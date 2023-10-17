Pullman painting, automobile restoration; plus, new music!

PALOUSE MURAL

Along the backside of Pullman's Thomas Hammer Coffee and Lily Bee's building on Main Street, you can spot a new mural installed by Seattle-based artist Tori Shao. The RIVERSIDE MURAL is a collaboration between the Downtown Pullman Association Design Committee and the Pullman Arts Foundation to enliven the building's exterior, which is visible from the Downtown Riverwalk trail. Shao, who has installed a variety of murals and is also a landscape architect, was selected from 16 applicants for her submitted mural concepts that feature the river's edge, Palouse landscape and native wildlife. Next time you're walking along the trail, make sure to look out for the vibrant new art. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

RUST BUCKETS

I don't really know how to fix my car. I changed my windshield wipers and headlights myself, and learned how to install a new radio and how to replace a busted-in window with a lot of help from YouTube and friends who know what they're doing. But I'd find it daunting to do much more, let alone restore some rusty car that's 70 to 90 years old. But watching others do just that makes for incredibly satisfying TV. I never knew I could get so nervous watching someone else install a transmission and engine until I got sucked into some compelling restoration shows on Netflix. RUST VALLEY RESTORERS follows somewhat-hoarders-turned-car-flippers of northern British Columbia as they salvage beautiful pieces of history while fighting the urge to buy more cars with the proceeds. The burning question — can they make it work — got me searching for more, and this year's TEX MEX MOTORS hit the spot, which follows a team searching for diamonds-in-the-rough down Mexico brought back for restoration in Texas. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Oct. 13.

JENN CHAMPION, THE LAST NIGHT OF SADNESS. The queer queen of super sad synth pop is back with tales of addiction struggles that are sure to get you crying on the dance floor.

BOYGENIUS, THE REST. After already releasing one of 2023's best albums (The Record), the melancholy fem rock supergroup delivers four new songs on this surprise EP in order to sonically squeeze more tears out of us.

TWIN TEMPLE, GOD IS DEAD. Need some fresh tunes for your Halloween party? Might I suggest the dark retro flair of Twin Temple's satanic doo-woop. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

