Honoring artists, record cleaning machine; plus, new music!

ARTISTIC ACCLAIM

In celebration of the enriching impact of art on Spokane's culture and community, Spokane Arts held their annual ARTS AWARDS on Saturday, honoring the work of local artists and community leaders across four categories — leadership, collaboration, inclusion and imagination — and their accomplishments this year. The evening was hosted by former NAACP Spokane president, Kiantha Duncan, with dance, poetry and live music performances throughout the event. This year's winners were Dr. Nike Imoru, Mallory Battista and Lisa Soranaka, Olivia Evans, and Stephanie Oakes, each of whom have worked extensively to cultivate a thriving and diverse creative ecosystem in Spokane. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

VINYL VACUUM

Hey fellow physical music collectors, I've got a secret to let you in on. Do you know that sweet record store in the Parkade building? Entropy? The circular one? Yeah well, you're gonna wanna make your way over there. Oh, and bring your dirty records while you're at it. Personally, my ever-growing stash of used vinyl collects dust like no other and I'm too scared of damaging my records to clean them myself. Recently, Entropy purchased a record cleaning machine and for two bucks a pop, they'll clean up those crusty dusty Neil Diamond records I know you've been dying to spin. See their Facebook page for more info: facebook.com/entropyspokane (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Sept. 29.

WILCO, COUSIN. The alt-rock dad favorites get a fresh sonic infusion by bringing in an outside producer (Cate Le Bon) for the first time since 2007. Le Bon opens up the band's softer side with some light new wave-ish touches.

ED SHEERAN, AUTUMN VARIATIONS. With his math symbol album days behind him, the singer-songwriter's second album of 2023 draws inspiration from British composer Edgar Elgar, whose Enigma Variations took a single theme and tweaked them to be about different friends.

CHERRY GLAZERR, I DON'T WANT YOU ANYMORE. Cherry Glazerr frontwoman Clementine Creevy never comes off as the bashful type, but she's even more raw (while still being ferocious) on the melodic noise rock band's latest LP. (SETH SOMMERFELD)