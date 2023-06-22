Iconic art, powerful sparks; plus, new music!

SCULPTURE STROLL

Have you ever stumbled across a piece of public art in Spokane and wondered about the backstory or wished you knew more about the artist who created it? Thanks to Visit Spokane and Spokane Arts, all of that information is now just a click away! The new self-guided sculpture tour on Visit Spokane's website features dozens of public art pieces that reside in the downtown area and are all accompanied by information about the artist and the stories behind their work. (You might even discover sculptures you didn't know existed!) To try it out for yourself, go to tours.visitspokane.com on your mobile device, head downtown and get to learning! (MADISON PEARSON)

STINGS OF POWER

What if women didn't have to fear walking alone at night, going for a jog with their earbuds in or being trafficked for their bodies because they were as powerful as men? That's essentially the premise at the center of Amazon Prime's show THE POWER, based on a 2016 sci-fi book by the same name. It starts with teen girls suddenly getting the power to shoot electric sparks out of their hands, typically in moments of rage or fear, and morphs into an all-out assault on gender norms as more women gain the ability to do so. Suddenly, with power structures and sexist policies in flux around the world, how will the traditionally powerful react, and will those getting a taste of that power for the first time become corrupt? The beautifully told season features incredible global talent, including powerful portrayals by Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cviteši, Halle Bush, Heather Agyepong, and Toni Collette. All episodes of season one are now streaming. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on June 23.

KELLY CLARKSON, CHEMISTRY. The American Idol-winner turned daytime talk show host sorts through the emotions of her seven-year marriage that ended in divorce on her 10th studio album.

PORTUGAL. THE MAN, CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE. Alaska's greatest musical export won't likely ever reach the omnipresent highs of "Feel It Still" again, but the band's psychedelic pop rock still has plenty of pep to get ya groovin'.

SKATING POLLY, CHAOS COUNTY LINE. The Tacoma sibling trio follow up 2018's stellar The Make It All Show with a double album loaded with hellraising, heartache ("Someone Like a Friend" ruins me) and "ugly pop" (the band's blend of grunge, riot grrrl, and melodic alt-rock). (SETH SOMMERFELD)