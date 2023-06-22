Iconic art, powerful sparks; plus, new music!

click to enlarge Iconic art, powerful sparks; plus, new music!

SCULPTURE STROLL

Have you ever stumbled across a piece of public art in Spokane and wondered about the backstory or wished you knew more about the artist who created it? Thanks to Visit Spokane and Spokane Arts, all of that information is now just a click away! The new self-guided sculpture tour on Visit Spokane's website features dozens of public art pieces that reside in the downtown area and are all accompanied by information about the artist and the stories behind their work. (You might even discover sculptures you didn't know existed!) To try it out for yourself, go to tours.visitspokane.com on your mobile device, head downtown and get to learning! (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge Iconic art, powerful sparks; plus, new music! (2)

STINGS OF POWER

What if women didn't have to fear walking alone at night, going for a jog with their earbuds in or being trafficked for their bodies because they were as powerful as men? That's essentially the premise at the center of Amazon Prime's show THE POWER, based on a 2016 sci-fi book by the same name. It starts with teen girls suddenly getting the power to shoot electric sparks out of their hands, typically in moments of rage or fear, and morphs into an all-out assault on gender norms as more women gain the ability to do so. Suddenly, with power structures and sexist policies in flux around the world, how will the traditionally powerful react, and will those getting a taste of that power for the first time become corrupt? The beautifully told season features incredible global talent, including powerful portrayals by Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cviteši, Halle Bush, Heather Agyepong, and Toni Collette. All episodes of season one are now streaming. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

click to enlarge Iconic art, powerful sparks; plus, new music! (3)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on June 23.

KELLY CLARKSON, CHEMISTRY. The American Idol-winner turned daytime talk show host sorts through the emotions of her seven-year marriage that ended in divorce on her 10th studio album.

PORTUGAL. THE MAN, CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE. Alaska's greatest musical export won't likely ever reach the omnipresent highs of "Feel It Still" again, but the band's psychedelic pop rock still has plenty of pep to get ya groovin'.

SKATING POLLY, CHAOS COUNTY LINE. The Tacoma sibling trio follow up 2018's stellar The Make It All Show with a double album loaded with hellraising, heartache ("Someone Like a Friend" ruins me) and "ugly pop" (the band's blend of grunge, riot grrrl, and melodic alt-rock). (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

New Black history app, blocky puzzles; plus, new music!

New Black history app, blocky puzzles; plus, new music!

From Riverfront Park to the Gorge, music camps to new albums, we've got your sonic summer covered

By Seth Sommerfeld

From Riverfront Park &#10;to the Gorge, music &#10;camps to new albums, we've got your sonic summer covered

Summer Guidance: Matt Gibson

Summer Guidance: Matt Gibson

How to have fun inside when the smoke blocks out the sun

By Nate Sanford

How to have fun inside when the smoke blocks out the sun
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Independent retailer Brick Buy Brick offers a Lego oasis in the Garland District

By Seth Sommerfeld

Independent retailer Brick Buy Brick offers a Lego oasis in the Garland District

With Space Queers comedy show, LGBTQ+ standup comedians and allies gather to laugh, sometimes about the hard stuff

By Samantha Wohlfeil

With Space Queers comedy show, LGBTQ+ standup comedians and allies gather to laugh, sometimes about the hard stuff

A young actress lands dream role as Jasmine in the touring Broadway production of Aladdin

By Summer Sandstrom

A young actress lands dream role as Jasmine in the touring Broadway production of Aladdin

Spokane was a basketball town long before Hoopfest and the Zags put it on the map

By Will Maupin

Spokane was a basketball town long before Hoopfest and the Zags put it on the map
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Blue Doors & Dragons

Blue Doors & Dragons @ Blue Door Theatre

Fridays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through June 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 22-28, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation