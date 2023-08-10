Best in Show: The Runners-Up

OAKLEY

Our judges' panel was captivated by the photo technique demonstrated in the perfectly in-focus shot of Oakley as he nearly galloped right out of the screen through a field of wildflowers. But beyond that, it was Oakley's joyful expression that elevated this photo into Best in Show.

Writes his owner: "Oakley has the most amazing smile and exuberates nothing but happiness. He is ball-obsessed and the most perfect model. Oakley is an English shepherd and came to me unexpectedly. My mom had the COVID blues and put a deposit down on him, but quickly came to second-guess her decision. I jumped at the offer to have this amazing puppy, and it was fate from the beginning! He is my sidekick, camping partner, paddleboarding buddy, as well as noble protector. We have walked beaches, mountain trails and city streets. He will forever have his paw stamped on my heart, and his endless smiles fill my memory bank."

BUTTERCUP

OK, perhaps cats in pink were slightly over-represented in Best in Show, but who could resist Buttercup? A cooperative subject and remarkable springtime setting made for a great photo as the "beautiful Buttercup bleps for the camera as she explores the crab apple tree," write her owners. "She is dressed for the occasion in her flowered collar."















SPROUT

As the lone bunny elevated to the Best in Show category, Sprout proved irresistible to judges, in part because of his handsome good looks, but also? That little red harness and leash.

"We adopted Sprout about two years ago to be a companion to our other bunny, Bean. It didn't take them long to warm up to each other, and now they're like an old married couple," write his owners. "Sprout loves pets on his forehead and the bridge of his nose. He'll snuggle his face into your hand for more loves. He's silly and curious. His favorite toys are paper strips. He picks them up in his mouth and waves them around. Sometimes he gets the zoomies, leaps into the air and twists his whole body. The bunny term for this move is a 'binky.' He's a little shy when we take him outside, but he does enjoy the giant salad bar that is our yard. His favorite treats are dandelions and banana chips. He's such a sweet boy."

ELLIE

And then there's Ellie, originally entered in the Outdoor Adventure category, enjoying a placid sunny day on a paddleboard.

Our judges were smitten not only with the arresting composition of the photo, but with Ellie's serene posture and noble face — especially those highlights in her soft brown eyes. We were also happy to see she was wearing a life jacket for her water recreation.

Writes her owner: "Six-month-old Ellie on her first of many paddleboard adventures. She's been training to become the ultimate adventure buddy." ♦