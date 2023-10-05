Bringing back the butterflies, The Parkade reopening; plus, new music!

BUTTERFLY FLIES AGAIN

OG Spokanites will remember the iconic lilac butterfly from Expo '74 that lived near the Flour Mill during the World's Fair until January 2021 when a windstorm took down the structure. Ahead of the 50th anniversary of Expo '74, the city of Spokane is restoring the butterfly sculpture to its original beauty in collaboration with Coffman Engineers and Guildworks. According to the city, several structural and aerodynamic modifications were made to enhance safety, add flexibility and reduce the risk of material failure. Construction is anticipated to begin around Oct. 2 and last about two weeks. An official opening date will be announced pending construction progress. Keep an eye on riverfrontspokane.org for updates on the restoration. (MADISON PEARSON)

MIDCENTURY RESTORATION

Since 2020, renovations have been underway at Spokane's iconic Parkade parking garage, and on Friday, Oct. 6, a grand reopening will be held to celebrate its history and extensive repairs and upgrades. Live music and food trucks will be at the Parkade from 11 am-2 pm, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 pm. Parkade Investors is organizing the event with support from the Downtown Spokane Partnership. Speakers include Mayor Nadine Woodward and Ann Martin — the daughter of the Parkade's architect, Warren C. Heylman — among other local investors and leaders. Built in 1967, it originated as a renewal project to the downtown core and will continue to serve the Spokane community through offering central parking options and quick access to downtown's skywalks. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Oct. 6.

ROGER WATERS, DARK SIDE OF THE MOON REDUX. I'm not saying Taylor Swift broke the music industry, but who really needs Pink Floyd's frontman totally re-recording Dark Side of the Moon in 2023?

INCUBUS, MORNING VIEW XXIII. Wait, Incubus is re-recording its best album too? Musicians... y'all can just make new music! It's OK if people don't like it quite as much as the old stuff!

MATCHBOX TWENTY, YOURSELF OR SOMEONE LIKE YOU (VINYL REISSUE). Oh no! The Kens have taken over the radio station again! (SETH SOMMERFELD)