ways to get involved.



Apply to sponsor a wishlist through the YWCA's Adopt-a-Family’s Wishlist program. Applicants are then matched with a family or an individual in YWCA Spokane’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, Women’s Opportunity Center or Domestic Violence Safe Shelter. Then, purchase gifts off the list — but don't wrap them — before dropping items off at YWCA Spokane, at 930 N. Monroe St., between Dec. 6 and 8 from 11:30 am-3:30 pm.

Currently, the organization is serving 90 families, compared to 55 families in 2022, and encourages the community to give gifts of all types and sizes.

If you're short on shopping time, consider donating money which YWCA staff can then use to purchase items or gift cards for families in need.

For 120 years, YWCA Spokane has worked to support women and children who are victims of domestic violence, homelessness, unemployment and a variety of other social, economic and personal barriers.

“As we approach the holiday season, the spirit of giving and togetherness is more essential than ever,” says YWCA Spokane CEO Jeanette Hauck in a press release. “Our Hope for the Holidays program offers an opportunity for individuals, families, and businesses to make a significant impact on local families experiencing domestic violence, homelessness, and unemployment.”

Visit ywcaspokane.org/holidays for more information.