Theatrical awards, oceanic revelations; plus, new music!

STANDING OVATION

For a town of its size, Spokane is overly blessed with some incredible, top-notch theatrical talent, a point that was proven numerous times when STAGE LEFT THEATRE recently landed a trio of national awards during the 2023 American Association of Community Theatre Fest. Among the accolades, Stage Left's Malcom Pelles took home Outstanding Achievement in Direction for his work on Pass Over, and the organization was awarded Overall Outstanding Production and Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Performance for the same production. Stage Left's Alana Shepherd was also recognized for the lighting design of Sweeney Todd. Additionally, actor Dahveed Bullis was honored for his outstanding monologue in Pass Over, performed at Stage Left one year ago. The play, by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu, examines racial issues via the perspectives of two young Black men. (CHEY SCOTT)

A MAN(TLE) CALLED MARCELLUS

As author Shelby Van Pelt's website boasts, fans of A Man Called Ove will love her debut novel, REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES. Set in Puget Sound (and a little bit in California), the book weaves a tale of heartache and human connection as people grieve those they've lost and those they've never known. At the center of the story is an unlikely character: Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus who's incredibly intelligent and builds a friendship with the elderly cleaning lady at the aquarium in the book's town, Sowell Bay. He plays a key role in helping the bumbling people around him connect with each other, even if he's often fixated on sneaking out of his tank to get his next tasty meal. With plenty of mentions of familiar Washington places, including Spokane (albeit, in the typical "ugh" kind of reference), local readers will find even more reason to connect with the characters young and old. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on June 30.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS, STORIES FROM A ROCK N ROLL HEART. After recovering from a stroke, the alternative country lifer trots out her 15th album, featuring an assist from Bruce Springsteen on the lead single, "New York Comeback."

GRAIN CHATTEN, CHAOS FOR THE FLY. The singer of the excellent Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. trades some of his band's dark, menacing edge for a bit more of a moody folk pep on his first solo record.

THE JAPANESE HOUSE, IN THE END IT ALWAYS DOES. I believe The Japanese House is the place where one eats Japanese Breakfast (also neither of those indie pop rock singer-songwriters are actually Japanese). (SETH SOMMERFELD)