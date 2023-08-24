Insterstellar satire, Metallica scholars; plus, new music!

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE ABSURD KIND

What a cruel irony that apparently nobody went to the theaters to see one of the better recent critiques of the social class desperation of capitalism. The sci-fi satire LANDSCAPE WITH INVISIBLE HAND earned less than $100K in its opening weekend, but it's worth seeking out. It tells the tale of a near-future where a gooey alien species called the Vuvv have essentially invaded Earth and teamed up with business people to use their advanced technology to put most people out of work. A high school artist decides to broadcast his courtship with a new girl in town (whose family moves into his basement) to make money because the Vuvv don't understand love and will pay to watch it. When the pair grows apart, it leads to alien lawsuits, fake husbands, edited art and more wildness that serves as a more cutting social critique than anything in Triangle of Sadness or The Menu. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

TEACH 'EM ALL

Exit light, enter... the workforce with proper training in technical skills? While higher education might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of legendary metal band Metallica, the group is actually doing its part via its All Within My Hands foundation. Spokane Community College received $100,000 from the org's METALLICA SCHOLARSHIP INITIATIVE in 2019 to help train students in essential technical and trade fields like manufacturing, and received an additional (but much smaller) influx of cash from MSI this year. That rocks. Alas, SCC doesn't offer a master's degree in puppetry... (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Aug. 25.

WHO IS SHE?, GODDESS ENERGY. After getting kicked out of Climate Pledge Arena for making fun of Jeff Bezos, Seattle's silliest fem supergroup returns with 11 delightfully catchy ditties about MoviePass, Shania Twain, bus rides, Anne Hathaway and more.

OPEN MIKE EAGLE, ANOTHER TRIUMPH OF GHETTO ENGINEERING. The prolific Chicago MC follows up last year's top-tier Component System with the Auto Reverse with another dense dose of art rap.

TIM McGRAW, STANDING ROOM ONLY. The country music superstar's 17th LP delivers more songs of sweet loving, heartbreak and whisky-soaked nights. (SETH SOMMERFELD)