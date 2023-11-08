Annual YWCA Spokane program helps brighten the holiday season for local families in need

By

click to enlarge Annual YWCA Spokane program helps brighten the holiday season for local families in need (2)
Each year, YWCA Spokane helps connect community members with families in need through its Hope for the Holidays program.

“Since its inception in 2016, YWCA Spokane’s Hope for the Holidays campaign is an annual adopt-a-family wishlist program that spreads love and holiday cheer throughout the community,” the organization says in a press release.

There are two ways to get involved.

Apply to sponsor a wishlist through the YWCA's Adopt-a-Family’s Wishlist program. Applicants are then matched with a family or an individual in YWCA Spokane’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, Women’s Opportunity Center or Domestic Violence Safe Shelter. Then, purchase gifts off the list — but don't wrap them — before dropping items off at YWCA Spokane, at 930 N. Monroe St., between Dec. 6 and 8 from 11:30 am-3:30 pm.

Currently, the organization is serving 90 families, compared to 55 families in 2022, and encourages the community to give gifts of all types and sizes.

If you're short on shopping time, consider donating money which YWCA staff can then use to purchase items or gift cards for families in need.

For 120 years, YWCA Spokane has worked to support women and children who are victims of domestic violence, homelessness, unemployment and a variety of other social, economic and personal barriers.

“As we approach the holiday season, the spirit of giving and togetherness is more essential than ever,” says YWCA Spokane CEO Jeanette Hauck in a press release. “Our Hope for the Holidays program offers an opportunity for individuals, families, and businesses to make a significant impact on local families experiencing domestic violence, homelessness, and unemployment.”

Visit ywcaspokane.org/holidays for more information.

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Kootenai County voters reject bond that could have curtailed growth on Rathdrum Prairie

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Kootenai County voters reject bond that could have curtailed growth on Rathdrum Prairie

Ecology wants to hear your thoughts on expanding its air quality monitoring network

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Ecology wants to hear your thoughts on expanding its air quality monitoring network

Q&A: Hilary Kozel, the newest member of the Spokane Public Schools board

By Colton Rasanen

Q&A: Hilary Kozel, the newest member of the Spokane Public Schools board

Spokane's Community Housing and Human Services loses two senior officials, a 'blow' to a department that has already struggled with staffing

By Nate Sanford

Spokane's Community Housing and Human Services loses two senior officials, a 'blow' to a department that has already struggled with staffing
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Spokane to host the 3-day Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in 2024

By Madison Pearson

Spokane to host the 3-day Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in 2024

How Spokane-based audiobook narrator and veteran game developer Travis Baldree's cozy fantasy novel became a breakout bestseller

By Chey Scott

How Spokane-based audiobook narrator and veteran game developer Travis Baldree's cozy fantasy novel became a breakout bestseller

The 33 Artists Market celebrates its first anniversary with a two-day local art extravaganza

By Madison Pearson

The 33 Artists Market celebrates its first anniversary with a two-day local art extravaganza

Sequel shows are a great idea — except when they aren't

By Bill Frost

Sequel shows are a great idea &mdash; except when they aren't
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

June T. Sanders

June T. Sanders @ Entropy

Through Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Summer Sandstrom

Summer Sandstrom is a staff writer for the Inlander's Arts & Culture and News sections who has written about 176-year-old sourdough starter, tracking insects on Gonzaga’s campus, and her love of betta fish, among other things. She joined the staff in 2023 after completing a bachelor’s degree in journalism from...

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 2- 8, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation