Q&A: Before Relentless Wrestling holds its biggest show ever at Northern Quest, we chat with Taco Bell-obsessed headliner Alex Zayne

click to enlarge Alex Zayne (bottom right) and the other grapplers entering the Relentless ring this weekend.

Regional fans of high-flying pro wrestling action are in for a treat this weekend, as standout local indie imprint Relentless Wrestling is putting on its biggest show ever. Relentless Wrestling 24: Monumental will more than triple the promotion's normal monthly show capacity by heading to Northern Quest Resort and Casino for the first time.

To match that size boost, Relentless is bringing in more top-end talent then ever before. That includes oddball AEW star Danhausen, New Japan Pro Wrestling standout Tom Lawlor, and the hottest name in the indie pro wrestling scene this year, Mustafa Ali — the former WWE cruiserweight champion and current TNA X Division champion.

Squaring off against Ali will be another indie standout, the flamboyant Alex Zayne. The Kentucky native has made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling, competing in its prestigious Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League tournaments. He also has a unique wrestling gimmick that doesn't initially sound like a gimmick — he really likes Taco Bell. Referring to himself as "The Sauce," he incorporates nods to the fast-food chain in everything from his move names to his Fire Sauce-red hair.

click to enlarge Alex Zayne, aka "The Sauce"

We caught up with Zayne to talk about his wrestling origins, battling for Relentless, and indulging in Fourth Meal.

INLANDER: What first got you interested in professional wrestling?

ZAYNE: My grandfather was a fan of pro wrestling. One day when I was like 3, my mom and grandmother left me home alone with my grandfather. Of course, as a young sprout, I was throwing a fit of some sort. And he was like, 'Oh, look at the TV!' There's a snake on the TV!' And Jake the Snake was on the TV with his snake. And it was all history from there — I was hooked.

When did you start pursuing it yourself?

I started backyard wrestling, initially. So just me and friends getting all charged up and starting to try wrestling moves on each other. And then that progressed into ultimately looking for a place to train when I was old enough. Back then, in Kentucky, you could train before getting licensed to actually start working. So I started training around 16 until I was able to work at 18. And then after that, I really just learned on the road.

How would you describe your wrestling style?

In most cases, a high-flying, daring style. Saucy for sure.

Well, speaking of saucy, how did your Taco Bell-related aura come about?

Initially it came about because I was always working out late at night. And when I got out of the gym, only a couple restaurants would be open, one of those being Taco Bell. And for those who are not in the know, you can get quite the protein count from Taco Bell for like pennies on the dollar. [laughs] So I would swing by there a lot of nights throughout the week after a late-night workout and grab my Taco Bell fix. And then from there I started just hashtagging everything #bodybytacobell, and it just progressed into more and more Taco Bell.

You even officially linked up with Taco Bell in Japan, right?

I had my own Alex Zayne combo meals, which was a crazy experience for me after knocking on the Taco Bell door for so long. You also name some of your signature moves after Taco Bell items.

Yeah, we have the Baja Blast, which is a flipping sidewalk slam. I was doing the Crunchwrap Supreme, which was a shooting star double knee drop to the back. Then my finishing maneuver is the Taco Driver, which is kind of hard to describe — it's like a choking pumphandle driver. I invented that move on my trampoline doing it on my little brother in like 2006.

What's on the horizon for you in New Japan?

As you may have noticed, when I recently did World Tag League, tagging with Lance Archer, that was my official coming up to the heavyweight division [main event scene] from the junior heavyweight division [division of lighter, younger wrestlers]. So I think that opens up a lot of doors and opportunities for me within New Japan. I would love to do the G1 [NJPW famed singles tournament]. I would love to go back to do World Tag League with Lance. So finding my footing in the heavyweight division and aiming for some sort of title representation would be my ultimate goal within the next year or so.

How do you think your style matches up with Mustafa Ali?

Even though we have a similar style, he is quicker and more smooth. I'm a lot more reckless. So I'm interested in how the styles will come together and mesh in the ring. I think it'll be a very exciting, fast-paced and reckless sort of match. I'm looking forward to bringing him into my world.

What do you enjoy about the current state of indie pro wrestling?

One of the things that's hard to argue against is the amount of just incredible, incredible talent out there. Getting booked against someone with the fire behind them like Ali, that's quite the opportunity. Relentless bringing me in to work against a talent like Ali is quite the compliment.

Great independent companies like Relentless are playing a lead role in progressing the modern era of professional wrestling, where you can see world-class talents go head-to-head in your hometown. And not in an arena, it's a very up-close, personal sort of setting. ♦

Relentless Wrestling 24: Monumental • Sat, March 30 at 7 pm • $39-$79 • All ages • Northern Quest Resort & Casino • 100 N. Hayford Rd., Airway Heights • facebook.com/RelentlessPNW