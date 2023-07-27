Minister mascot, fundraising with celebs; plus, new music!

click to enlarge Minister mascot, fundraising with celebs; plus, new music!

O-FISH-IANT

Ultimate wedding guest unlocked. If you (like me) have always dreamed of Ribby the Redband Trout attending your future wedding, you're in luck. As of this month, the Spokane Indians mascot is now an ordained minister and can be booked to officiate weddings in the Spokane area. Since Ribby can't talk, I can only assume he'll give a little shake and boop his nose on the marriage certificate to make everything official... Or his "handler" will translate. Yeah, most likely that. You can request Ribby's wedding services online at milb.com/spokane/team/mascots. (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge Minister mascot, fundraising with celebs; plus, new music! (2)

STUNNING SHOWCASE

More than 40 sports celebs will be driving and putting around the world-famous Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course on Saturday, July 29, all while raising money for the Community Cancer Fund, which since 2014 has brought in nearly $30 million in the local fight against cancer. As part of the Fan Zone experience, eight Gonzaga Men's Basketball players will be on hand to sign autographs from 11 am-12:30 pm, including Anton Watson, Ben Gregg and EWU transfer Steele Ventners. Tickets are $20 and support the CCF; kids 13 and under are free with an adult. Details at showcasegolf.com. (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge Minister mascot, fundraising with celebs; plus, new music! (3)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on July 28.

POST MALONE, AUSTIN. The famously tatted hybrid pop star's latest album — bearing his actual first name as its title — pushes his boundaries by featuring him playing guitar on each track.

CARLEY RAE JEPSEN, THE LOVELIEST TIME. The day before the Canadian pop star stops at the Gorge to open for Boygenius, she drops the optimistic companion piece to her 2022 album, The Loneliest Time.

JONI MITCHELL, AT NEWPORT. Speaking of the Gorge, if you didn't catch Joni's dazzling set there in June, fill that folky void with this new live album of the legend's surprise comeback gig at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

A senior at Gonzaga thinks university campuses can increase biodiversity — and is taking photos to prove it

By Summer Sandstrom

A senior at Gonzaga thinks university campuses can increase biodiversity &mdash; and is taking photos to prove it

As Gonzaga crafts its next steps, some at the Center for the Study of Hate fear they may be left behind

By Summer Sandstrom

As Gonzaga crafts its next steps, some at the Center for the Study of Hate fear they may be left behind

Spokane was a basketball town long before Hoopfest and the Zags put it on the map

By Will Maupin

Spokane was a basketball town long before Hoopfest and the Zags put it on the map

Gonzaga teams up with Whitworth and Oregon State to discover how ponds are being impacted by climate change

By Daniel Walters

Gonzaga teams up with Whitworth and Oregon State to discover how ponds are being impacted by climate change
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Spokane's men's pro soccer team looks to the river for inspiration

By Will Maupin

Spokane's men's pro soccer team looks to the river for inspiration

Bright Comet's second production is a rock-inflected exploration of the crime that made Lizzie Borden infamous

By E.J. Iannelli

Bright Comet's second production is a rock-inflected exploration of the crime that made Lizzie Borden infamous

Social media's popular "in or out" lists can enhance living in the moment

By Sylvia Davidow

Social media's popular "in or out" lists can enhance living in the moment

Comedian David Koechner brings his stand-up tour and endearing Midwestern charm to Spokane

By Eliza Billingham

Comedian David Koechner brings his stand-up tour and endearing Midwestern charm to Spokane
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Shakespeare in the Park

Shakespeare in the Park

Thursdays-Sundays, 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, Fridays, 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Sept. 17

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 27- 2, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation