Minister mascot, fundraising with celebs; plus, new music!

O-FISH-IANT

Ultimate wedding guest unlocked. If you (like me) have always dreamed of Ribby the Redband Trout attending your future wedding, you're in luck. As of this month, the Spokane Indians mascot is now an ordained minister and can be booked to officiate weddings in the Spokane area. Since Ribby can't talk, I can only assume he'll give a little shake and boop his nose on the marriage certificate to make everything official... Or his "handler" will translate. Yeah, most likely that. You can request Ribby's wedding services online at

. (MADISON PEARSON)

STUNNING SHOWCASE

More than 40 sports celebs will be driving and putting around the world-famous Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course on Saturday, July 29, all while raising money for the Community Cancer Fund, which since 2014 has brought in nearly $30 million in the local fight against cancer. As part of the Fan Zone experience, eight Gonzaga Men's Basketball players will be on hand to sign autographs from 11 am-12:30 pm, including Anton Watson, Ben Gregg and EWU transfer Steele Ventners. Tickets are $20 and support the CCF; kids 13 and under are free with an adult. Details at showcasegolf.com. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on July 28.

POST MALONE, AUSTIN. The famously tatted hybrid pop star's latest album — bearing his actual first name as its title — pushes his boundaries by featuring him playing guitar on each track.

CARLEY RAE JEPSEN, THE LOVELIEST TIME. The day before the Canadian pop star stops at the Gorge to open for Boygenius, she drops the optimistic companion piece to her 2022 album, The Loneliest Time.

JONI MITCHELL, AT NEWPORT. Speaking of the Gorge, if you didn't catch Joni's dazzling set there in June, fill that folky void with this new live album of the legend's surprise comeback gig at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. (SETH SOMMERFELD)