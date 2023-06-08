Return of the Spider-Verse, Spokane Is Reading announcement; plus, new music!

SECOND VERSE

It's never an enviable task to follow up a revolutionary classic. The visual revelation and multiverse storytelling that made Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse elite obviously wasn't going to be awe-inspiringly novel with the film's new sequel, SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, but damn if it isn't a stellar movie on its own merits. The film finds Miles Morales yearning for his Spider-Crush Gwen Stacy and the pair's universes cross once again when Gwen joins an elite team of Spider-People who are intent on stopping Miles' new Portal-esque nemesis, the Spot. What follows is a pure visual overload of animated creativity, hundreds of Spidey variations, a few delightful surprises and heartfelt moments of family connection and teenage love (Gwen and Miles sitting upside down melts my heart). It's an overwhelming world of imagination that you can't help but want to stay in as long as possible (which makes the film's ending more than a tad frustrating). Still, I'm already counting down the days till Spider-Verse 3. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

SHORT STORY TIME

Bookworms rejoice! The featured title for SPOKANE IS READING, the region's community reading initiative culminating every fall with a guest author talk, has been announced. Seattle-based author Kim Fu's Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century is a short story collection that's been hailed by reviewers as strange, wonderful, sly and provocative. Among the fantastical and creative tales within are stories that have been optioned for screen adaptations, and which also appear in the esteemed Best American Science Fiction & Fantasy anthology. Readers of Fu's work can attend one of two free, public author talks on Oct. 26, both co-hosted by the Spokane is Reading consortium of Spokane Public Library, Spokane County Library District and Auntie's Bookstore. Learn more at spokaneisreading.org. (CHEY SCOTT)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on June 9.

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, WEATHERVANES. The star Americana singer-songwriter delivers a new batch of poetic explorations of weathered love before swinging into town for a concert at the Fox this July.

JANELLE MONAE, THE AGE OF PLEASURE. The R&B polymath returns with a new record on which she wrestles with creating space to move past anxiety, depression, and other hang-ups in order to find moments of pleasure.

FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE, GIRL WITH FISH. The Pittsburgh indie noise-pop band balances tender vocals from singer Lydia Solcum with distorted commotion to create an infectious sound worthy of buzzing about. (SETH SOMMERFELD)